KALW Almanac - Monday March 30, 2026

Today is Monday, the 30th of March of 2026,

March 30 is the 89th day of the year

276 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:57:23 am

and sunset will be at 7:31:56 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first low tide was at 3:47 am at 1.34 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:36 am at 5.4 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 4:02 pm at 0.01 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:34 pm at 5.55 feet

The Moon is 93% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 1st of April of 2026 at 7:12 pm

The April Moon is called The Pink Moon

This Moon heralded the appearance of the “moss pink” (Phlox subulata), also called wild ground phlox or creeping phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers.

It's also called the Breaking Ice Moon by the Algonquin

It's the Moon When the Streams are Again according to The Dakota

Some Dakota call it the Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs.

The Lakota name is the Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota)

The Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs by The Tlingit

Moon of the Red Grass Appearing by the Oglala

Broken Snowshoe Moon by the Anishinaabe

Frog Moon by the Cree

and Sugar Maker Moon by the Western Abenaki

Today is....

Grass is Always Browner on the Other Side of the Fence Day

Holy Monday

National Doctors Day

National Hot Chicken Day

National I am in Control Day

National Virtual Vacation Day

Pencil Day

Take a Walk in the Park Day

Turkey Neck Soup Day

World Bipolar Day

Today is also....

Land Day in Palestine

Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day in Trinidad and Tobago

School Day of Non-violence and Peace in Spain

On this day in history....

Ten-Year Anniversary of Suffrage (1930): In the United States, the date March 30, 1930 was chosen as the ten-year anniversary of women’s suffrage, celebrating a decade since the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Official ratification was on August 18, 1920

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these heroes of Women's Herstory....

1820 – Anna Sewell, English author (died 1878)

1855 – Charlotte Johnson Baker, the first woman physician to practice medicine in San Diego, California, practiced obstetrics and gynecology at St. Joseph’s Hospital (d. 1937)

1863 – Mary Calkins, American philosopher and psychologist (died 1930)

1882 – Melanie Klein, Austrian-English psychologist and author (died 1960)

1902 – Brooke Astor, American socialite and philanthropist (died 2007)

1903 – Joy Ridderhof, American missionary (died 1984)

1918 – Pearl Bailey, American Tony and Emmy Award-winning stage and screen actress, singer and dancer (Hello, Dolly!), born in Newport News, Virginia (d. 1990)

1935 – Ruby Murray, Irish pop singer ("Heartbeat"; "Softly, Softly"), born in Belfast, Northern Ireland (d. 1996)

1940 – Astrud Gilberto (née Weinert), Brazilian samba singer ("The Girl From Ipanema"), born in Salvador, Brazil (d. 2023)

1949 – Liza Frulla, Canadian talk show host and politician, 3rd Minister of Canadian Heritage

1949 – Dana Gillespie, English singer-songwriter and actress

1949 – Naomi Sims, American model and author (died 2009)

1950 – Janet Browne, English-American historian and academic

1956 – Shahla Sherkat, Iranian journalist and author

1956 – Patty Donahue, American new wave rock singer (The Waitresses - "I Know What Boys Like"; "Christmas Wrapping), born in Akron, Ohio (d. 1996)

1957 – Marie-Christine Koundja, Chadian author and diplomat

1959 – Martina Cole, English television host and author

1959 – Maggie Baird, American actress (The X-Files, Another World, An Innocent Man), singer-songwriter, and mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas, born in Fruita, Colorado

1960 – Laurie Graham, Canadian skier

1964 – Tracy Chapman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer-songwriter

1968 – Lucy Lawless (57 years old) New Zealand actress (Xena: Warrior Princess) and singer, born in Auckland, New Zealand

1971 – Mari Holden, American cyclist

1972 – Mili Avital, Israeli-American actress

1979 – Norah Jones, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1980 – Kristine Lunde-Borgersen, Norwegian handball player

1981 – Megan Hilty, American actress and singer (Wicked), born in Bellevue, Washington

1984 – Samantha Stosur, Australian tennis player

1988 – Larisa Yurkiw, Canadian alpine skier

1989 – Michelle Zauner, American musician and writer (Japanese Breakfast), born in Seoul, South Korea

1994 – Sulli [Choi Jin-ri], South Korean K-pop singer (f(x)) and actress (Fashion King), born in Basun, South Korea (d. 2019)

1993 – Anitta, Brazilian singer and entertainer

2001 – Anastasia Potapova, Russian tennis player