KALW Almanac - Monday June 1, 2026

Today is Monday, the 1st of June of 2026,

June 1 is the 152nd day of the year

213 days remain until the end of the year

20 days until summer begins

The Sun rose this morning at 5:49:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:26:55 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight to play in today

The solar transit will be at 1:08:06 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F.

The first low tide was this morning at 6:22 am at -0.76 feet

The first high tide will be this afternoon at 1:44 pm at 4.49 feet

The next low tide will be early this evening at 5:59 pm at 3.32 feet

And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 5.87 feet

The Moon is currently 98.7% visible

We just had a full moon this weekend

It's now a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Monday 8th of June of 2026 at 3:00 am

Today is....

Dare Day

Dinosaur Day

Don't Give Up The Ship Day

Flip a Coin Day

Game Show Day

Global Day of Parents

Heimlich Maneuver Day

International Children's Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Go Barefoot Day

National Hazelnut Cake Day

National Nail Polish Day

National Olive Day

National Pen Pal Day

New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day

Oscar The Grouch Day

Say Something Nice Day

Stand For Children Day

Wear a Dress Day

World Milk Day

Today is also....

The Day of Protection of Children Rights in Armenia

Mothers' and Children's Day in Mongolia

Gawai Dayak, a harvest festival in the state of Sarawak in Malaysia

Global Day of Parents

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Samoa from New Zealand in 1962.

Madaraka Day in Kenya

National Maritime Day in Mexico

National Tree Planting Day in Cambodia

Pancasila Day in Indonesia

President's Day in Palau

The beginning of Crop over, celebrated until the first Monday of August in Barbados

Victory Day in Tunisia

National Technology Day in Libya

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1801 – Brigham Young, American religious leader, 2nd President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (died 1877)

1804 – Mikhail Glinka, Russian composer (died 1857)

1921 – Nelson Riddle, American composer and bandleader (died 1985)

1926 – Andy Griffith, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter (died 2012)

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, American model and actress (died 1962)

1934 – Pat Boone, American singer-songwriter and actor

1935 – Reverend Ike, American minister and television host (died 2009)

1937 – Morgan Freeman, American actor and produce

1939 – Cleavon Little, American actor and comedian (died 1992)

1940 – René Auberjonois, American actor (died 2019)

1945 – Frederica von Stade, American soprano and actress

1947 – Ronnie Wood, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1973 – Heidi Klum, German-American model, fashion designer, and producer

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1981 – Brandi Carlile, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – Amy Schumer, American comedian and actress

1984 – Nikki Glaser, American comedian

....and on this day in history....

1857 – Charles Baudelaire's Les Fleurs du mal is published.

1916 – The United States Senate confirms the appointment of Louis Brandeis to the United States Supreme Court, making him the first Jew to be an Associate Justice

1950 – The Declaration of Conscience speech, by U.S. Senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith, is delivered in response to Joseph R. McCarthy's speech at Wheeling, West Virginia.

1951 – Washington State Ferries, the largest ferry system in the United States, begins operation under state ownership after a buyout of the Puget Sound Navigation Company.

1958 – Charles de Gaulle comes out of retirement to lead France by decree for six months.

1974 – The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims is published in the journal Emergency Medicine.

1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 90 years takes power.

1980 – Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.

2009 – General Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.

2011 – Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its final landing after 25 flights.