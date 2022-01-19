California's homeless crisis: What works & what needs to change?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll start a two-part series on the homeless crisis by focusing on California, a state with an uncoordinated approach, which has hampered the effectiveness of its efforts, according to a recent state audit.

Over 160,000 of California’s residents experience homelessness on any given day, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. State and local officials have pledged billions to address the issue in recent years, but progress is slow and at times elusive. What factors contribute to this crisis, what is working, and what needs to change?

Guests:

Jackie Botts, reporter with CalMatters who covers income inequity and economic survival for the The California Divide collaboration

Tomiquia Moss, Founder and CEO of All Home

Carolina Reid, Associate Professor in the UC Berkeley Department of City and Regional Planning and the Faculty Research Advisor for the Terner Center for Housing Innovation

