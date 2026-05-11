KALW Almanac - Monday May 11, 2026
Today is Monday, the 11th of May of 2026
May 11 is the 131st day of the year
234 days remain until the end of the year
44 days until summer begins
Sunrise was at 6:03:00 am
and sunset will be at 8:10:22 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 7 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:41 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.
The first low tide was at 1:20 am at 2.16 feet
The first high tide was at 6:31 am at 4.19 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 1:00 pm at 0.55 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:49 pm at 5.12 feet
The Moon is currently 33.6% visible
It's a Waning Crescent
we'll have a New Moon in 5 days next Saturday the 16th of May of 2026 at 1:01 pm
Today is....
Eat What You Want Day
Hostess CupCake Day
National Mocha Torte Day
National Twilight Zone Day
National Women's Check-Up Day
World Ego Awareness Day
National Foam Rolling Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles and wear silly birthday hatwear with....
1875 – Harriet Quimby, American pilot and screenwriter (died 1912)
1888 – Irving Berlin, Belarusian-American pianist and composer (died 1989)
1894 – Martha Graham, American dancer and choreographer (died 1991)
1895 – William Grant Still, American composer and conductor (died 1978)
1904 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish artist (died 1989)
1911 – Phil Silvers, American actor and comedian (died 1985)
1918 – Richard Feynman, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1988)
1927 – Bernard Fox, British actor (died 2016)
1933 – Louis Farrakhan, American religious leader
1934 – Jim Jeffords, American lawyer and politician (died 2014)
1941 – Eric Burdon, English musician
1992 – Bobi, Portuguese Rafeiro do Alentejo, oldest recorded dog (died 2023)
....and on this day in history....
868 – A copy of the Diamond Sūtra is published, the earliest dated and printed book known.
1973 – Citing government misconduct, Daniel Ellsberg's charges for his involvement in releasing the Pentagon Papers to The New York Times are dismissed.
1997 – Deep Blue, a chess-playing supercomputer, defeats Garry Kasparov in the last game of the rematch, becoming the first computer to beat a world-champion chess player in a classic match format.
2024 – The 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is held in Malmö, Sweden. Nemo from Switzerland wins with their song "The Code", making them the contest's first non-binary winner.