KALW Almanac - Monday May 11, 2026

Today is Monday, the 11th of May of 2026

May 11 is the 131st day of the year

234 days remain until the end of the year

44 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 6:03:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:10:22 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first low tide was at 1:20 am at 2.16 feet

The first high tide was at 6:31 am at 4.19 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 1:00 pm at 0.55 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:49 pm at 5.12 feet

The Moon is currently 33.6% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

we'll have a New Moon in 5 days next Saturday the 16th of May of 2026 at 1:01 pm

Today is....

Eat What You Want Day

Hostess CupCake Day

National Mocha Torte Day

National Twilight Zone Day

National Women's Check-Up Day

World Ego Awareness Day

National Foam Rolling Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles and wear silly birthday hatwear with....

1875 – Harriet Quimby, American pilot and screenwriter (died 1912)

1888 – Irving Berlin, Belarusian-American pianist and composer (died 1989)

1894 – Martha Graham, American dancer and choreographer (died 1991)

1895 – William Grant Still, American composer and conductor (died 1978)

1904 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish artist (died 1989)

1911 – Phil Silvers, American actor and comedian (died 1985)

1918 – Richard Feynman, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1988)

1927 – Bernard Fox, British actor (died 2016)

1933 – Louis Farrakhan, American religious leader

1934 – Jim Jeffords, American lawyer and politician (died 2014)

1941 – Eric Burdon, English musician

1992 – Bobi, Portuguese Rafeiro do Alentejo, oldest recorded dog (died 2023)

....and on this day in history....

868 – A copy of the Diamond Sūtra is published, the earliest dated and printed book known.

1973 – Citing government misconduct, Daniel Ellsberg's charges for his involvement in releasing the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times are dismissed.

1997 – Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.

2024 – The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is held in Malmö, Sweden. Nemo from Switzerland wins with their song "The Code", making them the contest's first non-binary winner.

