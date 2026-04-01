KALW Almanac - Wednesday April 1, 2026
Today Wednesday, 1st of April of 2026,
April 1 is the 91st day of the year
274 days remain until the end of the year
81 days until summer begins
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:54:22 am
and sunset will be at 7:33:45 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 39 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:14:03 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.2°F.
the first low tide was at 5:12 am at 0.44 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 11:18 am at 5.08 feet
The next low tide will be at 5:09 pm at 0.83 feet
The final high tide will be tonight at 11:28 pm at 5.76 feet
the Moon is currently 99.7% visible
We can call it a full moon
It will be a 100% visible Full Moon later today at 7:11 pm
The full moon in April can be called The Pink Moon
This Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink” (Phlox subulata), also called wild ground phlox or creeping phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.
The April Moon can also be called The.....
Breaking Ice Moon by the Algonquin
Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable by the Dakota
Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs also by the Dakota
Moon When the Ducks Come Back by the Lakota
Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs by the Tlingit
Moon of the Red Grass Appearing by the Oglala
Broken Snowshoe Moon by the Anishinaabe
Frog Moon by the Cree
Sugar Maker Moon by Western Abenaki
Today is NOT!
APRIL FOOLS' DAY
Assyrian New Year
Boomer Bonus Day
Fossil Fools Day
Global Day of the Engineer
Holy Wednesday
International Edible Book Festival
International Fun at Work Day
International Tatting Day
Lupus Alert Day
National Atheist's Day
National Day of Hope
National Jump in Muddy Puddles Day
National Love for our Children Day
National One Cent Day
National Sourdough Bread Day
National Soylent Green Day
National Tom Foolerys Day
National Trombone Players Day
Paraprofessional Appreciation Day
Poetry and the Creative Mind Day
Reading is Funny Day
Sorry Charlie Day
St. Stupid's Day
US Air Force Academy Day
Whole Grain Sampling Day
Today is also....
Odisha Day (Odisha, India)
Arbor Day (Tanzania)
Civil Service Day (Thailand)
Cyprus National Day (Cyprus)
Edible Book Day
Fossil Fools Day
Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year (Assyrian people)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....
1815 – Otto von Bismarck, German lawyer and politician, 1st Chancellor of the German Empire (died 1898)
1873 – Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1943)
1883 – Lon Chaney, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1930)
1885 – Wallace Beery, American actor (died 1949)
1885 – Clementine Churchill, English wife of Winston Churchill (died 1977)
1895 – Alberta Hunter, African-American singer-songwriter and nurse (died 1984)
1901 – Whittaker Chambers, American journalist and spy (died 1961)
1920 – Toshiro Mifune, Japanese actor (died 1997)
1922 – William Manchester, American historian and author (died 2004)
1926 – Anne McCaffrey, American-Irish author (died 2011)
1927 – Amos Milburn, American R&B singer-songwriter and pianist (died 1980)
1929 – Milan Kundera, Czech-French novelist, poet, and playwright (died 2023)
1929 – Jane Powell, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2021)
1932 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 2016)
1934 – Vladimir Posner, French-American journalist and radio host
1939 – Ali MacGraw, American model and actress
1939 – Rudolph Isley, American rock singer (Isley Brothers, 1954-89 - "Shout"; "Twist and Shout"; "It's Your Thing"), and minister, born in Cincinnati, Ohio (d. 2023)
1940 – Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2011)
1942 – Samuel R. Delany, American author and critic
1942 – Richard D. Wolff, American economist and academic
1949 – Gil Scott-Heron, American singer-songwriter and author (died 2011)
1955 – Don Hasselbeck, American football player and sportscaster
1961 – Susan Boyle, Scottish singer
1973 – Rachel Maddow, American journalist and author
1976 – David Oyelowo, English actor
....and on this day in history....
1970 – President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law.
1976 – Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak found Apple Computer, Inc.
1979 – Iran becomes an Islamic republic by a 99% vote, officially overthrowing the Shah.
1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp is seen passing at perihelion.
1999 – Nunavut is established as a Canadian territory carved out of the eastern part of the Northwest Territories.
2001 – Same-sex marriage becomes legal in the Netherlands, the first contemporary country to allow it.
2004 – Google launches its Email service Gmail.