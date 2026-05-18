KALW Almanac - Monday May 18, 2026

Today is Monday, the 18th of May of 2026,

May 18 is the 138th day of the year

227 days remain until the end of the year

34 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 5:57:05 am

and sunset will be at 8:16:23 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:44 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F

The first low tide was just now at 6:43 am at -1.88 feet

the first high tide will be this afternoon at 1:58 pm at 4.84 feet

The next high tide will be this evening at 6:24 pm at 2.95 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:18 am at 6.76 feet

The Moon is currently 4.7% visible

It was a new moon this weekend

now it's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the first First Quarter Moon in in 5 days on Saturday the 23rd of May of 2026 at 4:11 am

Today is...

I Love (a certain brand of candy) Day

Mother Whistler Day

National Cheese Soufflé Day

National Speech Pathologist Day

National Visit Your Relatives Day

No Dirty Dishes Day

Send an Electronic Greeting Card Day

HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

World AIDS Vaccine Day

Today is also....

Baltic Fleet Day (Russia)

Day of Remembrance of Crimean Tatar genocide (Ukraine)

Independence Day (Somaliland)

International Museum Day

Mulli-vaikkal Remembrance Day (Sri Lankan Tamils)

Revival, Unity, and Poetry of Mag-tym-guly Day (Turkmenistan)

Teacher's Day (Syria)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1048 – Omar Khayyám, Persian mathematician, astronomer, and poet (died 1131)

1822 – Mathew Brady, American photographer and journalist (died 1896)

1868 – Nicholas II of Russia (died 1918)

1872 – Bertrand Russell, British mathematician, historian, and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1970)

1883 – Walter Gropius, German-American architect, designed the John F. Kennedy Federal Building (died 1969)

1892 – Ezio Pinza, Italian-American actor and singer (died 1957)

1895 – Augusto César Sandino, Nicaraguan rebel leader (died 1934)

1897 – Frank Capra, Italian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1991)

1904 – Jacob K. Javits, American colonel and politician, 58th New York Attorney General (died 1986)

1911 – Big Joe Turner, American blues/R&B singer (died 1985)

1912 – Richard Brooks, American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1992)

1912 – Perry Como, American singer and television host (died 2001)

1912 – Walter Sisulu, South African politician (died 2003)

1920 – Pope John Paul II (died 2005)

1922 – Bill Macy, American actor (died 2019)

1925 – Lillian Hoban, American author and illustrator (died 1998)

1931 – Don Martin, American cartoonist (died 2000)

1934 – Dwayne Hickman, American actor and director (died 2022)

1945 – Gail Strickland, American actress

1946 – Reggie Jackson, American baseball player and sportscaster

1948 – Tom Udall, American lawyer and politician, 28th New Mexico Attorney General, United States Senator from New Mexico

1949 – Walter Hawkins, American gospel music singer and pastor (died 2010)

1949 – Rick Wakeman, English progressive rock keyboardist and songwriter

1950 – Mark Mothersbaugh, American singer-songwriter and painter

1955 – Chow Yun-fat, Hong Kong actor and screenwriter

1970 – Tina Fey, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

....and on this day in history....

332 – Emperor Constantine the Great announces free distributions of food to the citizens in Constantinople.

1652 – Slavery in Rhode Island is abolished, although the law is not rigorously enforced.

1860 – United States presidential election: Abraham Lincoln wins the Republican Party presidential nomination over William H. Seward, who later becomes the United States Secretary of State.

1896 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Plessy v. Ferguson that the "separate but equal" doctrine is constitutional.

1912 – The first Indian film, Shree Pundalik by Dadasaheb Torne, is released in Mumbai.

1926 – Evangelist Aimee Semple McPherson disappears in Venice, California.

1933 – New Deal: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs an act creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.

1953 – Jacqueline Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier.

1980 – Mount St. Helens erupts in Washington, United States, killing 57 people and causing $3 billion in damage.

1980 – Students in Gwangju, South Korea begin demonstrations calling for democratic reforms.

1990 – In France, a modified TGV train achieves a new rail world speed record of 515.3 km/h (320.2 mph).

1991 – Northern Somalia declares independence from the rest of Somalia as the Republic of Somaliland.

1994 – Israeli troops finish withdrawing from the Gaza Strip, ceding the area to the Palestinian National Authority to govern.

