KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 13, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 13th of May of 2026,

May 13 is the 133rd day of the year

232 days remain until the end of the year

39 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 6:01:11 am

and sunset will be at 8:12:07 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F.

The first low tide was at 2:52 am at 0.63 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:57 am at 4.32 feet

The next low tide at 2:28 pm at 1.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:50 pm at 5.93 feet

The Moon is currently 15.1% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 3 days Saturday the 16th of May of 2026 at 1:01 pm

Today is....

Cough Drop Day

Donate a Day's Wages to Charity Day

Frog Jumping Day

International Hummus Day

International Receptionists' Day

Leprechaun Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day

National Numeracy Day (UK)

National Third Shift Workers Day

Root Canal Appreciation Day

Top Gun Day

Tulip Day

World Cocktail Day

World Facility Management Day

and it's also....

Rotuma Day on Rotuma Island in Fiji

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1221 – Alexander Nevsky, Russian prince and saint (died 1263)

1453 – Mary Stewart, Countess of Arran, Scottish princess (died 1488)

1830 – Zebulon Baird Vance, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 37th Governor of North Carolina (died 1894)

1842 – Sir Arthur Sullivan, British composer (The Golden Legend; Onward, Christian Soldiers), major-generally remembered for his comic operas with W.S. Gilbert (The Pirates of Penzance:, H.M.S Pinafore; The Mikado), born in London (died 1900)

1907 – Daphne du Maurier, English novelist and playwright (died 1989)

1911 – Maxine Sullivan [Marietta Williams], American jazz vocalist and performer (Going Places), born in Homestead, Pennsylvania (d. 1987)

1912 – Gil Evans, Canadian-American pianist, composer, and bandleader (died 1988)

1913 – William R. Tolbert, Jr., Liberian politician, 20th President of Liberia (died 1980)

1914 – Joe Louis, American boxer (died 1981)

1922 – Bea Arthur, American actress and singer (died 2009)

1923 – (William) "Red" Garland, American jazz pianist (Miles Davis Quintet), born in Dallas, Texas (d. 1984)

1931 – Jim Jones, American cult leader, founder of the Peoples Temple (died 1978)

1937 – Roger Zelazny, American author and poet (died 1995)

1939 – Harvey Keitel, American actor

1940 – Bruce Chatwin, English author (died 1989)

1941 – Ritchie Valens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1959)

1943 – Mary Wells, American singer-songwriter (died 1992)

1944 – Armistead Maupin, American author, screenwriter, and actor

1950 – Stevie Wonder, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1961 – Dennis Rodman, American basketball player, wrestler, and actor

1964 – Stephen Colbert, American comedian and talk show host

1966 – Darius Rucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1978 – Barry Zito, American baseball player

1986 – Lena Dunham, American actress, director, and screenwriter

1986 – Robert Pattinson, English actor

....and on this day in history....

1958 – During a visit to Caracas, Venezuela, the US Vice President Richard Nixon's car is attacked by anti-American demonstrators.

1960 – Hundreds of University of California, Berkeley students congregate for the first day of protest against a visit by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

1967 – Dr. Zakir Husain becomes the third President of India. He is the first Muslim President of the Indian Union. He holds this position until August 24, 1969.

1985 – Police bombed MOVE headquarters in Philadelphia, killing six adults and five children, and destroying the homes of 250 city residents.

1989 – Large groups of students occupy Tiananmen Square and begin a hunger strike.

1995 – Alison Hargreaves, a 33-year-old British mother, becomes the first woman to ascend Everest without oxygen or the help of sherpas.