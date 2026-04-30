KALW Almanac - Thursday April 30, 2026
Today is Thursday, the 30th of April of 2026,
April 30 is the 120th day of the year
245 days remain until the end of the year.
53 days until summer begins
Sunrise was at 6:14:36 am
and sunset will be at 8:00:24 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 45 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:07:30 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F.
The first low tide was at 4:57 am at -0.23 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:25 am at 4.51 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:33 pm at 1.9 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:40 pm at 5.91 feet
the Moon is currently 98.5% visible
It's still a Waxing Gibbous
It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow Friday the 1st of May of 2026 at 10:23 am
The May moon is called the Flower Moon by Algonquin and Ojibwe peoples.
The Cree have many names for the May moon;
The Budding Moon, the Leaf Budding Moon, the Egg Laying Moon and the Frog Moon
The Moon of the Shedding Ponies by the Oglala
and the Planting Moon by the Dakota and the Lakota
Today is...
Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
Bugs Bunny Day
Day of the Book, El día de los libros,
Hairstyle Appreciation Day
National Animal Advocacy Day
National Bubble Tea Day
National Honesty Day
National Military Brats Day
National Mr. Potato Head Day
National Oatmeal Cookie Day
National PrepareAthon! Day
National Raisin Day
National Sarcoidosis Day
Spank Out Day
Thank You Thursday
Today is also...
Armed Forces Day in the former soviet republic of Georgia
Camarón Day in the French Foreign Legion
Children's Day or El día de los niños in Mexico
Consumer Protection Day in Thailand
UNESCO International Jazz Day
Martyrs' Day in Pakistan
May Eve, the eve of the first day of summer in the Northern hemisphere
Beltane begins at sunset in the Northern hemisphere in the Neo-Druidic Wheel of the Year
Walpurgis Night in Central and Northern Europe
National Persian Gulf Day in Iran
Reunification Day in Vietnam
Rincon Day on the island of Bonaire
Russian State Fire Service Day in Russia
Teachers' Day in Paraguay
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with....
1870 – Franz Lehár, Hungarian composer (died 1948)
1877 – Alice B. Toklas, American memoirist (died 1967)
1896 – Reverend Gary Davis, American singer and guitarist (died 1972)
1908 – Eve Arden, American actress (died 1990)
1909 – Juliana of the Netherlands (died 2004)
1920 – Gerda Lerner, Austrian-American historian and woman's history author (died 2013)
1923 – Percy Heath, American bassist (died 2005)
1925 – Johnny Horton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1960)
1926 – Cloris Leachman, American actress and comedian (died 2021)
1938 – Larry Niven, American author and screenwriter
1941 – Joseph "Coke" Escovedo, Mexican-American percussionist (Santana; Malo; Azteca), born in Los Angeles, California (d. 1986)
1943 – Bobby Vee, American pop singer-songwriter (died 2016)
1944 – Jill Clayburgh, American actress (died 2010)
1945 – Annie Dillard, American novelist, essayist, and poet
1945 – Mimi Fariña, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (died 2001)
1946 – Bill Plympton, American animator, producer, and screenwriter
1959 – Stephen Harper, Canadian economist and politician, 22nd Prime Minister of Canada
1964 – Barrington Levy, Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer ("Englishman"), born in Clarendon, Jamaica
1982 – Kirsten Dunst, American actress
1985 – Gal Gadot, Israeli actress and model
....and on this day in history.....
1859 – Charles Dickens publishes the first edition of his literary magazine, All the Year Round, containing the first installment of his best-selling classic, A Tale of Two Cities.
1885 – Governor of New York David B. Hill signs legislation creating the Niagara Reservation, New York's first state park, ensuring that Niagara Falls will not be devoted solely to industrial and commercial use.
1897 – J. J. Thomson of the Cavendish Laboratory announces his discovery of the electron as a subatomic particle, over 1,800 times smaller than a proton (in the atomic nucleus), at a lecture at the Royal Institution in London.
1937 – The Commonwealth of the Philippines holds a plebiscite for Filipino women on whether they should be extended the right to suffrage; over 90% would vote in the affirmative.
1939 – The 1939–40 New York World's Fair opens.
1957 – Supplementary Convention on the Abolition of Slavery enters into force.
1963 – The Bristol Bus Boycott is held in Bristol to protest the Bristol Omnibus Company's refusal to employ Black or Asian bus crews, drawing national attention to racial discrimination in the United Kingdom.
1973 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon fires White House Counsel John Dean; other top aides, most notably H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, resign.
1980 – Beatrix is inaugurated as Queen of the Netherlands following the abdication of Juliana.
2004 – U.S. media release graphic photos of American soldiers committing war crimes against Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison.
2009 – Chrysler files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.