One Planet: How the Ambler Road project threatens Native communities & wildlife in Alaska
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we speak with investigative environmental journalist Adam Federman about his recent investigation into a controversial project in Alaska that would allow for the development of one of the largest copper-zinc deposits in the world.
The proposed 211-mile Ambler Road project would cross nearly 3,000 streams, 11 major rivers, 1,700 acres of wetlands, and a major caribou migration corridor. Ambler Road would transform one of Alaska's wildest places.
Guests:
Adam Federman, award winning journalist and a reporting fellow with Type Investigations
PJ Simon, chief and chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference
Web Resources:
Politico: How Joe Biden’s Green Agenda Threatens the Alaskan Wilderness
The New York Times: Record Salmon in One Place. Barely Any in Another. Alarm All Around.