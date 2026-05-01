KALW Almanac - Friday May 1, 2026

d.Today is Friday, the 1st of May of 2026,

May 1 is the 121st day of the year

244 days remain until the end of the year.

52 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:13:26 am

and sunset will be at 8:01:19 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 47 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

the first low tide will be at 6:07 am

and the next low tide at 5:43 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:03 pm

and the next high tide at 11:54 pm.

The Moon is currently 99% visible

It's considered a Full Moon

The moon will be 100 percent illuminated as of 10:23 am this morning

The May moon is called the Flower Moon by Algonquin and Ojibwe peoples.

The Cree have many names for the May moon;

The Budding Moon, the Leaf Budding Moon, the Egg Laying Moon and the Frog Moon

The Moon of the Shedding Ponies by the Oglala

and the Planting Moon by the Dakota and the Lakota

First of May may refer to:

May 1, the first day of May

International Workers' Day, aka Labor Day, chosen by an organization of socialist and communist political parties

First of May, a village and municipality in Entre Ríos Province of Argentina

A reference to May Day in the context of a fertility or Spring holiday

First of May Bookshop, an Edinburgh bookshop that sold LGBT books in the late 1970s - early 1980s

First of May (1958 film), a French comedy film

The First of May (1998 film), an American independent film

First of May (2015 film), Taiwanese film

"First of May" (Bee Gees song), a 1969 song by the Bee Gees

"First of May", a 2003 song by Jonathan Coulton from the album Smoking Monkey

"First of May", poem by Langston Hughes

First of May, subtitle of Symphony No. 3 by Dmitri Shostakovich

First of May, A novice performer or worker in their first season. Shows usually play the season's opening spot on the first of May, so the term means someone "green" who is new to circus life.

Continental Rummy, a game also known as “May I”

Today is...

Bread Pudding Recipe Exchange Day

Couple Appreciation Day

CSS Reboot Day

Executive Coaching Day

Frequent Flyer Day

Global Love Day

International Sauvignon Blanc Day

International Space Day

International Tuba Day

International Workers' Day

Keep Kids Alive Drive 25 Day

Law Day

Lei Day

Loyalty Day

May Day

Mother Goose Day

National Chocolate Parfait Day

National Purebred Dog Day

National Salad Day

New Homeowners Day

No Pants Day

Pesach Sheni

Phone in Sick Day

Save the Rhino Day

School Lunch Hero Day

School Principals' Day

Silver Star Service Banner Day

Therapeutic Massage Awareness Day

Worthy Wage Day

Today is also....

Armed Forces Day (Mauritania)

Constitution Day (Argentina, Latvia, Marshall Islands)

Commemoration of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat following the foundation of Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (India):

Maharashtra Day

International Sunflower Guerrilla Gardening Day

Calan Mai (Wales)

Beltane (Gaelic)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1852 – Calamity Jane, American frontierswoman and professional scout (died 1903)

1857 – Theo van Gogh, Dutch art dealer (died 1891)

1862 – Marcel Prévost, French novelist and playwright (died 1941)

1864 – Anna Jarvis, American founder of Mother's Day (died 1948)

1907 – Kate Smith, American singer and actress (died 1986)

1910 – Raya Dunayevskaya, Ukrainian-American philosopher and activist (died 1987)

1918 – Jack Paar, American comedian, author and talk show host (died 2004)

1923 – Joseph Heller, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (died 1999)

1924 – Terry Southern, American novelist, essayist, and screenwriter (died 1995)

1928 – Sonny James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2016)

1934 – Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, Mexican politician

1934 – Shirley Horn, American singer and pianist (died 2005)

1939 – Judy Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Rita Coolidge, American singer-songwriter

1946 – John Woo, Hong Kong director, producer, and screenwriter

1948 – Patricia Hill Collins, American sociologist and scholar

1951 – Sally Mann, American photographer

1967 – Tim McGraw, American singer-songwriter and actor

1982 – Katya Zamolodchikova, American drag queen

On this day in history....

1707 – The Act of Union joining England and Scotland to form the Kingdom of Great Britain takes effect.

1807 – The Slave Trade Act 1807 takes effect, abolishing the slave trade within the British Empire.

1840 – The Penny Black, the first official adhesive postage stamp, is issued in the United Kingdom.

1886 – Rallies are held throughout the United States demanding the eight-hour work day, culminating in the Haymarket affair in Chicago, in commemoration of which May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day in many countries.

1894 – Coxey's Army, the first significant American protest march, arrives in Washington, D.C.

1930 – "Pluto" is officially proposed for the name of the newly discovered dwarf planet by Vesto Slipher in the Lowell Observatory Observation Circular. The name quickly catches on.

1931 – The Empire State Building is dedicated in New York City.

1946 – Start of three-year Pilbara strike of Indigenous Australians.

1956 – The polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk is made available to the public.

1970 – Vietnam War: Protests erupt in response to U.S. and South Vietnamese forces attacking Vietnamese communists in a Cambodian Campaign.

1971 – Amtrak (the National Railroad Passenger Corporation) takes over operation of U.S. passenger rail service.

1975 – The Särkänniemi Amusement Park opens in Tampere, Finland.[22]

1978 – Japan's Naomi Uemura, travelling by dog sled, becomes the first person to reach the North Pole alone.

1999 – The body of British climber George Mallory is found on Mount Everest, 75 years after his disappearance in 1924.

2003 – Invasion of Iraq: In what becomes known as the "Mission Accomplished" speech, on board the USS Abraham Lincoln (off the coast of California), U.S. President George W. Bush declares that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended".

2009 – Same-sex marriage is legalized in Sweden.

2019 – Naruhito ascends to the throne of Japan succeeding his father Akihito, beginning the Reiwa period.