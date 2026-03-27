KALW Almanac - Friday March 27, 2026
Today is Friday, the 27th of March of 2026,
March 27 is the 86th day of the year
279 days remain until the end of the year.
86 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 7:01:57 am
and sunset will be this evening at 7:29:11 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 27 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:34 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F.
The first low tide was at 12:50 am at 3.01 feet
The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:20 am at 5.52 feet
The next low tide at 1:46 pm at -0.37 feet
and the next high tide at 8:50 pm at 4.85 feet
The Moon is currently 68.9% visible
It's a Waxing Gibbous moon
We'll have a Full Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 1st of April of 2026 at 7:12 pm, no foolin'
Today is....
Celebrate Exchange Day
International Whisky Day
National Joe Day
National Scribble Day
National Spanish Paella Day
No Homework Day
Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day
Today is also...
Armed Forces Day (Myanmar)
Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania
World Theatre Day
On this day in Women's Herstory
1890 - Washington School Suffrage: This legislation allowed women to vote in local school elections and hold positions such as county superintendent of schools.
1894 - First Female Superintendent: Following the 1890 act, Ella Guptil was elected as the Clallam County Superintendent of Schools in Washington.
1912 – First Lady Helen Taft and the Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, plant two Yoshino cherry trees on the northern bank of the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., the origin of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.
1915 – Typhoid Mary, the first healthy carrier of disease ever identified in the United States, is put in quarantine for the second time, where she would remain for the rest of her life.
....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....
1824 – Virginia Minor, American women's suffrage activist (died 1894)
1862 – Jelena Dimitrijević, Serbian short story writer, novelist, poet, traveller, social worker, feminist and polyglot (died 1945)
1867 – Edyth Walker, American opera singer, born in Hopewell, New York (d. 1950)
1868 – Patty Smith Hill, American composer, teacher and songwriter ("Happy Birthday To You"), born in Anchorage, Kentucky (d. 1946)
1878 – Kathleen Scott, British sculptor (died 1947)
1883 – Marie Under, Estonian author and poet (died 1980)
March 27, 1897 (1981) – Effa Manley, co-owner and manager with husband Abe of the Negro League baseball team the Brooklyn Eagles (1935-46), supported integration with the NAACP, worked hard to get Negro League players included in the Baseball Hall of Fame
1899 – Gloria Swanson, American actress and producer (died 1983)
1911 – Veronika Tushnova, Russian poet and physician (died 1965)
1917 – Mary Watt, New Zealand landscape architect and gardener (died 2005)
1924 – Sarah Vaughan, American jazz and pop singer ("Body and Soul; "Broken Hearted Melody"), often known as "Sassy" and "The Divine One", born in Newark, New Jersey (d. 1990)
1924 – Margaret K. Butler, American mathematician and computer programmer (died 2013)
1929 – Anne Ramsey, American actress (died 1988)
1940 – Janis Martin, American rockabilly and country singer ("Will You Willyum"; "Drugstore Rock 'n Roll"), born in Sutherlin, Virginia (d. 2007)
1950 – Maria Ewing, American opera mezzo-soprano singer (Metropolitan Opera, 1976-97), born in Detroit, Michigan (d. 2022)
March 27, 1950 – Julia Alvarez, Dominican-American poet, novelist, and essayist, her first novel How the García Girls Lost Their Accents (1991) was highly acclaimed for its portrayal of the integration of Latina immigrants into the U.S. mainstream1952 – Annemarie Moser-Pröll, Austrian skier
1952 – Maria Schneider, French actress (died 2011)
1955 – Susan Neiman, American-German philosopher and author
1963 – Xuxa, Brazilian actress, singer, businesswoman and television presenter
1967 – Talisa Soto, American actress
1968 – Irina Belova, Russian heptathlete
1969 – Pauley Perrette, American actress
1969 – Mariah Carey (56 years old) American pop singer-songwriter ("Without You"; "All I Want For Christmas Is You"; "Hero"; "We Belong Together"), born in Huntington, Long Island, New York
1970 – Leila Pahlavi, Princess of Iran (died 2001)
1970 – Elizabeth Mitchell, American actress
1975 – Fergie (50 years old) American pop singer (The Black Eyed Peas - "I Gotta Feeling"), born in Hacienda Heights, California
1976 – Tia Fuller, American jazz saxophonist (Soul (film); Beyoncé backing band), composer, and educator (Berklee School), born in Aurora, Colorado
1978 – Amélie Cocheteux, French tennis player
1979 – Jennifer Wilson, Zimbabwean-South African field hockey player
1980 – Michaela Paštiková, Czech tennis player
1981 – Hilda Kibet, Kenyan runner
1983 – Yuliya Golubchikova, Russian pole vaulter
1984 – Bonnie Milligan, American theater actress and singer (Kimberley Akimbo), born in Decatur, Illinois
1987 – Polina Gagarina, Russian singer-songwriter
1988 – Jessie J (37 years old) British pop singer-songwriter ("Price Tag"; "Domino"; "Bang Bang"), born in Redbridge, London, England
1988 – Brenda Song, American actress
1989 – Camilla Lees, New Zealand netball player
1990 – Kimbra [Johnson], New Zealand Grammy Award-winning pop-fusion singer, songwriter, and record producer ("Cameo Lover"; with Gotye - “Somebody That I Used to Know"), born in Hamilton, New Zealand
1997 – Lalisa (28 years old) Thai rapper, singer and dancer (Blackpink), born in Buriram, Thailand
2000 – Halle Bailey, American R&B singer (Chloe X Halle - Ungodly Hour), and actress (Grown-ish; The Little Mermaid (2023)), born in Atlanta, Georgia
2000 – Sophie Nélisse, Canadian actress
2002 – Daria Snigur, Ukrainian tennis player
2004 – Amira Willighagen, Dutch classical cross-over soprano singer (Holland's Got Talent, 2013), born in Nijmegen, Netherlands