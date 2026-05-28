KALW Almanac - Thursday May 28, 2026
Today is Thursday, the 28th of May of 2026,
May 28 is the 148th day of the year
217 days remain until the end of the year
24 days until summer begins
The Sun rose at 5:50:56 am
and sunset will be at 8:24:11 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:07:33 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.
The first low tide will be at 4:03 am at -0.24 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:41 am at 4.23 feet
The next low tide at 3:23 pm at 2.43 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:29 pm at 6.06 feet
The Moon is currently 92.6% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous
We'll have a Full Moon in 3 days Sunday the 31st of May of 2026 at 1:45 am
Today is....
Amnesty International Day
International Hamburger Day
Menstrual Hygiene Day
National Beef Burger Day
National Brisket Day
The Slugs Return From Capistrano Day
Today is also....
Armed Forces Day in Croatia
Downfall of the Derg in Ethiopia
Flag Day in The Philippines
Republic Day in Nepal
TDFR Republic Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in 1918. in Azerbaijan and Armenia
Youm-e-Takbir or The Day of Greatness in Pakistan
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1779 – Thomas Moore, Irish poet and composer (died 1852)
1888 – Jim Thorpe, American decathlete, football player, and coach (died 1953)
1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (died 1964)
1910 – T-Bone Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1975)
1916 – Walker Percy, American novelist and essayist (died 1990)
1917 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (died 2012)
1925 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (died 2012)
1930 – Edward Seaga, American-Jamaican academic and politician, 5th Prime Minister of Jamaica (died 2019)
1936 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (died 1997)
1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (died 2012)
1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City
1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress
1945 – Patch Adams, American physician and author, founded the Gesundheit! Institute
1945 – John Fogerty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – William Shawcross, English journalist and authorc
1947 – Lynn Johnston, Canadian author and illustrator
1949 – Wendy O. Williams, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (died 1998)
1956 – Jerry Douglas, American guitarist and producer
1968 – Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1971 – Marco Rubio, American lawyer and politician
1985 – Colbie Caillat, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
....and on this day in history....
585 BC – A solar eclipse occurs, as predicted by the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, while Alyattes is battling Cyaxares in the Battle of the Eclipse, leading to a truce. This is one of the cardinal dates from which other dates can be calculated. It is also the earliest event of which the precise date is known.
1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.
1918 – The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the First Republic of Armenia declare their independence.
1934 – Near Callander, Ontario, Canada, the Dionne quintuplets are born to Oliva and Elzire Dionne; they will be the first quintuplets to survive infancy.
1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.
1961 – Peter Benenson's article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.
1987 – An 18-year-old West German pilot, Mathias Rust, evades Soviet Union air defences and lands a private plane in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.