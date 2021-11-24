© 2021 KALW
A member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe tells the true story of Thanksgiving

Published November 24, 2021 at 1:00 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, Darius Coombs, a Mashpee Wampanoag discusses the history of Indigenous Peoples and the first English settlers who arrived on the Mayflower in 1621, 400 years ago.

His people have been in what is now Massachusetts for over 12,000 years and they're still here today. We discuss what life was like before the settlers arrived and what happened in the years after.

The United American Indians of New England calls Thanksgiving “a day of remembrance and spiritual connection as well as a protest of the racism and oppression Native Americans continue to experience.” What do you want to know about the Wampanoag peoples?

Darius Coombs, Cultural & Outreach Coordinator for Education for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. He is Mashpee Wampanoag and comes to the tribe with 35 years of educating people on Wampanoag and other Indigenous cultures. Darius previously served as Director of Indigenous Research at the Plimouth Plantation.

Mashpee Wampanoag Museum

The Washington Post, Dana Hedgpeth: Thanksgiving anniversary: Wampanoag Indians regret helping Pilgrims 400 years ago

Indian Country: The Wampanoag Side of the First Thanksgiving Story

Salon: Thanksgiving, a day of mourning for Native Americans

United American Indians of New England: National Day of Mourning

