KALW Almanac - Friday April 3, 2026

Today is Friday, the 3rd of April of 2026

April 3 is the 93rd day of the year

272 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:51:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:35:35 pm

We will have 12 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:28 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.3°F

The first low tide was just now at 6:27 am at -0.04 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:54 pm at 4.65 feet

The next low tide will be at 6:13 pm at 1.83 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:18 AM at 5.76 feet

The Moon is currently 97.9% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 9th of April of 2026 at 9:52 pm

Today is....

American Circus Day

Armenian Appreciation Day

Find a Rainbow Day

Fish Fingers and Custard Day

Good Friday

Good People Day

Hospital Admitting Clerks Day

National Chocolate Mousse Day

National Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun Day

National Film Score Day

National Tweed Day

National Walk to Work Day

Pony Express Day

Student Government Day

Tweed Day

Weed Out Hate: Sow The Seeds of Greatness Day

World Party Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1783 – Washington Irving, American short story writer, essayist, biographer, historian (died 1859)

1807 – Mary Carpenter, English educational and social reformer (died 1877)

1886 – Dooley Wilson, American actor and singer (died 1953)

1895 – Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Italian-American composer and educator (died 1968)

1895 – Zez Confrey, American pianist and composer (died 1971)

1898 – George Jessel, American actor, singer, and producer (died 1981)

1904 – Iron Eyes Cody, American actor and stuntman (died 1999)

1916 – Herb Caen, American journalist and author (died 1997)

1922 – Doris Day, American singer and actress (died 2019)

1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (died 2004)

1926 – Gus Grissom, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (died 1967)

1930 – Helmut Kohl, German politician, Chancellor of Germany (died 2017)

1934 – Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist (died 2025)

1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer

1943 – Richard Manuel, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1986)

1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer

1948 – Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Mexican economist and politician, 53rd President of Mexico

1949 – Richard Thompson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mitch Woods, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1958 – Alec Baldwin, American actor, comedian, producer and television host

1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian

1971 – Picabo Street, American skier

1986 – Amanda Bynes, American actress

1998 – Paris Jackson, American actress, model and singer

....and on this day in history....

686 – Maya king Yuknoom Yich'aak K'ahk' assumes the crown of Calakmul.

1721 – Robert Walpole becomes, in effect, the first Prime Minister of Great Britain, though he himself denied that title

1860 – The first successful United States Pony Express run from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, begins.

1895 – The trial in the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde begins, eventually resulting in his imprisonment on charges of homosexuality.

1948 – Cold War: U.S. President Harry S. Truman signs the Marshall Plan, authorizing $5 billion in aid for 16 countries.

1955 – The American Civil Liberties Union announces it will defend Allen Ginsberg's book Howl against obscenity charges.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech; he was assassinated the next day.

1969 – Vietnam War: United States Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird announces that the United States will start to "Vietnamize" the war effort.

1973 – Martin Cooper of Motorola makes the first handheld mobile phone call to Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.

1975 – Vietnam War: Operation Babylift, a mass evacuation of children in the closing stages of the war begins.

1975 – Bobby Fischer refuses to play in a chess match against Anatoly Karpov, giving Karpov the title of World Champion by default.

1980 – US Congress restores a federal trust relationship with the 501 members of the Shivwits, Kanosh, Koosharem, and the Indian Peaks and Cedar City bands of the Paiute people of Utah.

1981 – The Osborne 1, the first successful portable computer, is unveiled at the West Coast Computer Faire in San Francisco.

1989 – The US Supreme Court upholds the jurisdictional rights of tribal courts under the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 in Mississippi Choctaw Band v. Holyfield.

1996 – Suspected "Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski is captured at his Montana cabin in the United States.

2000 – United States v. Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft is ruled to have violated United States antitrust law by keeping "an oppressive thumb" on its competitors.

2007 – Conventional-Train World Speed Record: A French TGV train on the LGV Est high speed line sets an official new world speed record of 574.8 km/h (159.6 m/s, 357.2 mph).

2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.

2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.