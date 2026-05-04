KALW Almanac - Monday May 4, 2026

Today is Monday, the 4th of May of 2026,

May 4 is the 124th day of the year

241 days remain until the end of the year.

49 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:10:05 am

and sunset will be at 8:04:04 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The first high tide was at 12:02 am at 5.72 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:16 am at -0.55 feet

The next high tide at 2:36 pm at 4.29 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:55 pm at 3.17 feet

The Moon is currently 92.8% visible

It was a full moon this weekend

It's now a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 9th of May of 2026 at 2:10 pm

Today is...

National Self-Employed Day

National Day of Reason

International Respect for Chickens Day

Kids in Need of Diapers Day, Also known as K.I.N.D. Day

Melanoma Monday

National Candied Orange Peel Day

National Kids Fitness Day

National Meeting Planners Appreciation Day

National Orange Juice Day

National Weather Observers Day

Petite and Proud Day

Renewal Day

Star Wars Day

World Give Day

Today is also....

Anti-Bullying Day (United Nations)

Bird Day (United States)

Cassinga Day (Namibia)

Coal Miners Day (India)

Dave Brubeck Day (United States)

(because his famous tune Take Five is in 5/4 time)

Death of Milan Rastislav Štefánik Day (Slovakia)

Greenery Day (Japan)

International Firefighters' Day

May Fourth Movement commemorations:

Literary Day (Republic of China)

Youth Day (China)

Remembrance Day for Martyrs and Disabled (Afghanistan)

Remembrance of the Dead (Netherlands)

Restoration of Independence Day (Latvia)

Youth Day (Fiji)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1796 – Horace Mann, American educator and politician (died 1859)

1905 – Al Dexter, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1984)

1928 – Maynard Ferguson, Canadian trumpet player and bandleader (died 2006)

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian air marshal and politician, 4th President of Egypt (died 2020)

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, Belgian-British actress and humanitarian (died 1993)

1930 – Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson family

1937 – Ron Carter, American bassist and educator

1937 – Dick Dale, American surf-rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter (died 2019)

1939 – Amos Oz, Israeli journalist and author (died 2018)

1941 – George Will, American journalist and author

1946 – Gary Bauer, American political activist

1958 – Keith Haring, American painter (died 1990)

1959 – Randy Travis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

....and on this day in history....

1871 – The National Association, the first professional baseball league, opens its first season in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

1919 – May Fourth Movement: Student demonstrations take place in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, protesting the Treaty of Versailles, which transferred Chinese territory to Japan.

1926 – The United Kingdom general strike begins.

1932 – Having been incarcerated at the Cook County Jail since his sentencing on October 24, 1931, mobster Al Capone is transferred to the federal penitentiary in Atlanta after the U.S. Supreme Court denies his appeal for conviction of tax evasion.

1946 – In San Francisco Bay, U.S. Marines from the nearby Treasure Island Naval Base stop a two-day riot at Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary. Five people are killed in the riot.

1953 – Ernest Hemingway wins the Pulitzer Prize for The Old Man and the Sea.

1961 – American civil rights movement: The "Freedom Riders" begin a bus trip through the South.

1970 – the words "Kent State" joined the English language as a major tragedy in American history

1972 – The Don't Make A Wave Committee, a fledgling environmental organization founded in Canada in 1971, officially changes its name to "Greenpeace Foundation".

1973 – The 108-story Sears Tower in Chicago is topped out at 1,451 feet (442 m) as the world's tallest building.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1989 – Iran–Contra affair: Former White House aide Oliver North is convicted of three crimes and acquitted of nine other charges; the convictions are later overturned on appeal.

1994 – Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat sign a peace accord, granting self-rule in the Gaza Strip and Jericho.

1998 – A federal judge in Sacramento, California, gives "Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski four life sentences plus 30 years after Kaczynski accepts a plea agreement sparing him from the death penalty.

2019 – The inaugural all-female motorsport series, W Series, takes place at Hockenheimring. The race was won by Jamie Chadwick, who would go on to become the inaugural series champion.

