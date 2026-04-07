KALW Almanac - Tuesday April 7, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 7th of April of 2026

April 7 is the 97th day of the year

268 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:45:26 am

and sunset will be at 7:39:14 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:20 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F

The first high tide will be at 1:50 am at 5.35 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:13 am at 0.18 feet

The next high tide at 4:51 pm at 3.9 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:48 pm at 3.34 feet

The Moon is currently 74 going on 73% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon on Thursday the 9th of April of 2026 at 9:52 pm

Today is....

National Girl, Me Too! Day

Empowered Women Entrepreneurs Day

International Beaver Day

International Snailpapers Day

Metric System Day

National Beer Day

National Coffee Cake Day

National Making The First Move Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

Public Television Day

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day of Action

Today is also....

Flag Day in Slovenia

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwanda Genocide

Motherhood and Beauty Day in Armenia

Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume Day in Tanzania

Women's Day in Mozambique

Veterans' Day in Belgium

World Health Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1770 – William Wordsworth, English poet (died 1850)

1860 – Will Keith Kellogg, American businessman, founded the Kellogg Company (died 1951)

1893 – Allen Dulles, American lawyer and diplomat, 5th Director of Central Intelligence (died 1969)

1897 – Walter Winchell, American journalist and radio host (died 1972)

1908 – Percy Faith, Canadian composer, conductor, and bandleader (died 1976)

1915 – Billie Holiday, American singer-songwriter and actress (died 1959)

1920 – Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (died 2012)

1922 – Mongo Santamaría, Cuban-American drummer (died 2003)

1927 – Babatunde Olatunji, Nigerian-American drummer, educator, and activist (died 2003)

1928 – James Garner, American actor, singer, and producer (died 2014)

1931 – Daniel Ellsberg, American activist and author (died 2023)

1933 – Wayne Rogers, American actor, investor, and producer (died 2015)

1935 – Hodding Carter III, American journalist and politician, Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs (died 2023)

1938 – Jerry Brown, American lawyer and politician, 34th and 39th Governor of California

1938 – Spencer Dryden, American drummer (died 2005)

1938 – Freddie Hubbard, American trumpet player and composer (died 2008)

1939 – Francis Ford Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – David Frost, English journalist and game show host (died 2013)

1951 – Janis Ian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Jackie Chan, Hong Kong martial artist, actor, stuntman, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Russell Crowe, New Zealand-Australian actor

1985 – Humza Yousaf, Scottish politician

...and on this day in history....

1141 – Empress Matilda becomes the first female ruler of England, adopting the title "Lady of the English"

1805 – German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premieres his Third Symphony, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

1906 – Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1922 – Teapot Dome scandal: United States Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall leases federal petroleum reserves to private oil companies on excessively generous terms.

1927 – AT&T engineer Herbert Ives transmits the first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).

1933 – Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)

1940 – Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a United States postage stamp.

1943 – The National Football League makes helmets mandatory.

1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

1954 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower gives his "domino theory" speech during a news conference.

1964 – IBM announces the System/360.

1965 – Representatives of the National Congress of American Indians testify before members of the US Senate in Washington, D.C., against the termination of the Colville tribe.

1969 – The Internet's symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1.

1978 – Development of the neutron bomb is canceled by President Jimmy Carter.

1980 – During the Iran hostage crisis, the United States severs relations with Iran.

1982 – Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Sadegh Ghotbzadeh is arrested.

1988 – Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov orders the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan

1990 – John Poindexter is convicted for his role in the Iran–Contra affair. In 1991 the convictions are reversed on appeal.

2003 – Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide demands reparations of $21 billion from France for the Haiti Independence Debt.

2009 – Mass protests begin across Moldova under the belief that results from the parliamentary election are fraudulent.

2022 – Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed for the Supreme Court of the United States, becoming the first black female justice.