KALW Almanac - Thursday April 30, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 30th of April of 2026,

April 30 is the 120th day of the year

245 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 6:14:36 am

and sunset will be at 8:00:24 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 45 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:30 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F.

The first low tide was at 4:57 am at -0.23 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:25 am at 4.51 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:33 pm at 1.9 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:40 pm at 5.91 feet

the Moon is currently 98.5% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a 100% Full Moon tomorrow Friday the 1st of May of 2026 at 10:23 am

The May moon is called the Flower Moon by Algonquin and Ojibwe peoples.

The Cree have many names for the May moon;

The Budding Moon, the Leaf Budding Moon, the Egg Laying Moon and the Frog Moon

The Moon of the Shedding Ponies by the Oglala

and the Planting Moon by the Dakota and the Lakota

Today is...

Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Bugs Bunny Day

Day of the Book, El día de los libros,

Hairstyle Appreciation Day

National Animal Advocacy Day

National Bubble Tea Day

National Honesty Day

National Military Brats Day

National Mr. Potato Head Day

National Oatmeal Cookie Day

National PrepareAthon! Day

National Raisin Day

National Sarcoidosis Day

Spank Out Day

Thank You Thursday

Today is also...

Armed Forces Day in the former soviet republic of Georgia

Camarón Day in the French Foreign Legion

Children's Day or El día de los niños in Mexico

Consumer Protection Day in Thailand

UNESCO International Jazz Day

Martyrs' Day in Pakistan

May Eve, the eve of the first day of summer in the Northern hemisphere

Beltane begins at sunset in the Northern hemisphere in the Neo-Druidic Wheel of the Year

Walpurgis Night in Central and Northern Europe

National Persian Gulf Day in Iran

Reunification Day in Vietnam

Rincon Day on the island of Bonaire

Russian State Fire Service Day in Russia

Teachers' Day in Paraguay

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with....

1870 – Franz Lehár, Hungarian composer (died 1948)

1877 – Alice B. Toklas, American memoirist (died 1967)

1896 – Reverend Gary Davis, American singer and guitarist (died 1972)

1908 – Eve Arden, American actress (died 1990)

1909 – Juliana of the Netherlands (died 2004)

1920 – Gerda Lerner, Austrian-American historian and woman's history author (died 2013)

1923 – Percy Heath, American bassist (died 2005)

1925 – Johnny Horton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1960)

1926 – Cloris Leachman, American actress and comedian (died 2021)

1938 – Larry Niven, American author and screenwriter

1941 – Joseph "Coke" Escovedo, Mexican-American percussionist (Santana; Malo; Azteca), born in Los Angeles, California (d. 1986)

1943 – Bobby Vee, American pop singer-songwriter (died 2016)

1944 – Jill Clayburgh, American actress (died 2010)

1945 – Annie Dillard, American novelist, essayist, and poet

1945 – Mimi Fariña, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (died 2001)

1946 – Bill Plympton, American animator, producer, and screenwriter

1959 – Stephen Harper, Canadian economist and politician, 22nd Prime Minister of Canada

1964 – Barrington Levy, Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer ("Englishman"), born in Clarendon, Jamaica

1982 – Kirsten Dunst, American actress

1985 – Gal Gadot, Israeli actress and model

....and on this day in history.....

1859 – Charles Dickens publishes the first edition of his literary magazine, All the Year Round, containing the first installment of his best-selling classic, A Tale of Two Cities.

1885 – Governor of New York David B. Hill signs legislation creating the Niagara Reservation, New York's first state park, ensuring that Niagara Falls will not be devoted solely to industrial and commercial use.

1897 – J. J. Thomson of the Cavendish Laboratory announces his discovery of the electron as a subatomic particle, over 1,800 times smaller than a proton (in the atomic nucleus), at a lecture at the Royal Institution in London.

1937 – The Commonwealth of the Philippines holds a plebiscite for Filipino women on whether they should be extended the right to suffrage; over 90% would vote in the affirmative.

1939 – The 1939–40 New York World's Fair opens.

1957 – Supplementary Convention on the Abolition of Slavery enters into force.

1963 – The Bristol Bus Boycott is held in Bristol to protest the Bristol Omnibus Company's refusal to employ Black or Asian bus crews, drawing national attention to racial discrimination in the United Kingdom.

1973 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon fires White House Counsel John Dean; other top aides, most notably H. R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, resign.

1980 – Beatrix is inaugurated as Queen of the Netherlands following the abdication of Juliana.

2004 – U.S. media release graphic photos of American soldiers committing war crimes against Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib prison.

2009 – Chrysler files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.