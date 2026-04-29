KALW Almanac - Wednesday April 29, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of April of 2026,

April 29 is the 119th day of the year

246 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:15:46 am

and sunset will be at 7:59:29 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:37 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first low tide was at 4:19 am at 0.11 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:33 am at 4.54 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:58 pm at 1.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:14 pm at 5.88 feet

The Moon is currently 95.3% visible

It's a Full Moon in 2 days on Friday the 1st of May of 2026 at 10:23 am

Today is...Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

Denim Day

International Guide Dog Day

International Noise Awareness Day

National Peace Rose Day

National Rugelach Day

National Shrimp Scampi Day

Stop Food Waste Day

Viral Video Day

We Jump the World Day

World Wish Day

Zipper Day

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare (United Nations)

International Dance Day (UNESCO)

Shōwa Day, traditionally the start of the Golden Week holiday period, which is April 29 and May 3–5. (Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1863 – William Randolph Hearst, American publisher and politician, founded the Hearst Corporation (died 1951)

1899 – Duke Ellington, American pianist, composer and bandleader (died 1974)

1901 – Hirohito, Japanese emperor (died 1989)

1922 – Toots Thielemans, Belgian guitarist and harmonica player (died 2016)

1929 – Jeremy Thorpe, English lawyer and politician (died 2014)

1931 – Lonnie Donegan, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2002)

1933 – Rod McKuen, American singer-songwriter and poet (died 2015)

1933 – Willie Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer and actor

1935 – Otis Rush, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2018)

1936 – Zubin Mehta, Indian conductor

1938 – Bernie Madoff, American businessman, financier and convicted felon (died 2021)

1943 – Duane Allen, American country singer

1945 – Tammi Terrell, American soul singer-songwriter (died 1970)

1947 – Tommy James, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer

1952 – Nora Dunn, American actress and comedian

1954 – Jerry Seinfeld, American comedian, actor and producer

1955 – Kate Mulgrew, American actress

1957 – Daniel Day-Lewis, British actor

1958 – Michelle Pfeiffer, American actress

1958 – Eve Plumb, American actress

1970 – Uma Thurman, American actress

1989 – Candace Owens, American political commentator and activist

....and on this day in history....

1845 - Macon Allen and Robert Morris Jr become the first Black Americans to open a law practice in the U.S.

1910 – The Parliament of the United Kingdom passes the People's Budget, the first budget in British history with the expressed intent of redistributing wealth among the British public.

1911 – Tsinghua University, one of mainland China's leading universities, is founded.

1953 – The first U.S. experimental 3D television broadcast shows an episode of Space Patrol on Los Angeles ABC affiliate KECA-TV.

1967 – After refusing induction into the United States Army the previous day, Muhammad Ali is stripped of his boxing title.

1974 – Watergate scandal: United States President Richard Nixon announces the release of edited transcripts of White House tape recordings relating to the scandal.

1986 – An assembly of Sikhs, known as a Sarbat Khalsa, officially declare independence for a state of Khalistan.

1992 – Riots in Los Angeles begin, following the acquittal of police officers charged with excessive force in the beating of Rodney King. Over the next three days 63 people are killed and hundreds of buildings are destroyed.

1997 – The Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993 enters into force, outlawing the production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons by its signatories.

2004 – The final Oldsmobile is built in Lansing, Michigan, ending 107 years of vehicle production.

2011 – The wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton takes place at Westminster Abbey in London.

2015 – A baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox sets the all-time low attendance mark for Major League Baseball. Zero fans were in attendance for the game, as the stadium was officially closed to the public due to the 2015 Baltimore protests.