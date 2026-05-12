KALW Almanac - Tuesday May 12, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 12th of May of 2026,

May 12 is the 132nd day of the year

233 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:02:04 am

and sunset will be at 8:11:14 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The first low tide was at 2:08 am at 1.43 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:47 am at 4.21 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 1:45 pm at 0.86 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 8:19 pm at 5.52 feet

The Moon is currently 23% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have New Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 16th of May of 2026 at 1:01 pm

Today is...

Limerick Day

National Nutty Fudge Day

National Odometer Day

Sex Differences in Health Awareness Day

Today is also....

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day

International ME/CFS and Fie-bro-my-al-ja Awareness Day

International Nurses Day

J. V. Snellman Day or the Finnish Heritage Day (Finland)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1812 – Edward Lear, English poet and illustrator (died 1888)

1820 – Florence Nightingale, Italian-English nurse, social reformer, and statistician (died 1910)

1845 – Gabriel Fauré, French pianist, composer, and educator (died 1924)

1850 – Henry Cabot Lodge, American historian and politician (died 1924)

1889 – Otto Frank, German-Swiss businessman and Holocaust survivor; father of diarist Anne Frank (died 1980)

1907 – Katharine Hepburn, American actress (died 2003)

1914 – Howard K. Smith, American journalist and actor (died 2002)

1918 – Mary Kay Ash, American businesswoman, founded Mary Kay Cosmetics (died 2001)

1918 – Julius Rosenberg, American spy (died 1953)

1921 – Farley Mowat, Canadian environmentalist and author (died 2014)

1925 – Yogi Berra, American baseball player, coach, and manager (died 2015)

1927 – Barbara Dane [Spillman], American folk, blues, jazz, and protest song singer, born in Detroit, Michigan (d. 2024)

1928 – Burt Bacharach, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (died 2023)

1929 – Sam Nujoma, Namibian politician, 1st President of Namibia (died 2025)

1936 – Tom Snyder, American journalist and talk show host (died 2007)

1937 – George Carlin, American comedian, actor, and author (died 2008)

1942 – Ian Dury, English singer-songwriter (died 2000)

1948 – Steve Winwood, English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist

1962 – Emilio Estevez, American actor

1966 – Bebel Gilberto, Brazilian-American pop and bossa nova singer, born in New York City

1968 – Tony Hawk, American skateboarder and actor

....and on this day in history....

1551 – National University of San Marcos, the oldest university in the Americas, is founded in Lima, Peru.

1846 – The Donner Party of pioneers departs Independence, Missouri for California, on what will become a year-long journey of hardship and cannibalism.

1949 – Cold War: The Soviet Union lifts its blockade of Berlin.

2002 – Former US President Jimmy Carter arrives in Cuba for a five-day visit with Fidel Castro, becoming the first President of the United States, in or out of office, to visit the island since the Cuban Revolution.

2008 – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducts the largest-ever raid of a workplace in Postville, Iowa, arresting nearly 400 immigrants for identity theft and document fraud.