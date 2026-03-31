KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 31, 2026
Today is Tuesday, the 31st of March of 2026,
March 31 is the 90th day of the year
275 days remain until the end of the year
82 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:55:53 am
and sunset will be at 7:32:51 pm
We will have 12 hours and 36 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:14:22 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F.
The first low tide was at 4:31 am at 0.85 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:29 am at 5.26 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:36 pm at 0.38 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:02 pm at 5.68 feet
The Moon is currently 97.4% visible
It's still a Waxing Gibbous
We can call it a 100% visible Full Moon tomorrow evening at 7:11 pm
The full moon in April can be called The Pink Moon
This Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink” (Phlox subulata), also called wild ground phlox or creeping phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.
The April Moon can also be called The.....
Breaking Ice Moon by the Algonquin
Dakota Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable by the Dakota
Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs also by the Dakota
Moon When the Ducks Come Back by the Lakota
Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs by the Tlingit
Moon of the Red Grass Appearing by the Oglala
Broken Snowshoe Moon by the Anishinaabe
Frog Moon by the Cree
Sugar Maker Moon by Western Abenaki
Today is....
Dance Marathon Day
Eiffel Tower Day
Holy Tuesday
International Taco Day
International Transgender Day of Visibility
National "She's Funny That Way" Day
National Après Day
National Bunsen Burner Day
National Clams on the Half Shell Day
National Crayon Day
National Farm Workers Day
National Prom Day
National Tater Day
Terri's Day
Today is also....
Freedom Day in Malta
King Nangklao Memorial Day in Thailand
Thomas Mundy Peterson Day in New Jersey
Transfer Day on the US Virgin Islands
World Backup Day
On this day in Women's Herstory....
1776 - "Remember the Ladies": Abigail Adams wrote to her husband, John Adams, urging the Continental Congress to consider women’s rights and representation in the new nation's laws, warning that women would not be bound by laws they had no voice in.
1888 - National Council of Women: The oldest non-sectarian women's organization in the U.S. was organized by leaders including Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, and Sojourner Truth.
307 – After divorcing his wife Minervina, Constantine marries Fausta, daughter of the retired Roman emperor Maximian.
1995 – Selena is murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas.
....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in Women's Herstory....
1360 – Philippa of Lancaster (died 1415)
1718 – Mariana Victoria of Spain (died 1781)
1823 – Mary Boykin Chesnut, American author (died 1886)
1833 – Mary Abigail Dodge, American writer and essayist (died 1896)
1895 – Lizzie Miles [Elizabeth Landreaux], Creole American jazz, blues and gospel singer ("Man O'War"), born in New Orleans, Louisiana (d. 1963)
1911 – Elisabeth Grümmer, German soprano, Kammersängerin, and teacher, born in Niederjeutz, Alsace-Lorraine, German Empire (now Yutz, France) (d. 1986)
1913 – Etta Baker, American blues guitarist, born in Caldwell County, North Carolina (d. 2006)
1914 – Octavio Paz, Mexican poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1998)
1916 – Lucille Bliss, American voice actress (died 2012)
1917 – Dorothy DeLay, American violinist and educator (died 2002)
1918 Helen Kemp (née Hubbert), American choral conductor, composer, and voice teacher, born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania (d. 2015)
1920 – Deborah Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, British aristocrat, socialite and author (died 2014)
1921 – Peggy Rea, American actress and casting director (died 2011)
1929 – Liz Claiborne, Belgian-American fashion designer, founded Liz Claiborne Inc. (died 2007)
1933 – Anita Carter, American country music singer, multi-instrumentalist ("Ring of Fire"), and songwriter, born in Maces Spring, Virginia (d. 1999)
1934 – Shirley Jones (91 years old) American Academy Award-winning actress (Elmer Gantry; Oklahoma!), and singer (Partridge Family), born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania
1935 – Judith Rossner, American author (died 2005)
1936 – Marge Piercy, American poet and novelist
1941 – Faith Leech, Australian swimmer (died 2013)
1942 – Ulla Hoffmann, Swedish politician
1943 – Deirdre Clancy, English costume designer
1945 – Myfanwy Talog, Welsh actress (died 1995)
1947 – Wendy Overton, American tennis player
1948 – Rhea Perlman, American actress
1950 – Sandra Morgen, American anthropologist and academic (died 2016)
1958 – Andrea Kuntzl, Austrian politician
1965 – Patty Fendick, American tennis player and coach
1969 – Annabelle Neilson, British socialite (died 2018)
1970 – Alenka Bratušek, Slovenian politician, 7th Prime Minister of Slovenia
1970 – Linn Skåber, Norwegian actress and writer
1974 – Natali, Russian singer, composer and songwriter
1980 – Karolina Lassbo, Swedish lawyer and blogger
1980 – Kate Micucci, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress
1982 – Audrey Kawasaki, American painter
1983 – Ashleigh Ball, Canadian voice actress and musician
1983 – Sophie Hunger, Swiss-German musician
1984 – Kaie Kand, Estonian heptathlete
1987 – Nelli Zhiganshina, Russian figure skater
1990 – Lyra McKee, Irish journalist (died 2019)
1990 – Sandra Roma, Swedish tennis player
1994 – Samira Asghari, Afghan member of the International Olympic Committee
1995 – Fiona Brown, footballer
1996 – Liza Koshy, American actress, comedian, and television host
1999 – Brooke Scullion, Irish Singer
1999 – Elžbieta Kropa, Lithuanian figure skater
1999 – Shiann Salmon, Jamaican track and field athlete
1999 – Adele Tan, Singaporean sports shooter
1999 – Tereza Jančová, Slovak skier
1999 – Shehana Vithana, Sri Lankan-Australian professional squash player