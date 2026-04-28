KALW Almanac - Tuesday April 28, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of April of 2026,

April 28 is the 118th day of the year

247 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until summer begins

Sunrise was at 6:16:58 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:58:33 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

The first low tide was at 3:38 am at 0.58 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 9:37 am at 4.57 feet

The next low tide this afternoon at 3:22 pm at 0.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:46 pm at 5.79 feet

The Moon is currently 90.3% visible

Waxing Gibbous

It will be a Full Moon on Friday the 1st of May of 2026 at 10:23 am

Today is....

Biological Clock Day

Clean Comedy Day

Great Poetry Reading Day

International Pay it Forward Day

National Blueberry Pie Day

National Cubicle Day

National Kiss Your Mate Day

National Superhero Day

School Bus Drivers' Day

Workers' Memorial Day

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Today is also....

Mujahideen Victory Day in Afghanistan

National Heroes Day in Barbados

Restoration of Sovereignty Day in Japan

Sardinia Day in Sardinia

National Day of Mourning in Canada

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1758 – James Monroe, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th President of the United States (died 1831)

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, American actor and director (died 1954)

1906 – Kurt Gödel, Czech-American mathematician, philosopher, and academic (died 1978)

1908 – Oskar Schindler, Czech-German businessman (died 1974)

1924 – Blossom Dearie, American singer and pianist (died 2009)

1924 – Kenneth Kaunda, Zambian educator and politician, first president of Zambia (died 2021)

1926 – Harper Lee, American novelist (died 2016)

1930 – James Baker, American lawyer and politician, 61st United States Secretary of State

1930 – Carolyn Jones, American actress (died 1983)

1936 – Tariq Aziz, Iraqi journalist and politician, Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs (died 2015)

1937 – Jean Redpath, Scottish singer-songwriter (died 2014)

1941 – Ann-Margret, Swedish-American actress, singer, and dancer

1944 – Alice Waters, American chef and author

1948 – Terry Pratchett, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (died 2015)

1950 – Willie Colón, American salsa musician and social activist (died 2026)

1950 – Jay Leno, American comedian, talk show host, and producer

1960 – Elena Kagan, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1966 – Too Short, American rapper, producer and actor

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress and producer

1981 – Jessica Alba, American model and actress

....and on this day in history....

1253 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, propounds Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō for the first time and declares it to be the essence of Buddhism, in effect founding Nichiren Buddhism.

1788 – Maryland becomes the seventh state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 sailors are set adrift, and the rebel crew returns to Tahiti briefly before setting sail for Pitcairn Island.

1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the first transcontinental railroad lay ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in Mesilla, New Mexico.

1923 – Wembley Stadium is opened, named initially as the Empire Stadium.

1930 – The Independence Producers host the first night game in the history of Organized Baseball in Independence, Kansas.

1937 – South African medical researcher Max Theiler develops the yellow fever vaccine at the Rockefeller Foundation in New York City.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and five crew mates set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki to demonstrate that Peruvian natives could have settled Polynesia.

1948 – Igor Stravinsky conducts the premiere of his American ballet, Orpheus at the New York City Center.

1952 – Dwight D. Eisenhower resigns as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in order to campaign in the 1952 United States presidential election.

1952 – The Treaty of San Francisco comes into effect, restoring Japanese sovereignty and ending its state of war with most of the Allies of World War II.

1967 – Vietnam War: Boxer Muhammad Ali refuses his induction into the United States Army and is subsequently stripped of his championship and license.

1969 – Charles de Gaulle resigns as President of France.

1970 – Vietnam War: US President Richard Nixon formally authorizes American combat troops to take part in the Cambodian campaign.

1973 – The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US Billboard chart, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run.

1986 – High levels of radiation resulting from the Chernobyl disaster are detected at Forsmark Nuclear Power Plant in Sweden, leading Soviet authorities to publicly announce the accident.

1994 – Former Central Intelligence Agency counterintelligence officer and analyst Aldrich Ames pleads guilty to giving US secrets to the Soviet Union and later Russia.

1996 – Whitewater controversy: President Bill Clinton gives a 41⁄2 hour videotaped testimony for the defense.

2004 – CBS News releases evidence of the Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse. The photographs show rape and abuse from the American troops over Iraqi detainees.