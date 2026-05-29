KALW Almanac - Friday May 29, 2026

Today is Friday, the 29th of May of 2026

May 29 is the 149th day of the year

216 days remain until the end of the year.

23 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:50:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:54 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:41 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.6°F.

the first low tide will be at 4:40 am at -0.51 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:34 am at 4.36 feet

The next low tide at 4:03 pm at 2.79 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:58 pm at 6.06 feet

The Moon is currently 96 going on 97 percent visible

is it still a Waxing Gibbous?

It will be a 100% visible Full Moon in 2 days on the 31st of May of 2026 at 1:45 am

This moon is a Blue Moon

Not because the color is blue

but it's the second full moon within one calendar month

which doesn't happen very often.

It's almost June and the traditional names for the June moon are....

The Strawberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota)

The Berries Ripen Moonby the Haida

The Blooming Moon by the Anishinaabe

The Green Corn Moon by the Cherokee

The Ho-er Moon by the Western Abenaki

It's called the Hot Moon by some

The Tlingit call it The Birth Moon

and the June full moon is called Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon by the Cree

Today is....

Loomis Day

My Bucket's Got A Hole In It Day

National Creativity Day

National Mint Julep Day

Water a Flower Day

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

Today is also....

Army Day in Argentina

Ascension of Bahá'u'lláh in the Baháʼí Faith

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

Oak Apple Day in England

as well as Castleton Garland Day in the town of Castleton, Derbyshire, England

Veterans Day in Sweden

Democracy Day in Nigeria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1736 – Patrick Henry, American lawyer and politician, 1st Governor of Virginia (died 1799)

1860 – Isaac Albéniz, Spanish pianist and composer (died 1909)

1874 – G. K. Chesterton, English essayist, poet, and playwright (died 1936)

1903 – Bob Hope, English-American actor, singer, and producer (died 2003)

1914 – Stacy Keach Sr., American actor (died 2003)

1914 – Tenzing Norgay, Nepalese-Indian mountaineer (died 1986)

1917 – John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States (died 1963)

1922 – Iannis Xenakis, Greek-French composer, engineer, and theorist (died 2001)

1926 – Katie Boyle, Italian-English actress and television host (died 2018)

1934 – Bill Vander Zalm, Dutch-Canadian businessman and politician, 28th Premier of British Columbia

1937 – Charles W. Pickering, American lawyer and judge

1939 – Al Unser, American race car driver (died 2021)

1941 – Bob Simon, American journalist (died 2015)

1956 – La Toya Jackson, American singer-songwriter and actress

1958 – Annette Bening, American actress

1961 – Melissa Etheridge, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist

1972 – Laverne Cox, American actress and LGBT advocate

1990 – Erica Garner, American civil rights activist (died 2017)

....and on this day in history....

1851 – Sojourner Truth delivers her famous Ain't I a Woman? speech at the Woman's Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio.

1913 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet score The Rite of Spring receives its premiere performance in Paris, France, provoking a riot.

1919 – Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity is tested (later confirmed) by Arthur Eddington and Andrew Claude de la Cherois Crommelin.

1932 – World War I veterans begin to assemble in Washington, D.C., in the Bonus Army to request cash bonuses promised to them to be paid in 1945.

1953 – Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay become the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on Tenzing Norgay's (adopted) 39th birthday.

1973 – Tom Bradley is elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, California.

1985 – Amputee Steve Fonyo completes cross-Canada marathon at Victoria, British Columbia, after 14 months.

1988 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan begins his first visit to the Soviet Union when he arrives in Moscow for a superpower summit with the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

1999 – Olusegun Obasanjo takes office as President of Nigeria, the first elected and civilian head of state in Nigeria after 16 years of military rule.

1999 – Space Shuttle Discovery completes the first docking with the International Space Station.

2001 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules that the disabled golfer Casey Martin can use a cart to ride in tournaments.

