KALW Almanac - Tuesday June 2, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 2nd of June of 2026

June 2 is the 153rd day of the year

212 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:48:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:27:34 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:15 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:58 am at -0.73 feet

the first high tide will be at 2:23 pm at 4.46 feet

We'll have another low tide at 6:38 pm at 3.35 feet

The Moon is currently 95.8% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 8th of June of 2026 at 3:00 am

Today is....

American Indian Citizenship

I Love My Dentist Day

National Bubba Day

National Leave the Office Early Day

National Rocky Road Day

National Rotisserie Chicken Day

Yell "Fudge" at the Cobras in North America Day

Today is also...

Children's Day in North Korea

Civil Aviation Day in Azerbaijan

Coronation of King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, also Social Forestry Day in Bhutan

Day of Hristo Botev in Bulgaria

Decoration Day in Canada

Festa della Repubblica in Italy

Gawai Dayak, harvest festival in the state of Sarawak, Malaysia

International Sex Workers Day

Telangana Day in Telangana state, India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1731 – Martha Washington, First Lady of the United States (died 1802)

1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher and politician (died 1814)

1840 – Thomas Hardy, English novelist and poet (died 1928)

1857 – Edward Elgar, English composer and educator (died 1934)

1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Hungarian-American swimmer and actor (died 1984)

1907 – Dorothy West, American journalist and author (died 1998)

1913 – Barbara Pym, English author (died 1980)

1915 – Lester del Rey, American science fiction author (died 1993)

1929 – Norton Juster, American architect, author, and academic (died 2021)

1937 – Sally Kellerman, American actress (died 2022)

1941 – Stacy Keach, American actor

1941 – Charlie Watts, English drummer, songwriter, and producer (died 2021)

1944 – Marvin Hamlisch, American composer and conductor (died 2012)

1953 – Cornel West, American philosopher, author, and academic

1955 – Dana Carvey, American comedian and actor

1959 – Lydia Lunch, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1977 – Zachary Quinto, American actor and producer

1988 – Awkwafina, American actress, rapper, and comedian

....and on this day in history....

455 – Sack of Rome: Vandals enter Rome, and plunder the city for two weeks.

1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies for a patent for his wireless telegraph..

1924 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs the Indian Citizenship Act into law, granting citizenship to all Native Americans born within the territorial limits of the United States.

1953 – The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey becomes the first British coronation and one of the first major international events to be televised.

2014 – Telangana officially becomes the 29th state of India, formed from ten districts of northwestern Andhra Pradesh.

2022 – Following a request from Ankara, the United Nations officially changed the name of the Republic of Turkey in the organization from what was previously known as "Turkey" to "Türkiye".