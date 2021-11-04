© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Youth climate activists take on COP26 and put pressure on world leaders to cut emissions

Published November 4, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
UN0364362.jpeg
UNICEF/UN0364362
/
"The way out of the climate and ecological crisis is collective. Hope is in the movement that we know how to build," said Nicole Becker of Argentina.

On this edition of Your Call, we get youth reactions to COP26. Youth delegates from around the world took the stage in the first few days to demand an urgent response to the climate crisis from world leaders.

On Monday, climate activist Greta Thunberg gathered with protesters outside the conference, calling out world leaders for not doing enough.

Later in the show, we hear from one of the striking climate activists in DC. They ended their hunger strike on Tuesday after fourteen days.

Guests:

Julieta Rodrigo, Youth Delegate with Climate Generation, member of YOUNGO, program manager at the CLEO Institute, and certified climate science educator and communicator

Ema Govea, youth climate activist from Santa Rosa, California

Web Resources:

Climate Generation, Julieta Rodrigo: COP26 has begun, and so have difficult conversations

Climate Generation, Ashley Fairbanks: This is the work for the rest of our lives.

UNICEF: FACT SHEET: COP26 - Children and climate change

The Guardian, Nina Lakhani: ‘A continuation of colonialism’: indigenous activists say their voices are missing at Cop26

Tags

Your Callclimate crisisyouth climate activistsCOPclimate change