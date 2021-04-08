Media Roundtable: The Panama Papers Exposed The Secrets Of The Global Offshore Finance Industry. Half A Decade Later, What Has Changed?

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're marking the 5th anniversary of the Panama Papers. In 2016, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and more than 100 media partners around the globe began publishing an investigation exposing the secrets of the offshore finance industry and how it enabled corrupt politicians and the rich to hide their money and evade paying taxes. Half a decade later, what has changed as the result of the Panama Papers’ revelations?

Guests:

Emilia Díaz-Struck, research editor and Latin American coordinator at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Kevin Hall, chief economics correspondent and senior investigator at McClatchy Newspapers

Web Resources:

ICIJ: The Panama Papers: Exposing the Rogue Offshore Finance Industry

McClatchy: Five years later, how the Panama Papers pushed the U.S. to stop being a ‘haven’ for crooks

