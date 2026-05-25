KALW Almanac - Monday May 25, 2026

Today is Monday, 25th of May of 2026,

May 25 is the 145th day of the year

220 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until summer begins

The Sun rose this morning at 5:52:29 am

and sunset will be at 8:21:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

We will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:14 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:42 am at 1.28 feet

The first high tide will be in a few minutes at 7:16 am at 4.06 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 1:46 pm at 0.96 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:53 pm at 5.77 feet

The Moon is currently 70.8% visible

It's now a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon next Sunday the 31st of May of 2026 at 1:45 am

Today is....

Geek Pride Day

International Plastic Free Day

Memorial Day

National Brown-Bag-It Day

National Tap Dance Day

National Wine Day

Towel Day in honour of the work of the writer Douglas Adams

Today is also....

Africa Day (African Union)

African Liberation Day (African Union, Rastafari)

First National Government / National Day (Argentina)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Jordan from the United Kingdom in 1946.

Last bell (Russia, post-Soviet countries)

Liberation Day (Lebanon)

International Missing Children's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1803 – Ralph Waldo Emerson, American poet and philosopher (died 1882)

1897 – Gene Tunney, American boxer and soldier (died 1978)

1898 – Bennett Cerf, American publisher and television game show panelist; co-founded Random House (died 1971)

1927 – Robert Ludlum, American soldier and author (died 2001)

1929 – Beverly Sills, American soprano and actress (died 2007)

1935 – W. P. Kinsella, Canadian novelist and short story writer (died 2016)

1936 – Tom T. Hall, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2021)

1938 – Raymond Carver, American short story writer and poet (died 1988)

1943 – Jessi Colter, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1943 – Leslie Uggams, American actress and singer

1944 – Frank Oz, English-born American puppeteer, filmmaker, and actor

1947 – Karen Valentine, American actress

1949 – Jamaica Kincaid, Antiguan-American novelist, short story writer, and essayist

1949 – Jean Millington, Filipina-American rock bassist, and singer (Fanny - "Solid Gold", "Butter Boy"), born in Manila, the Philippines, sister of June Millington

1953 – Eve Ensler, American playwright and producer

1956 – (Lincoln) "Sugar" Minott, Jamaican reggae singer (The African Brothers), born in Kingston, Jamaica (d. 2010)

1960 – Amy Klobuchar, American lawyer and politician

1963 – Mike Myers, Canadian-American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Anne Heche, American actress (died 2022)

....and on this day in history....

240 BC – First recorded perihelion passage of Halley's Comet.

1521 – The Diet of Worms ends when Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor, issues the Edict of Worms, declaring Martin Luther an outlaw.

1787 – After a delay of 11 days, the United States Constitutional Convention formally convenes in Philadelphia after a quorum of seven states is secured.

1819 – The Argentine Constitution of 1819 is promulgated.

1833 – The Chilean Constitution of 1833 is promulgated.

1878 – Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore opens at the Opera Comique in London.

1895 – Playwright, poet and novelist Oscar Wilde is convicted of "committing acts of gross indecency with other male persons" and sentenced to serve two years in prison.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, with Tang Jingsong as its president.

1914 – The House of Commons of the United Kingdom passes the Home Rule Bill for devolution in Ireland.

1925 – Scopes Trial: John T. Scopes is indicted for teaching human evolution in Tennessee.

1933 – The Walt Disney Company cartoon Three Little Pigs premieres at Radio City Music Hall, featuring the hit song "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?"

1935 – Jesse Owens of Ohio State University breaks three world records and ties a fourth at the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

1953 – Nuclear weapons testing: At the Nevada Test Site, the United States conducts its first and only nuclear artillery test.

1953 – The first public television station in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston.

1961 – Apollo program: U.S. President John F. Kennedy announces, before a special joint session of the U.S. Congress, that the United States "should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth."

1963 – The Organisation of African Unity is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

1977 – Star Wars (retroactively titled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope) is released in US theaters.

1977 – The Chinese government removes a decade-old ban on William Shakespeare's work, effectively ending the Cultural Revolution started in 1966.

1986 – The Hands Across America event takes place.

2000 – Liberation Day of Lebanon: Israel withdraws its army from Lebanese territory (with the exception of the disputed Shebaa farms zone) 18 years after the invasion of 1982.

2001 – Erik Weihenmayer becomes the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest, in the Himalayas, with Dr. Sherman Bull.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her 25-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

2018 – Ireland votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment of their constitution that prohibits abortion in all but a few cases, choosing to replace it with the Thirty-sixth Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland.

