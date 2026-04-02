KALW Almanac - Thursday April 2, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 2nd of April of 2026

April 2 is the 92nd day of the year

273 days remain until the end of the year.

80 days until summer begins

The sun will rise at 6:52:52 am

and sunset will be at 7:34:40 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.2°F.

The first low tide was at 5:50 am at 0.15 feet

the first high tide will be at 12:06 pm at 4.87 feet

the next low tide at 5:41 pm at 1.33 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:53 pm at 5.78 feet

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

We can still call it a Full Moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days Tuesday 9th of April of 2026 at 9:52 pm

Today is....

International Fact-Checking Day

Maundy Thursday Also known as Holy Thursday

National Burrito Day

National Ferret Day

National Love your Produce Manager Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Reconciliation Day

The first full day of Passover

Today is also....

International Children's Book Day

Thai Heritage Conservation Day in Thailand

Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day

World Autism Awareness Day

Malvinas Day in Argentina

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

747 – Charlemagne, Frankish king (died 814)

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, Danish novelist, short story writer, and poet (died 1875)

1840 – Émile Zola, French novelist, playwright, journalist (died 1902)

1875 – Walter Chrysler, American businessman, founded Chrysler (died 1940)

1891 – Max Ernst, German painter, sculptor, and poet (died 1976)

1908 – Buddy Ebsen, American actor and dancer (died 2003)

1914 – Alec Guinness, English actor (died 2000)

1920 – Jack Webb, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 1982)

1928 – Serge Gainsbourg, French singer-songwriter, actor, and director (died 1991)

1934 – Carl Kasell, American journalist and game show host (died 2018)

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer-songwriter (died 1984)

1941 – Dr. Demento, American radio host

1942 – Leon Russell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2016)

1943 – Larry Coryell, American jazz guitarist (died 2017)

1945 – Anne Waldman, American poet

1947 – Emmylou Harris, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Camille Paglia, American author and critic

1948 – Joan D. Vinge, American author

1965 – Rodney King, American victim of police brutality (died 2012)

1977 – Michael Fassbender, German-Irish actor and producer

....and on this day in history.....

1792 – The Coinage Act is passed by Congress, establishing the United States Mint.

1800 – Ludwig van Beethoven leads the premiere of his First Symphony in Vienna.

1902 – "Electric Theatre", the first full-time movie theater in the United States, opens in Los Angeles.

1930 – After the mysterious death of Empress Zewditu, Haile Selassie is proclaimed emperor of Ethiopia.

1956 – As the World Turns and The Edge of Night premiere on CBS. The two soaps become the first daytime dramas to debut in the 30-minute format.

1972 – Actor Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States for the first time since being labeled a communist during the Red Scare in the early 1950s.

1973 – Launch of the LexisNexis computerized legal research service.

1980 – United States President Jimmy Carter signs the Crude Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act.

1982 – Falklands War: Argentina invades the Falkland Islands.

1986 – Alabama governor George Wallace, a former segregationist, best known for the "Stand in the Schoolhouse Door", announces that he will not seek a fifth four-year term and will retire from public life upon the end of his term in January 1987.

1989 – Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev arrives in Havana, Cuba, to meet with Fidel Castro in an attempt to mend strained relations.

1991 – Rita Johnston becomes the first female Premier of a Canadian province when she succeeds William Vander Zalm (who had resigned) as Premier of British Columbia.

2006 – Over 60 tornadoes break out in the United States; Tennessee is hardest hit with 29 people killed.

2011 – India wins the Cricket World Cup for the second time in history under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

2012 – A mass shooting at Oikos University in California leaves seven people dead and three injured.

2020 – COVID-19 pandemic: The total number of confirmed cases reach one million.

2025 – Liberation Day tariffs: U.S. President Donald Trump announces sweeping worldwide tariffs.

