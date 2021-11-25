© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Dr. LaNada War Jack on the power of Native resistance

Published November 25, 2021 at 3:00 AM PST
10818263_062121-kgo-ctv-escape-alcatraz-custom2-img.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. LaNada War Jack discusses her book, Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life.

Dr. War Jack, a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, was the first Native student at UC Berkeley in 1968 and one of the leaders of the Occupation of Alcatraz in 1969. This facilitated certain subsequent government funded policies for Indian tribes nationwide while recovering millions of acres of land back.

We discuss her childhood in Idaho, her work with the Indian Relocation Act in the Bay Area — where she became a powerful activist — and her ongoing fight for justice.

Guest: 

Dr. LaNada War Jack, member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, president of Indigenous Visions Network, founder of Indians of All Tribes, and author of Native Resistance: An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life

Web Resources:

New York Times: Why Alcatraz Matters to Native Americans

Teen Vogue: Activist LaNada WarJack of the Bannock Nation Details Her Time Occupying Alcatraz

KALW: Indigenous People Canoe to Alcatraz For The Earth, Tradition, And Resistance

Tags

Your CallNative historyNative AmericansThanksgivingNative Culture
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar