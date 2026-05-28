KALW Almanac - Thursday May 28, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 28th of May of 2026,

May 28 is the 148th day of the year

217 days remain until the end of the year

24 days until summer begins

The Sun rose at 5:50:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:11 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:03 am at -0.24 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:41 am at 4.23 feet

The next low tide at 3:23 pm at 2.43 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:29 pm at 6.06 feet

The Moon is currently 92.6% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 3 days Sunday the 31st of May of 2026 at 1:45 am

Today is....

Amnesty International Day

International Hamburger Day

Menstrual Hygiene Day

National Beef Burger Day

National Brisket Day

The Slugs Return From Capistrano Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day in Croatia

Downfall of the Derg in Ethiopia

Flag Day in The Philippines

Republic Day in Nepal

TDFR Republic Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in 1918. in Azerbaijan and Armenia

Youm-e-Takbir or The Day of Greatness in Pakistan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1779 – Thomas Moore, Irish poet and composer (died 1852)

1888 – Jim Thorpe, American decathlete, football player, and coach (died 1953)

1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (died 1964)

1910 – T-Bone Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1975)

1916 – Walker Percy, American novelist and essayist (died 1990)

1917 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (died 2012)

1925 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (died 2012)

1930 – Edward Seaga, American-Jamaican academic and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Jamaica (died 2019)

1936 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (died 1997)

1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (died 2012)

1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City

1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Patch Adams, American physician and author, founded the Gesundheit! Institute

1945 – John Fogerty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – William Shawcross, English journalist and authorc

1947 – Lynn Johnston, Canadian author and illustrator

1949 – Wendy O. Williams, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (died 1998)

1956 – Jerry Douglas, American guitarist and producer

1968 – Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1971 – Marco Rubio, American lawyer and politician

1985 – Colbie Caillat, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

585 BC – A solar eclipse occurs, as predicted by the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, while Alyattes is battling Cyaxares in the Battle of the Eclipse, leading to a truce. This is one of the cardinal dates from which other dates can be calculated. It is also the earliest event of which the precise date is known.

1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.

1918 – The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the First Republic of Armenia declare their independence.

1934 – Near Callander, Ontario, Canada, the Dionne quintuplets are born to Oliva and Elzire Dionne; they will be the first quintuplets to survive infancy.

1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.

1961 – Peter Benenson's article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.

1987 – An 18-year-old West German pilot, Mathias Rust, evades Soviet Union air defences and lands a private plane in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.