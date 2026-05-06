KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 6, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 6th of May of 2026

May 6 is the 126th day of the year

239 days remain until the end of the year

46 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:07:57 am

and sunset will be at 8:05:53 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:55 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

the first high tide was at 1:15 am at 5.36 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:40 am at -0.29 feet

The next high tide at 4:21 pm at 4.14 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:31 pm at 3.4 feet

The Moon is currently 80.5% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 9th of May of 2026 at 2:10 pm

Today is...

Bike (or Roll!) To School Day

Great American Grump Out

International No Diet Day

Joseph Brackett Day

(he wrote the Shaker hymn "'Tis A Gift To Be Simple, 'Tis A Gift To Be Free"

National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day

National Beverage Day

National Crêpe Suzette Day

National Nurses Day

National School Nurse Day

National Tourist Appreciation Day

No Homework Day

Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day

World Carnivorous Plant Day

Today is also...

Martyrs' Day in Lebanon and Syria

National Azulejo Day in Portugal

The first day of Hıdırellez in Turkey

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1758 – Maximilien Robespierre, French politician (died 1794)

1856 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychoanalyst (died 1939)

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor (died 1926)

1904 – Moshé Feldenkrais, Ukrainian-Israeli physicist and academic (died 1984)

1915 – Orson Welles, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1985)

1915 – Theodore H. White, American historian, journalist, and author (died 1986)

1931 – Willie Mays, American baseball player and coach (died 2024)

1937 – Rubin Carter, American-Canadian boxer (died 2014)

1942 – Ariel Dorfman, Argentinian author, playwright, and academic

1945 – Jimmie Dale Gilmore, American country singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and producer

1945 – Bob Seger, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – Tony Blair, British politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1961 – George Clooney, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Gabourey Sidibe, American actress

....and on this day in history....

1840 – The Penny Black postage stamp becomes valid for use in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened to the public at the Universal Exposition in Paris.

1915 – Babe Ruth, then a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, hits his first major league home run.

1935 – New Deal: Under the authority of the newly-enacted Federal Emergency Relief Administration, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Executive Order 7034 to create the Works Progress Administration.

1937 – Hindenburg disaster

1940 – John Steinbeck is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Grapes of Wrath.

1949 – EDSAC, the first practical electronic digital stored-program computer, runs its first operation.

1954 – Roger Bannister becomes the first person to run the mile in under four minutes.

1994 – Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and French President François Mitterrand officiate at the opening of the Channel Tunnel.

1998 – Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. unveils the first iMac.

"May 6th" is the english title of a 2004 Dutch film, a fictionalized docu-drama about the assasination of a right-wing politician

2023 – The coronation of Charles III and Camilla as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is held in Westminster Abbey, London.

