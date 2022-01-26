New CA laws affect housing, policing, labor, mental health & more

On this edition of Your Call, we’re looking at some of the new laws taking effect in California this year.

The California Legislature passed 770 new bills in their last legislative session, and many went into effect on January 1st. They cover a huge range of issues, including vote-by-mail, composting, the hiring of police officers, protections for garment workers, prescribed burns, and more.

Later in the hour, we'll discuss the new laws on policing and criminal justice, and how they fit into the bigger picture of California's approach to law enforcement, incarceration and justice. What questions do you have about California's newest laws?

Guests:

Alexei Koseff, State Capitol reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Lara Bazelon, Professor of Law and Director of the Criminal Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinical Programs at the University of San Francisco School of Law, and author of Rectify: The Power of Restorative Justice After Wrongful Conviction

