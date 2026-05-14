KALW Almanac - Thursday May 14, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 14th of May of 2026,

May 14 is the 134th day of the year

231 days remain until the end of the year

38 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:00:18 am

and sunset will be at 8:12:59 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 3:35 am at -0.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:02 am at 4.49 feet

The next low tide at 3:11 pm at 1.69 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:24 pm at 6.33 feet

The Moon is currently 7% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 16th of May of 2026 at 1:01 pm

Today is...

"The Stars and Stripes Forever" Day

Ascension

Dance Like a Chicken Day

International Dylan Thomas Day

(The holiday is celebrated on the anniversary of the first reading of Under Milk Wood, which took place on May 14, 1953, at the 92Y Poetry Center in New York City.)

National Brioche Day

National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

Underground America Day

Today is also....

Independence Day in Paraguay

Hastings Banda's Birthday in Malawi

National Unification Day in Liberia

The first day of I-zu-mo-ta-isha Shrine Grand Festival in Japan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1885 – Otto Klemperer, German composer and conductor (died 1973)

1897 – Sidney Bechet, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (died 1959)

1905 – Herbert Morrison, American journalist (died 1989)

1917 – Lou Harrison, American composer and critic (died 2003)

1921 – Richard Deacon, American actor (died 1984)

1922 – Franjo Tuđman, Croatian historian and politician, 1st President of Croatia (died 1999)

1936 – Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (died 1973)

1943 – Jack Bruce, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and bass player (died 2014)

1952 – David Byrne, Scottish singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1966 – Raphael Saadiq, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1969 – Cate Blanchett, Australian actress

1971 – Sofia Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Amber Tamblyn, American actress, author, model, director

1984 – Mark Zuckerberg, American computer programmer, businessman, co-founder of Facebook

....and on this day in history....

1796 – Edward Jenner administers the first smallpox inoculation.

1842 – The first edition of The Illustrated London News, the world's first illustrated weekly news magazine, was published.

1925 – Mrs Dalloway, one of Virginia Woolf's earliest and best-known novels, was published.

