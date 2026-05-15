KALW Almanac - Friday May 15, 2026

Today is Friday, 15th of May of 2026

May 15 is the 135th day of the year

230 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 5:59:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:13:51 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F.

The first low tide was at 3:35 am at -0.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:02 am at 4.49 feet

The next low tide at 3:11 pm at 1.69 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:24 pm at 6.33 feet

The Moon is currently 2.8% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow afternoon at 1:01 pm

Today is....

Bring Flowers to Someone Day

Endangered Species Day

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day

International Day of Families

International Mucopolysaccharidoses Awareness Day

International Virtual Assistants Day

Jerusalem Day

NASCAR Day

National Bike to Work Day

National Chocolate Chip Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Pizza Party Day

National Safety Dose Day

National Senior Fraud Awareness Day

National Tuberous Sclerosis Day

Nylon Stockings Day

O. Henry Pun-off Day

Peace Officers Memorial Day

Relive Your Past By Listening to the First Music You Ever Bought No Matter What It Was No Excuses Day

Shades Day

Straw Hat Day

Vascular Birthmarks Awareness Day

Today is also....

Aoi Matsuri in Kyoto, Japan

Army Day in Slovenia

Constituent Assembly Day in Lithuania

Independence Day in Paraguay, celebrating the independence of Paraguay from Spain in 1811.

International Conscientious Objectors Day

International Day of Families

La Corsa dei Ceri begins on the eve of the feast day of Saint Ubaldo in Gubbio, in Italy

Mother's Day in Paraguay

Nakba Day in Palestinian communities

Republic Day in Lithuania

Teachers' Day in both Colombia, Mexico, and South Korea

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1567 – Claudio Monteverdi, Italian priest and composer (died 1643)

1817 – Debendranath Tagore, Indian philosopher and author (died 1905)

1856 – L. Frank Baum, American novelist (died 1919)

1895 – Prescott Bush, American captain, banker, and politician (died 1972)

1902 – Richard J. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 48th Mayor of Chicago (died 1976)

1905 – Joseph Cotten, American actor (died 1994)

1905 – Abraham Zapruder, American businessman and amateur photographer, filmed the Zapruder film (died 1970)

1918 – Eddy Arnold, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 2008)

1923 – Richard Avedon, American sailor and photographer (died 2004)

1935 – Utah Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2008)

1936 – Anna Maria Alberghetti, Italian-American actress and singer

1936 – Ralph Steadman, British illustrator (Hunter S. Thompson books; album cover art), born in Wallasey, Cheshire, England

1937 – Madeleine Albright, Czech-American politician and diplomat, 64th United States Secretary of State (died 2022)

1937 – Trini Lopez, American singer, guitarist, and actor (died 2020)

1938 – Lenny Welch, American singer (Since I Fell for You), born in New York

1940 – Roger Ailes, American businessman (died 2017)

1948 – Brian Eno, English singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1948 – Kathleen Sebelius, American politician, 44th Governor of Kansas, Secretary of Health and Human Services 2009 to 2014

1953 – Mike Oldfield, English-Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1961 – Melle Mel [Melvin Glover], American rapper (Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five), born in The Bronx, New York

1967 – Madhuri Dixit, Indian actress

1973 – John McCusker, Scottish folk, session, and touring fiddler (Battlefield Band; Kate Rusby; Mark Knopfler), record producer, and composer, born in Bellshill, Scotland

1974 – Ahmet Zappa, American musician and writer

....and on this day in history....

1618 – Johannes Kepler confirms his previously rejected discovery of the third law of planetary motion (he first discovered it on March 8 but soon rejected the idea after some initial calculations were made).

1905 – The city of Las Vegas is founded in Nevada, United States.

1911 – In Standard Oil Co. of New Jersey v. United States, the United States Supreme Court declares Standard Oil to be an "unreasonable" monopoly under the Sherman Antitrust Act and orders the company to be broken up.

1919 – The Winnipeg general strike begins. By 11:00, almost the whole working population of Winnipeg had walked off the job.

1940 – Richard and Maurice McDonald open the first McDonald's restaurant.

1963 – Project Mercury: The launch of the final Mercury mission, Mercury-Atlas 9 with astronaut Gordon Cooper on board. He becomes the first American to spend more than a day in space, and the last American to go into space alone.

1970 – President Richard Nixon appoints Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female United States Army generals.

1972 – The Ryukyu Islands, under U.S. military governance since its conquest in 1945, reverts to Japanese control.

1991 – Édith Cresson becomes France's first female Prime Minister.

1997 – The United States government acknowledges the existence of the "Secret War" in Laos and dedicates the Laos Memorial in honor of Hmong and other "Secret War" veterans.

1997 – The Space Shuttle Atlantis launches on STS-84 to dock with the Russian space station Mir.

2008 – California becomes the second U.S. state after Massachusetts in 2004 to legalize same-sex marriage after the state's own Supreme Court rules a previous ban unconstitutional.

2010 – Jessica Watson becomes the youngest person to sail, non-stop and unassisted around the world solo.