© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC_LOGO_FINAL_2.png
Your Call

'Belly Of The Beast' Exposes Forced Sterilization In California's Women's Prisons

Published April 20, 2021 at 1:00 AM PDT
maxresdefault.jpeg
Belly of the Beast
/
Belly of the Beast aired on PBS’ Independent Lens in November 2020 and was named a New York Times’ critic’s pick.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Belly of the Beast, a documentary that follows two women who expose modern day eugenics in California prisons. They uncovered sexual assault, inadequate healthcare, and illegal sterilizations.

According to the Center for Investigative Reporting, more than 130 female inmates were involuntarily sterilized from 2006 to 2010. In 2014, California banned coerced sterilizations. What will it take to end reproductive injustice in US prisons?

Guests:

Erika Cohn, award-making filmmaker and director of Belly of the Beast

Angela Tucker, co-producer of Belly of the Beast

Web Resources:

Belly of the Beast

Columbia Spectator: ‘Belly of the Beast’ exposes forced sterilization in the U.S. justice system

The 19th, Ko Bragg, Kate Sosin: Inside the COVID unit at the world’s largest women’s prison

BELLY OF THE BEAST | DOCUMENTARY FILM | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Tags

Your CallincarcerationForced SterilizationCalifornia PrisonsCenter for Reproductive Rightsreproductive justice
Lea Ceasrine
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar