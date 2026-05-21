KALW Almanac - Thursday May 21, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 21st of May of 2026,

May 21 is the 141st day of the year

224 days remain until the end of the year.

31 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 5:54:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:18:51 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F.

the first high tide was at 2:11 am at 5.96 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:29 am at -1.07 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:49 pm at 4.92 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:56 pm at 2.86 feet

The Moon is currently 29.1% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 23th of May of 2026 at 4:11 am

Today is....

American Red Cross Founder's Day

Brown Bag It Thursday

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Hummus Day

I Need a Patch for That Day

International Chardonnay Day

International Tea Day

National Apéritif Day

National Memo Day

National Notebook Day

National Strawberries and Cream Day

National Waiters and Waitresses Day

Rapture Party Day

Sister Maria Hummel Day

Today is also...

Afro-Colombian Day in Colombia

Circassian Day of Mourning for the Circassian people of the north Caucasus mountains

Day of Patriots and Military in Hungary

Independence Day, celebrates the Montenegrin independence referendum in 2006, celebrated until the next day. in Montenegro

Navy Day in Chile

Saint Helena Day, celebrates the discovery of Saint Helena in 1502 on the islands of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1471 – Albrecht Dürer, German painter, engraver, and mathematician (died 1528)

1688 – (O.S.) Alexander Pope, English poet, essayist, and translator (died 1744)

1844 – Henri Rousseau, French painter (died 1910)

1895 – Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexican general, president (1934–1940) and father of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas (died 1970)

1898 – Armand Hammer, American physician and businessman, founded Occidental Petroleum (died 1990)

1901 – Sam Jaffe, American film producer and agent (died 2000)

1903 – Manly Wade Wellman, American author (died 1986)

1904 – Fats Waller, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1943)

1916 – Dennis Day, American singer and actor (died 1988)

1916 – Harold Robbins, American author and screenwriter (died 1997)

1917 – Raymond Burr, Canadian-American actor and director (died 1993)

1919 – George P. Mitchell, American businessman and philanthropist (died 2013)

1921 – Andrei Sakharov, Russian physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1989)

1924 – Peggy Cass, American actress, comedian, and game show panelist (died 1999)

1926 – Robert Creeley, American novelist, essayist, and poet (died 2005)

1928 – Tom Donahue, American radio host and producer (died 1975)

1928 – Alice Drummond, American actress (died 2016)

1930 – Malcolm Fraser, Australian politician, 22nd Prime Minister of Australia (died 2015)

1933 – Maurice André, French trumpet player (died 2012)

1940 – Tony Sheridan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2013)

1941 – Martin Carthy, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1941 – Ronald Isley, American singer-songwriter and producer

1944 – Mary Robinson, Irish lawyer and politician, President of Ireland

1948 – Leo Sayer, English-Australian singer-songwriter and musician

1951 – Al Franken, American actor, screenwriter, and politician

1952 – Mr. T, American actor and wrestler

1954 – Marc Ribot, American guitarist and composer

1959 – Nick Cassavetes, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1972 – The Notorious B.I.G., American rapper (died 1997)

.....and on this day in history....

1851 – Slavery in Colombia is abolished.

1881 – The American Red Cross is established by Clara Barton in Dansville, New York.

1904 – The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is founded in Paris.

1932 – Bad weather forces Amelia Earhart to land in a pasture in Derry, Northern Ireland, and she thereby becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

1934 – Oskaloosa, Iowa, becomes the first municipality in the United States to fingerprint all of its citizens.

1951 – The opening of the Ninth Street Show, otherwise known as the 9th Street Art Exhibition: A gathering of a number of notable artists, and the stepping-out of the post war New York avant-garde, collectively known as the New York School.

1979 – White Night riots in San Francisco following the manslaughter conviction of Dan White for the assassinations of George Moscone and Harvey Milk.

1981 – Transamerica Corporation agrees to sell United Artists to Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $380 million after the box office failure of the 1980 film Heaven's Gate.

1992 – After 30 seasons Johnny Carson hosted his penultimate episode and last featuring guests (Robin Williams and Bette Midler) of The Tonight Show.

2005 – The tallest roller coaster in the world, Kingda Ka opens at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

2011 – Radio broadcaster Harold Camping predicted that the world would end on this date.

2017 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performed their final show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.