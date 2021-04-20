'Belly Of The Beast' Exposes Forced Sterilization In California's Women's Prisons

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Belly of the Beast, a documentary that follows two women who expose modern day eugenics in California prisons. They uncovered sexual assault, inadequate healthcare, and illegal sterilizations.

According to the Center for Investigative Reporting, more than 130 female inmates were involuntarily sterilized from 2006 to 2010. In 2014, California banned coerced sterilizations. What will it take to end reproductive injustice in US prisons?

Guests:

Erika Cohn, award-making filmmaker and director of Belly of the Beast

Angela Tucker, co-producer of Belly of the Beast

Web Resources:

Belly of the Beast

Columbia Spectator: ‘Belly of the Beast’ exposes forced sterilization in the U.S. justice system

The 19th, Ko Bragg, Kate Sosin: Inside the COVID unit at the world’s largest women’s prison