KALW Almanac - Monday June 1, 2026
Today is Monday, the 1st of June of 2026,
June 1 is the 152nd day of the year
213 days remain until the end of the year
20 days until summer begins
The Sun rose this morning at 5:49:17 am
and sunset will be at 8:26:55 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight to play in today
The solar transit will be at 1:08:06 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F.
The first low tide was this morning at 6:22 am at -0.76 feet
The first high tide will be this afternoon at 1:44 pm at 4.49 feet
The next low tide will be early this evening at 5:59 pm at 3.32 feet
And the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 5.87 feet
The Moon is currently 98.7% visible
We just had a full moon this weekend
It's now a Waning Gibbous
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Monday 8th of June of 2026 at 3:00 am
Today is....
Dare Day
Dinosaur Day
Don't Give Up The Ship Day
Flip a Coin Day
Game Show Day
Global Day of Parents
Heimlich Maneuver Day
International Children's Day
National "Thank God It's Monday" Day
National Go Barefoot Day
National Hazelnut Cake Day
National Nail Polish Day
National Olive Day
National Pen Pal Day
New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day
Oscar The Grouch Day
Say Something Nice Day
Stand For Children Day
Wear a Dress Day
World Milk Day
Today is also....
The Day of Protection of Children Rights in Armenia
Mothers' and Children's Day in Mongolia
Gawai Dayak, a harvest festival in the state of Sarawak in Malaysia
Global Day of Parents
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Samoa from New Zealand in 1962.
Madaraka Day in Kenya
National Maritime Day in Mexico
National Tree Planting Day in Cambodia
Pancasila Day in Indonesia
President's Day in Palau
The beginning of Crop over, celebrated until the first Monday of August in Barbados
Victory Day in Tunisia
National Technology Day in Libya
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....
1801 – Brigham Young, American religious leader, 2nd President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (died 1877)
1804 – Mikhail Glinka, Russian composer (died 1857)
1921 – Nelson Riddle, American composer and bandleader (died 1985)
1926 – Andy Griffith, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter (died 2012)
1926 – Marilyn Monroe, American model and actress (died 1962)
1934 – Pat Boone, American singer-songwriter and actor
1935 – Reverend Ike, American minister and television host (died 2009)
1937 – Morgan Freeman, American actor and produce
1939 – Cleavon Little, American actor and comedian (died 1992)
1940 – René Auberjonois, American actor (died 2019)
1945 – Frederica von Stade, American soprano and actress
1947 – Ronnie Wood, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1973 – Heidi Klum, German-American model, fashion designer, and producer
1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress
1981 – Brandi Carlile, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1981 – Amy Schumer, American comedian and actress
1984 – Nikki Glaser, American comedian
....and on this day in history....
1857 – Charles Baudelaire's Les Fleurs du mal is published.
1916 – The United States Senate confirms the appointment of Louis Brandeis to the United States Supreme Court, making him the first Jew to be an Associate Justice
1950 – The Declaration of Conscience speech, by U.S. Senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith, is delivered in response to Joseph R. McCarthy's speech at Wheeling, West Virginia.
1951 – Washington State Ferries, the largest ferry system in the United States, begins operation under state ownership after a buyout of the Puget Sound Navigation Company.
1958 – Charles de Gaulle comes out of retirement to lead France by decree for six months.
1974 – The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims is published in the journal Emergency Medicine.
1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 90 years takes power.
1980 – Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.
2009 – General Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.
2011 – Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its final landing after 25 flights.