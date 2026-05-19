KALW Almanac - Tuesday May 19, 2026

Today is Tuesday, 19th of May of 2026,

May 19 is the 139th day of the year

226 days remain until the end of the year

33 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 5:56:20 am

and sunset will be at 8:17:13 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first high tide was at 12:18 am at 6.76 feet

The first low tide will be this morning at 7:36 am at -1.76 feet

The next high tide at 2:55 pm at 4.82 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:24 pm at 3.04 feet

The Moon is currently 11 going on 12% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 23rd of May of 2026 at 4:11 am

Today is....

Accounting Day

Boy's Club Day

Celebrate Your Elected Officials Day

Dinosaur Day

May Ray Day

National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Devil's Food Cake Day

National Hepatitis Testing Day

National Roadie Day

World Family Doctor Day

World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day

Today is also....

Pontian Greek Genocide Remembrance Day in Greece

Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in Turkey, Northern Cyprus

Remembrance Day in Sri Lanka

Hồ Chí Minh's Birthday in Vietnam

Malcolm X Day in the United States of America

Mother's Day in Kyrgyzstan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to blow out candles with...

1795 – Johns Hopkins, American businessman and philanthropist (died 1873)

1879 – Nancy Astor, Viscountess Astor, American-English politician (died 1964)

1881 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (official birthday), Turkish field marshal and statesman, 1st President of Turkey (died 1938)

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (died 1969)

1925 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (died 1965)

1930 – Lorraine Hansberry, American playwright and director (died 1965)

1932 – Paul Erdman, American economist and author (died 2007)

1934 – Jim Lehrer, American journalist and author (died 2020)

1940 – Mickey Newbury, American country/pop singer-songwriter (died 2002)

1941 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2012)

1945 – Pete Townshend, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – André the Giant, French-American wrestler and actor (died 1993)

1947 – Paul Brady, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Grace Jones, Jamaican-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1951 – Joey Ramone, American singer-songwriter (died 2001)

1966 – Jodi Picoult, American author and educator

1983 – Michael Che, American comedian

....and in this day in history....

1499 – Catherine of Aragon is married by proxy to Arthur, Prince of Wales. Catherine is 13 and Arthur is 12.

1780 – New England's Dark Day, an unusual darkening of the day sky, was observed over the New England states and parts of Canada.

1828 – U.S. President John Quincy Adams signs the Tariff of 1828 into law, sparking outrage in the South and leading to the Nullification crisis.

1911 – Parks Canada, the world's first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.

1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe's rendition of "Happy Birthday".

1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

1997 – The Sierra Gorda biosphere, the most ecologically diverse region in Mexico, is established as a result of grassroots efforts.

2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.

