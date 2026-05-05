KALW Almanac - Tuesday May 5, 2026

On this day in history in the year 1862 –

Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza

halt a French invasion

in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico,

a day of pride for people of Mexican heritage.

Today is Tuesday, the 5th of May of 2026

May 5 is the 125th day of the year

240 days remain until the end of the year.

47 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:09:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:04:58 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 55 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.4°F

the first high tide was at 12:36 am at 5.57 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:56 am at -0.44 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:27 pm at 4.19 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:38 pm at 3.31 feet

The Moon is currently 87.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days Sarturday the 9th of May of 2026 at 2:10 pm

Today is....

Cinco de Mayo

Childhood Depression Awareness Day

Hug a Shed and Take a Selfie Day

International Midwives Day

Lag B'omer, Also known as Scholar's Day

Museum Lover's Day

Nail Day

National Cartoonists Day

National Concert Day

National Enchilada Day

National Hoagie Day

National Silence the Shame Day

National Teacher Appreciation Day

Oyster Day

Poem on Your Pillow Day

Revenge of the Fifth

Totally Chipotle Day

World Asthma Day

National Foster Care Day

National Astronaut Day

Today is also....

Children's Day in Japan, South Korea

Constitution Day in Kyrgyzstan

Council of Europe Day

Feast of al-Khadr or Saint George for the Palestinian people

Indian Arrival Day in Guyana

Liberation Day in Denmark, and in The Netherlands

Lusophone Culture Day for the Community of Portuguese Language Countries

Martyrs' Day in Albania

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day in Canada and United States

Patriots' Victory Day in Ethiopia

Senior Citizens Day in Palau

Soviet Press Day in the former Soviet Union

Tango no sekku in Japan

Uyghur Doppa Cultural Festival Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special say with....

1813 – Søren Kierkegaard, Danish philosopher and author (died 1855)

1818 – Karl Marx, German philosopher, sociologist, and journalist (died 1883)

1864 – Nellie Bly, American journalist and author (died 1922)

1882 – Sylvia Pankhurst, English women's suffrage movement leader and socialist activist (died 1960)

1898 – Blind Willie McTell, American Piedmont blues singer and guitar player (died 1959)

1903 – James Beard, American chef and author (died 1985)

1914 – Tyrone Power, American actor (died 1958)

1915 – Alice Faye, American actress and singer (died 1998)

1919 – Georgios Papadopoulos, Greek colonel and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (died 1999)

1925 – Leo Ryan, American soldier, educator, and politician (died

1932 – Stan Goldberg, American illustrator (died 2014)

1936 – Sandy Baron, American actor and comedian (died 2001)

1942 – Tammy Wynette, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1998)

1943 – Michael Palin, English actor and screenwriter

1988 – Adele, English singer-songwriter

....and on this day in history....

1215 – Rebel barons renounce their allegiance to King John of England — part of a chain of events leading to the signing of the Magna Carta.

1260 – Kublai Khan becomes ruler of the Mongol Empire.

1821 – The first edition of The Manchester Guardian, now The Guardian, is published.

1862 – Cinco de Mayo: Troops led by Ignacio Zaragoza halt a French invasion in the Battle of Puebla in Mexico.

1866 – Memorial Day first celebrated in United States at Waterloo, New York.

1886 – Workers marching for the eight-hour day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are shot at by Wisconsin National Guardsmen in what became known as the Bay View Massacre.

1891 – The Music Hall in New York City (later known as Carnegie Hall) has its grand opening and first public performance, with Tchaikovsky as the guest conductor.

1904 – Pitching against the Philadelphia Athletics at the Huntington Avenue Grounds, Cy Young of the Boston Americans throws the first perfect game in the modern era of baseball.

1905 – The trial in the Stratton Brothers case begins in London, England; it marks the first time that fingerprint evidence is used to gain a conviction for murder.

1912 – The first issue of the Bolshevik newspaper Pravda is published.[11]

1920 – Authorities arrest Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti for alleged robbery and murder.

1941 – Emperor Haile Selassie returns to Addis Ababa; the country commemorates the date as Liberation Day or Patriots' Victory Day.

1961 – Project Mercury: Alan Shepard becomes the first American to travel into outer space, on a sub-orbital flight.

1964 – The Council of Europe declares May 5 as Europe Day.

1973 – Secretariat wins the 1973 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.4, an as-yet-unbeaten record.

2023 – The World Health Organization declares the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as a global health emergency.