KALW Almanac - Thursday May 7, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 7th of May of 2026

May 7 is the 127th day of the year

238 days remain until the end of the year

45 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:06:54 am

and sunset will be at 8:06:47 pm

We will have 13 hours and 59 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:50 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:01 am at 5.1 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 9:30 am at -0.14 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoonat 5:17 pm at 4.16 feet

and the next final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 9:45 pm at 3.38 feet

The Moon is currently 70% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 9th of May of 2026 at 2:10 pm

Today is...

Make-A-Book Day

National Barrier Awareness Day

National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

National Cosmopolitan Day

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Reason

National Mural Day

National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

National Tourism Day

Paste Up Day

World Password Day

Today is also....

Defender of the Fatherland Day in Kazakhstan

Dien Bien Phu Victory Day in Vietnam

Radio Day, commemorating the work of Alexander Popov in Russia and Bulgaria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share get to have cake and ice cream with...

1711 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (died 1776)

1812 – Robert Browning, English poet and playwright (died 1889)

1833 – Johannes Brahms, German pianist and composer (died 1897)

1840 – Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer and educator (died 1893)

1861 – Rabindranath Tagore, Indian author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1941)

1885 – George "Gabby" Hayes, American actor (died 1969)

1892 – Archibald MacLeish, American poet, playwright, and lawyer (died 1982)

1892 – Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslav field marshal and politician, 1st President of Yugoslavia (died 1980)

1919 – Eva Perón, Argentinian actress, 25th First Lady of Argentina (died 1952)

1923 – Anne Baxter, American actress (died 1985)

1927 – Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, German-American author and screenwriter (died 2013)

1931 – Teresa Brewer, American singer (died 2007)

1932 – Pete Domenici, American lawyer and politician, 37th Mayor of Albuquerque (died 2017)

1933 – Johnny Unitas, American football player and sportscaster (died 2002)

1943 – Terry Allen, American singer and painter

1945 – Christy Moore, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Thelma Houston, American R&B/disco singer and actress

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, American drummer

1950 – Tim Russert, American television journalist and lawyer (died 2008)

1968 – Traci Lords, American actress and singer

1987 – Aidy Bryant, American actress and comedian

....and on this day in history.....

1718 – The city of New Orleans is founded by Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne, Sieur de Bienville.

1824 – World premiere of Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in Vienna, Austria. The performance is conducted by Michael Umlauf under the composer's supervision.

1832 – Greece's independence is recognized by the Treaty of London.

1846 – The Cambridge Chronicle, America's oldest surviving weekly newspaper, is published for the first time in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

1895 – In Saint Petersburg, Russian scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov demonstrates to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society his invention, the Popov lightning detector—a primitive radio receiver. In some parts of the former Soviet Union the anniversary of this day is celebrated as Radio Day.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering (later renamed Sony) is founded.

1948 – The Council of Europe is founded during the Hague Congress.

1952 – The concept of the integrated circuit, the basis for all modern computers, is first published by Geoffrey Dummer.

1964 – Pacific Airlines Flight 773 is hijacked by Francisco Gonzales and crashes in Contra Costa County, California, killing 44.

1986 – Canadian Patrick Morrow becomes the first person to climb each of the Seven Summits.

1992 – Michigan ratifies a 203-year-old proposed amendment to the United States Constitution making the 27th Amendment law. This amendment bars the U.S. Congress from giving itself a mid-term pay raise.

1994 – Edvard Munch's painting The Scream is recovered undamaged after being stolen from the National Gallery of Norway in February.

1998 – Mercedes-Benz buys Chrysler for US$40 billion and forms DaimlerChrysler in the largest industrial merger in history.

1999 – Pope John Paul II travels to Romania, becoming the first pope to visit a predominantly Eastern Orthodox country since the Great Schism in 1054.

2000 – Vladimir Putin is inaugurated as president of Russia.