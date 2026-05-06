KALW Almanac - Wednesday May 6, 2026
Today is Wednesday, the 6th of May of 2026
May 6 is the 126th day of the year
239 days remain until the end of the year
46 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:07:57 am
and sunset will be at 8:05:53 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:55 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.
the first high tide was at 1:15 am at 5.36 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:40 am at -0.29 feet
The next high tide at 4:21 pm at 4.14 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:31 pm at 3.4 feet
The Moon is currently 80.5% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous moon
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 9th of May of 2026 at 2:10 pm
Today is...
Bike (or Roll!) To School Day
Great American Grump Out
International No Diet Day
Joseph Brackett Day
(he wrote the Shaker hymn "'Tis A Gift To Be Simple, 'Tis A Gift To Be Free"
National Anxiety Disorders Screening Day
National Beverage Day
National Crêpe Suzette Day
National Nurses Day
National School Nurse Day
National Tourist Appreciation Day
No Homework Day
Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day
World Carnivorous Plant Day
Today is also...
Martyrs' Day in Lebanon and Syria
National Azulejo Day in Portugal
The first day of Hıdırellez in Turkey
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1758 – Maximilien Robespierre, French politician (died 1794)
1856 – Sigmund Freud, Austrian neurologist and psychoanalyst (died 1939)
1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor (died 1926)
1904 – Moshé Feldenkrais, Ukrainian-Israeli physicist and academic (died 1984)
1915 – Orson Welles, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1985)
1915 – Theodore H. White, American historian, journalist, and author (died 1986)
1931 – Willie Mays, American baseball player and coach (died 2024)
1937 – Rubin Carter, American-Canadian boxer (died 2014)
1942 – Ariel Dorfman, Argentinian author, playwright, and academic
1945 – Jimmie Dale Gilmore, American country singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and producer
1945 – Bob Seger, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1953 – Tony Blair, British politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
1961 – George Clooney, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1983 – Gabourey Sidibe, American actress
....and on this day in history....
1840 – The Penny Black postage stamp becomes valid for use in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.
1889 – The Eiffel Tower is officially opened to the public at the Universal Exposition in Paris.
1915 – Babe Ruth, then a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, hits his first major league home run.
1935 – New Deal: Under the authority of the newly-enacted Federal Emergency Relief Administration, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issues Executive Order 7034 to create the Works Progress Administration.
1937 – Hindenburg disaster
1940 – John Steinbeck is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Grapes of Wrath.
1949 – EDSAC, the first practical electronic digital stored-program computer, runs its first operation.
1954 – Roger Bannister becomes the first person to run the mile in under four minutes.
1994 – Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and French President François Mitterrand officiate at the opening of the Channel Tunnel.
1998 – Steve Jobs of Apple Inc. unveils the first iMac.
"May 6th" is the english title of a 2004 Dutch film, a fictionalized docu-drama about the assasination of a right-wing politician
2023 – The coronation of Charles III and Camilla as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms is held in Westminster Abbey, London.