KALW Almanac - Friday May 22, 2026

Today is Friday, the 22nd of May of 2026

May 22 is the 142nd day of the year

223 days remain until the end of the year

30 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:54:17 am

and sunset will be at 8:19:39 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:17 am at 5.37 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 10:28 am at -0.59 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 5:43 pm at 5.08 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 11:21 pm at 2.48 feet

The Moon is currently 40% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 23rd of May of 2026 at 4:11 am

Today is...

Bitcoin Pizza Day

Canadian Immigrants Day

Don't Fry Day

Harvey Milk Day

International Being You Day

International Day for Biological Diversity

National Buy a Musical Instrument Day

National Cooler Day

National Craft Distillery

National Death Busters Day

National Maritime Day

National Road Trip Day

National Solitaire Day

National Title Track Day

National Vanilla Pudding Day

National Wig Out Day

Shavuot, Also known as Feast of the Harvest, Feast or Festival of Weeks

Sherlock Holmes Day

World Goth Day

World Paloma Day

Today is also...

Abolition Day in Martinique

Aromanian National Day

International Day for Biological Diversity

United States National Maritime Day

National Sovereignty Day (Haiti)

Republic Day (Sri Lanka)

Translation of the Relics of Saint Nicholas from Myra to Bari (Ukraine)

Unity Day (Yemen), celebrates the unification of North and South Yemen into the Republic of Yemen in 1990.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1813 – Richard Wagner, German composer (died 1883)

1844 – Mary Cassatt, American painter and educator (died 1926)

1859 – Arthur Conan Doyle, British writer (died 1930)

1907 – Hergé, Belgian author and illustrator (died 1983)

1907 – Laurence Olivier, English actor, director, and producer (died 1989)

1914 – Sun Ra, American pianist, composer, bandleader, poet (died 1993)

1922 – Quinn Martin, American screenwriter and producer (died 1987)

1924 – Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian singer-songwriter and actor (died 2018)

1927 – Michael Constantine, American actor (died 2021)

1927 – Peter Matthiessen, American novelist, short story writer, editor, co-founded The Paris Review (died 2014)

1928 – T. Boone Pickens, American businessman (died 2019)

1930 – Harvey Milk, American lieutenant and politician (died 1978)

1932 – Robert Spitzer, American psychiatrist and academic (died 2015)

1937 – Facundo Cabral, Argentinian singer-songwriter (died 2011)

1938 – Richard Benjamin, American actor and director

1938 – Susan Strasberg, American actress (died 1999)

1940 – Bernard Shaw, American journalist (died 2022)

1942 – Ted Kaczynski, American academic and mathematician turned anarchist and serial murderer (Unabomber) (died 2023)

1950 – Bernie Taupin, English singer-songwriter and poet

1959 – Morrissey, English singer-songwriter and performer

1970 – Naomi Campbell, English model

1979 – Maggie Q, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1762 – Trevi Fountain is officially completed and inaugurated in Rome.

1807 – A grand jury indicts former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr on a charge of treason.

1816 – A mob in Littleport, Cambridgeshire, England, riots over high unemployment and rising grain costs, and the riots spread to Ely the next day.

1846 – The Associated Press is formed in New York City as a non-profit news cooperative.

1848 – Slavery is abolished in Martinique.

1849 – Future U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is issued a patent for an invention to lift boats, making him the only U.S. president to ever hold a patent.

1874 – Verdi's Requiem was first performed at San Marco in Milan on the first anniversary of Manzoni's death

1906 – The Wright brothers are granted U.S. patent number 821,393 for their "Flying-Machine".

1915 – Lassen Peak erupts with a powerful force, the only volcano besides Mount St. Helens to erupt in the contiguous U.S. during the 20th century.

1964 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson launches his Great Society program.

1998 – A U.S. federal judge rules that U.S. Secret Service agents can be compelled to testify before a grand jury concerning the Lewinsky scandal involving President Bill Clinton.

2002 – Civil rights movement: A jury in Birmingham, Alabama, convicts former Ku Klux Klan member Bobby Frank Cherry of the 1963 murder of four girls in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

2012 – Tokyo Skytree opens to the public. It is the tallest tower in the world (634 m), and the second tallest man-made structure on Earth after Burj Khalifa (829.8 m).

2015 – The Republic of Ireland becomes the first nation in the world to utilise a public referendum to legalise gay marriage.

