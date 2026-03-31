KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 31, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 31st of March of 2026,

March 31 is the 90th day of the year

275 days remain until the end of the year

82 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:55:53 am

and sunset will be at 7:32:51 pm

We will have 12 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F.

The first low tide was at 4:31 am at 0.85 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:29 am at 5.26 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:36 pm at 0.38 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:02 pm at 5.68 feet

The Moon is currently 97.4% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous

We can call it a 100% visible Full Moon tomorrow evening at 7:11 pm

The full moon in April can be called The Pink Moon

This Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink” (Phlox subulata), also called wild ground phlox or creeping phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

The April Moon can also be called The.....

Breaking Ice Moon by the Algonquin

Dakota Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable by the Dakota

Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs also by the Dakota

Moon When the Ducks Come Back by the Lakota

Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs by the Tlingit

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing by the Oglala

Broken Snowshoe Moon by the Anishinaabe

Frog Moon by the Cree

Sugar Maker Moon by Western Abenaki

Today is....

Dance Marathon Day

Eiffel Tower Day

Holy Tuesday

International Taco Day

International Transgender Day of Visibility

National "She's Funny That Way" Day

National Après Day

National Bunsen Burner Day

National Clams on the Half Shell Day

National Crayon Day

National Farm Workers Day

National Prom Day

National Tater Day

Terri's Day

Today is also....

Freedom Day in Malta

King Nangklao Memorial Day in Thailand

Thomas Mundy Peterson Day in New Jersey

Transfer Day on the US Virgin Islands

World Backup Day

On this day in Women's Herstory....

1776 - "Remember the Ladies": Abigail Adams wrote to her husband, John Adams, urging the Continental Congress to consider women’s rights and representation in the new nation's laws, warning that women would not be bound by laws they had no voice in.

1888 - National Council of Women: The oldest non-sectarian women's organization in the U.S. was organized by leaders including Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, and Sojourner Truth.

307 – After divorcing his wife Minervina, Constantine marries Fausta, daughter of the retired Roman emperor Maximian.

1995 – Selena is murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas.

....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in Women's Herstory....

1360 – Philippa of Lancaster (died 1415)

1718 – Mariana Victoria of Spain (died 1781)

1823 – Mary Boykin Chesnut, American author (died 1886)

1833 – Mary Abigail Dodge, American writer and essayist (died 1896)

1895 – Lizzie Miles [Elizabeth Landreaux], Creole American jazz, blues and gospel singer ("Man O'War"), born in New Orleans, Louisiana (d. 1963)

1911 – Elisabeth Grümmer, German soprano, Kammersängerin, and teacher, born in Niederjeutz, Alsace-Lorraine, German Empire (now Yutz, France) (d. 1986)

1913 – Etta Baker, American blues guitarist, born in Caldwell County, North Carolina (d. 2006)

1914 – Octavio Paz, Mexican poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1998)

1916 – Lucille Bliss, American voice actress (died 2012)

1917 – Dorothy DeLay, American violinist and educator (died 2002)

1918 Helen Kemp (née Hubbert), American choral conductor, composer, and voice teacher, born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania (d. 2015)

1920 – Deborah Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, British aristocrat, socialite and author (died 2014)

1921 – Peggy Rea, American actress and casting director (died 2011)

1929 – Liz Claiborne, Belgian-American fashion designer, founded Liz Claiborne Inc. (died 2007)

1933 – Anita Carter, American country music singer, multi-instrumentalist ("Ring of Fire"), and songwriter, born in Maces Spring, Virginia (d. 1999)

1934 – Shirley Jones (91 years old) American Academy Award-winning actress (Elmer Gantry; Oklahoma!), and singer (Partridge Family), born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania

1935 – Judith Rossner, American author (died 2005)

1936 – Marge Piercy, American poet and novelist

1941 – Faith Leech, Australian swimmer (died 2013)

1942 – Ulla Hoffmann, Swedish politician

1943 – Deirdre Clancy, English costume designer

1945 – Myfanwy Talog, Welsh actress (died 1995)

1947 – Wendy Overton, American tennis player

1948 – Rhea Perlman, American actress

1950 – Sandra Morgen, American anthropologist and academic (died 2016)

1958 – Andrea Kuntzl, Austrian politician

1965 – Patty Fendick, American tennis player and coach

1969 – Annabelle Neilson, British socialite (died 2018)

1970 – Alenka Bratušek, Slovenian politician, 7th Prime Minister of Slovenia

1970 – Linn Skåber, Norwegian actress and writer

1974 – Natali, Russian singer, composer and songwriter

1980 – Karolina Lassbo, Swedish lawyer and blogger

1980 – Kate Micucci, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1982 – Audrey Kawasaki, American painter

1983 – Ashleigh Ball, Canadian voice actress and musician

1983 – Sophie Hunger, Swiss-German musician

1984 – Kaie Kand, Estonian heptathlete

1987 – Nelli Zhiganshina, Russian figure skater

1990 – Lyra McKee, Irish journalist (died 2019)

1990 – Sandra Roma, Swedish tennis player

1994 – Samira Asghari, Afghan member of the International Olympic Committee

1995 – Fiona Brown, footballer

1996 – Liza Koshy, American actress, comedian, and television host

1999 – Brooke Scullion, Irish Singer

1999 – Elžbieta Kropa, Lithuanian figure skater

1999 – Shiann Salmon, Jamaican track and field athlete

1999 – Adele Tan, Singaporean sports shooter

1999 – Tereza Jančová, Slovak skier

1999 – Shehana Vithana, Sri Lankan-Australian professional squash player