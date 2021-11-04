Youth climate activists take on COP26 and put pressure on world leaders to cut emissions

On this edition of Your Call, we get youth reactions to COP26. Youth delegates from around the world took the stage in the first few days to demand an urgent response to the climate crisis from world leaders.

On Monday, climate activist Greta Thunberg gathered with protesters outside the conference, calling out world leaders for not doing enough.

Later in the show, we hear from one of the striking climate activists in DC. They ended their hunger strike on Tuesday after fourteen days.

Guests:

Julieta Rodrigo , Youth Delegate with Climate Generation, member of YOUNGO , program manager at the CLEO Institute , and certified climate science educator and communicator

Ema Govea, youth climate activist from Santa Rosa, California

Web Resources:

Climate Generation, Julieta Rodrigo: COP26 has begun, and so have difficult conversations

Climate Generation, Ashley Fairbanks: This is the work for the rest of our lives.

UNICEF: FACT SHEET: COP26 - Children and climate change