KALW Almanac - Friday May 8, 2026

Today is Friday, the 8th of May of 2026,

May 8 is the 128th day of the year

237 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise was at 6:05:54 am

and sunset will be at 8:07:41 pm.

We will have 14 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first high tide was at 2:55 am at 4.81 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:24 am at 0.01 feet

The next high tide at 6:06 pm at 4.28 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:10 pm at 3.18 feet

The Moon is currently 63.4% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 9th of May of 2026 at 2:10 pm

Today is....

Fintastic Friday: Giving Sharks a Voice

Free Trade Day

Iris Day

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

National Coconut Cream Pie Day

National Give Someone a Cupcake Day

National Have a Coke Day

National Public Gardens Day

National Student Nurses

No Socks Day

Provider Appreciation Day

Time of Remembrance and Reconciliation for Those Who Lost Their Lives during the Second World War

Victory in Europe Day Also known as V-E Day

World Ovarian Cancer Day

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

Today is also....

Emancipation Day (Columbus, Mississippi)

Furry Dance (Helston, UK)

Liberation Day (Czech Republic)

Miguel Hidalgo's birthday (Mexico)

Parents' Day (South Korea)

Truman Day (Missouri)

Veterans Day (Norway)

White Lotus Day (Theosophy)

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1828 – Henry Dunant, Swiss businessman and activist, co-founded the Red Cross, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1910)

1846 – Oscar Hammerstein I, American businessman and composer (died 1919)

1884 – Harry S. Truman, American colonel and politician, 33rd President of the United States (died 1972)

1895 – Fulton J. Sheen, American archbishop (died 1979)

1895 – Edmund Wilson, American critic, essayist, and editor (died 1972)

1905 – Red Nichols, American cornet player, composer, and bandleader (died 1965)

1906 – Roberto Rossellini, Italian director and screenwriter (died 1977)

1910 – Mary Lou Williams, American pianist and composer (died 1981)

1911 – Robert Johnson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1938)

1913 – Bob Clampett, American animator, director, and producer (died 1984)

1920 – Tom of Finland, Finnish illustrator (died 1991)

1926 – David Attenborough, English environmentalist and television host

1926 – Don Rickles, American comedian and actor (died 2017)

1928 – Ted Sorensen, American lawyer, 8th White House Counsel (died 2010)

1930 – Gary Snyder, American poet, essayist, and translator

1937 – Thomas Pynchon, American novelist

1940 – Ricky Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 1985)

1940 – Toni Tennille, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player

1945 – Keith Jarrett, American pianist and composer

1958 – Roddy Doyle, Irish novelist, playwright, and screenwriter

1961 – Bill de Blasio, American politician, 109th Mayor of New York City

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, American actress and director

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author and activist

1975 – Enrique Iglesias, Spanish-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1976 – Martha Wainwright, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1977 – Joe Bonamassa, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1996 – 6ix9ine, American rapper

....and on this day in history....

1373 – Julian of Norwich, a Christian mystic and anchoress, experiences the deathbed visions described in her Revelations of Divine Love.

1429 – Joan of Arc lifts the Siege of Orléans, turning the tide of the Hundred Years' War.

1877 – At Gilmore's Gardens in New York City, the first Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show opens.

1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named "Coca-Cola" as a patent medicine.

1898 – The first games of the Italian football league system are played.

1899 – The Irish Literary Theatre in Dublin produced its first play.

1919 – Edward George Honey proposes the idea of a moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of 11 November 1918 which ended World War I

1950 – The Tollund Man was discovered in a peat bog near Silkeborg, Denmark.

1970 – The Beatles release their 12th and final studio album Let It Be.

1973 – A 71-day standoff between federal authorities and the American Indian Movement members occupying the Pine Ridge Reservation at Wounded Knee, South Dakota ends with the surrender of the militants.

1978 – The first ascent of Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen, by Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler.

1980 – The World Health Organization confirms the eradication of smallpox.

2025 – The 2025 papal conclave elects Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, taking the name Leo XIV as the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church.