KALW Almanac - Friday March 27, 2026

Today is Friday, the 27th of March of 2026,

March 27 is the 86th day of the year

279 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 7:01:57 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:29:11 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.1°F.

The first low tide was at 12:50 am at 3.01 feet

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:20 am at 5.52 feet

The next low tide at 1:46 pm at -0.37 feet

and the next high tide at 8:50 pm at 4.85 feet

The Moon is currently 68.9% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 1st of April of 2026 at 7:12 pm, no foolin'

Today is....

Celebrate Exchange Day

International Whisky Day

National Joe Day

National Scribble Day

National Spanish Paella Day

No Homework Day

Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day

Today is also...

Armed Forces Day (Myanmar)

Day of the Union of Bessarabia with Romania

World Theatre Day

On this day in Women's Herstory

1890 - Washington School Suffrage: This legislation allowed women to vote in local school elections and hold positions such as county superintendent of schools.

1894 - First Female Superintendent: Following the 1890 act, Ella Guptil was elected as the Clallam County Superintendent of Schools in Washington.

1912 – First Lady Helen Taft and the Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, plant two Yoshino cherry trees on the northern bank of the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., the origin of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

1915 – Typhoid Mary, the first healthy carrier of disease ever identified in the United States, is put in quarantine for the second time, where she would remain for the rest of her life.

....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1824 – Virginia Minor, American women's suffrage activist (died 1894)

1862 – Jelena Dimitrijević, Serbian short story writer, novelist, poet, traveller, social worker, feminist and polyglot (died 1945)

1867 – Edyth Walker, American opera singer, born in Hopewell, New York (d. 1950)

1868 – Patty Smith Hill, American composer, teacher and songwriter ("Happy Birthday To You"), born in Anchorage, Kentucky (d. 1946)

1878 – Kathleen Scott, British sculptor (died 1947)

1883 – Marie Under, Estonian author and poet (died 1980)

March 27, 1897 (1981) – Effa Manley, co-owner and manager with husband Abe of the Negro League baseball team the Brooklyn Eagles (1935-46), supported integration with the NAACP, worked hard to get Negro League players included in the Baseball Hall of Fame

1899 – Gloria Swanson, American actress and producer (died 1983)

1911 – Veronika Tushnova, Russian poet and physician (died 1965)

1917 – Mary Watt, New Zealand landscape architect and gardener (died 2005)

1924 – Sarah Vaughan, American jazz and pop singer ("Body and Soul; "Broken Hearted Melody"), often known as "Sassy" and "The Divine One", born in Newark, New Jersey (d. 1990)

1924 – Margaret K. Butler, American mathematician and computer programmer (died 2013)

1929 – Anne Ramsey, American actress (died 1988)

1940 – Janis Martin, American rockabilly and country singer ("Will You Willyum"; "Drugstore Rock 'n Roll"), born in Sutherlin, Virginia (d. 2007)

1950 – Maria Ewing, American opera mezzo-soprano singer (Metropolitan Opera, 1976-97), born in Detroit, Michigan (d. 2022)

March 27, 1950 – Julia Alvarez, Dominican-American poet, novelist, and essayist, her first novel How the García Girls Lost Their Accents (1991) was highly acclaimed for its portrayal of the integration of Latina immigrants into the U.S. mainstream1952 – Annemarie Moser-Pröll, Austrian skier

1952 – Maria Schneider, French actress (died 2011)

1955 – Susan Neiman, American-German philosopher and author

1963 – Xuxa, Brazilian actress, singer, businesswoman and television presenter

1967 – Talisa Soto, American actress

1968 – Irina Belova, Russian heptathlete

1969 – Pauley Perrette, American actress

1969 – Mariah Carey (56 years old) American pop singer-songwriter ("Without You"; "All I Want For Christmas Is You"; "Hero"; "We Belong Together"), born in Huntington, Long Island, New York

1970 – Leila Pahlavi, Princess of Iran (died 2001)

1970 – Elizabeth Mitchell, American actress

1975 – Fergie (50 years old) American pop singer (The Black Eyed Peas - "I Gotta Feeling"), born in Hacienda Heights, California

1976 – Tia Fuller, American jazz saxophonist (Soul (film); Beyoncé backing band), composer, and educator (Berklee School), born in Aurora, Colorado

1978 – Amélie Cocheteux, French tennis player

1979 – Jennifer Wilson, Zimbabwean-South African field hockey player

1980 – Michaela Paštiková, Czech tennis player

1981 – Hilda Kibet, Kenyan runner

1983 – Yuliya Golubchikova, Russian pole vaulter

1984 – Bonnie Milligan, American theater actress and singer (Kimberley Akimbo), born in Decatur, Illinois

1987 – Polina Gagarina, Russian singer-songwriter

1988 – Jessie J (37 years old) British pop singer-songwriter ("Price Tag"; "Domino"; "Bang Bang"), born in Redbridge, London, England

1988 – Brenda Song, American actress

1989 – Camilla Lees, New Zealand netball player

1990 – Kimbra [Johnson], New Zealand Grammy Award-winning pop-fusion singer, songwriter, and record producer ("Cameo Lover"; with Gotye - “Somebody That I Used to Know"), born in Hamilton, New Zealand

1997 – Lalisa (28 years old) Thai rapper, singer and dancer (Blackpink), born in Buriram, Thailand

2000 – Halle Bailey, American R&B singer (Chloe X Halle - Ungodly Hour), and actress (Grown-ish; The Little Mermaid (2023)), born in Atlanta, Georgia

2000 – Sophie Nélisse, Canadian actress

2002 – Daria Snigur, Ukrainian tennis player

2004 – Amira Willighagen, Dutch classical cross-over soprano singer (Holland's Got Talent, 2013), born in Nijmegen, Netherlands