KALW Almanac - Wednesday April 1, 2026

Today Wednesday, 1st of April of 2026,

April 1 is the 91st day of the year

274 days remain until the end of the year

81 days until summer begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:33:45 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.2°F.

the first low tide was at 5:12 am at 0.44 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 11:18 am at 5.08 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:09 pm at 0.83 feet

The final high tide will be tonight at 11:28 pm at 5.76 feet

the Moon is currently 99.7% visible

We can call it a full moon

It will be a 100% visible Full Moon later today at 7:11 pm

The full moon in April can be called The Pink Moon

This Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink” (Phlox subulata), also called wild ground phlox or creeping phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

The April Moon can also be called The.....

Breaking Ice Moon by the Algonquin

Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable by the Dakota

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs also by the Dakota

Moon When the Ducks Come Back by the Lakota

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs by the Tlingit

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing by the Oglala

Broken Snowshoe Moon by the Anishinaabe

Frog Moon by the Cree

Sugar Maker Moon by Western Abenaki

Today is NOT!

APRIL FOOLS' DAY

Assyrian New Year

Boomer Bonus Day

Fossil Fools Day

Global Day of the Engineer

Holy Wednesday

International Edible Book Festival

International Fun at Work Day

International Tatting Day

Lupus Alert Day

National Atheist's Day

National Day of Hope

National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day

National Love for our Children Day

National One Cent Day

National Sourdough Bread Day

National Soylent Green Day

National Tom Foolerys Day

National Trombone Players Day

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Poetry and the Creative Mind Day

Reading is Funny Day

Sorry Charlie Day

St. Stupid's Day

US Air Force Academy Day

Whole Grain Sampling Day

Today is also....

Odisha Day (Odisha, India)

Arbor Day (Tanzania)

Civil Service Day (Thailand)

Cyprus National Day (Cyprus)

Edible Book Day

Fossil Fools Day

Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year (Assyrian people)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (died 1898)

1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1943)

1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1930)

1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (died 1949)

1885 – Clementine Churchill, English wife of Winston Churchill (died 1977)

1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (died 1984)

1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (died 1961)

1920 – Toshiro Mifune, Japanese actor (died 1997)

1922 – William Manchester, American historian and author (died 2004)

1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (died 2011)

1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1980)

1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-French novelist, poet, and playwright (died 2023)

1929 – Jane Powell, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2021)

1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2016)

1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host

1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress

1939 – Rudolph Isley, American rock singer (Isley Brothers, 1954-89 - "Shout"; "Twist and Shout"; "It's Your Thing"), and minister, born in Cincinnati, Ohio (d. 2023)

1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2011)

1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic

1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic

1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (died 2011)

1955 – Don Hasselbeck, American football player and sportscaster

1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer

1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author

1976 – David Oyelowo, English actor

....and on this day in history....

1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.

1976 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc.

1979 – Iran becomes an Islamic republic by a 99% vote, officially overthrowing the Shah.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.

1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.

2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.

2004 – Google launches its Email service Gmail.

