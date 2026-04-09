KALW Almanac - Thursday April 9, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 9th of April of 2026,

April 9 is the 99th day of the year

266 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until Summer Begins

Sunrise at 6:42:31 am

and sunset will be at 7:41:04 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:47 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:33 am at 4.88 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:19 am at 0.38 feet

The next high tide at 7:21 pm at 4.05 feet

and The final low tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 11:50 pm at 3.37 feet

The Moon is currently 56 going on 55% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tonight at 9:52 pm

Today is....

Asian American / Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day

Appomattox Day

International Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response Day

Jenkins' Ear Day

National Alcohol Screening Day

National Cherish an Antique Day

National Chicken Little Awareness Day

National Chinese Almond Cookie Day

National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day

National Gin and Tonic Day

National Name Yourself Day

National Pimento Cheese

National Unicorn Day

National Winston Churchill Day

Today is also.....

Baghdad Liberation Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

Constitution Day in Kosovo

Day of National Unity in the former soviet republic of Georgia

Day of the Finnish Language

Day of Valor or Araw ng Kagitingan in The Philippines

Feast of the Second Day of the Writing of the Book of the Law in Thelema

Martyr's Day in Tunisia

Remembrance for Haakon Sigurdsson in The Troth

Vimy Ridge Day in Canada

Valour Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1821 – Charles Baudelaire, French poet and critic (died 1867)

1830 – Eadweard Muybridge, English photographer and cinematographer (died 1904)

1883 – Frank King, American cartoonist (died 1969)r Gollancz Ltd (died 1967)

1895 – Mance Lipscomb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1976)

1898 – Paul Robeson, American singer, actor, and activist (died 1976)

1905 – J. William Fulbright, American lawyer and politician (died 1995)

1906 – Antal Doráti, Hungarian-American conductor and composer (died 1988)

1910 – Abraham A. Ribicoff, American lawyer and politician, 4th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (died 1998)

1921 – Mary Jackson, African-American mathematician and aerospace engineer (died 2005)

1926 – Hugh Hefner, American publisher, founded Playboy Enterprises (died 2017)

1928 – Tom Lehrer, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and mathematician (died 2025)

1932 – Carl Perkins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1998)

1933 – Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and producer (died 2021)

1935 – Avery Schreiber, American actor and comedian (died 2002)

1937 – Marty Krofft, Canadian screenwriter and producer (died 2023)

1938 – Viktor Chernomyrdin, Russian businessman and politician, 30th Prime Minister of Russia (died 2010)

1939 – Michael Learned, American actress

1953 – Hal Ketchum, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2020)

1954 – Dennis Quaid, American actor

1963 – Joe Scarborough, American journalist, lawyer, and politician

1966 – Cynthia Nixon, American actress

1968 – Jay Chandrasekhar, American actor, comedian, writer and director

1999 – Lil Nas X, American rapper

....and on this day in history....

193 – The distinguished soldier Septimius Severus is proclaimed emperor by the army in Illyricum

1784 – The Treaty of Paris, ratified by the United States Congress on January 14, 1784, is ratified by King George III of the Kingdom of Great Britain, ending the American Revolutionary War. Copies of the ratified documents are exchanged on May 12, 1784.

1860 – On his phonautograph machine, Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville makes the first known recording of an audible human voice.

1939 – African-American singer Marian Anderson gives a concert at the Lincoln Memorial after being denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

1947 – The Journey of Reconciliation, the first interracial Freedom Ride begins through the upper South in violation of Jim Crow laws. The riders wanted enforcement of the United States Supreme Court's 1946 Irene Morgan decision that banned racial segregation in interstate travel.

1957 – The Suez Canal in Egypt is cleared and opens to shipping following the Suez Crisis.

1959 – Project Mercury: NASA announces the selection of the United States' first seven astronauts, whom the news media quickly dub the "Mercury Seven".

1991 – Georgia declares independence from the Soviet Union.

