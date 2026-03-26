KALW Almanac - Thursday March 26, 2026
Today is Thursday, the 26th of March of 2026
March 26 is the 85th day of the year
280 days remain until the end of the year.
87 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 7:03:28 am
and sunset will be at 7:28:16 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:15:52 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.
The first high tide will be at 4:59 am at 5.65 feet
The only low tide of the day will be at 12:40 pm at -0.32 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:04pm at 4.56 feet
The moon is currently Moon 58.0% visible
It's the First Quarter moon
We'll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 1st of April of 2026 at 7:12 pm
Today is....
National Equal Pay Day
National Nougat Day
Legal Assistants Day
National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day
National Spinach Festival Day
International Epilepsy Awareness Day
Solitude Day
Today is also....
Independence Day and National Day (Bangladesh), celebrates the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.
Martyr's Day or Day of Democracy (Mali)
National Science Appreciation Day (United States)
Prince Kūhiō Day (Hawaii)
Purple Day (Canada and United States)
Synaxis of the Archangel Gabriel (Eastern Christianity)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory...
March 26, 1926 (1997) – Virginia (Toni) Carabillo, supported activism in behalf of women’s issues, active in National Organization for Women (1968-87), co-authored the Feminist Chronicles 1953-1993
March 26, 1930 – Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1981)
March 26, 1940 – Nancy Pelosi, first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (2007-09), Democratic California representative from 1987 to present
1942 – Erica Jong, American novelist and poet
1944 – Diana Ross, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1949 – Vicki Lawrence, American actress, comedian, talk show host, and singer
1953 – Elaine Chao, Taiwanese-American banker and politician, 24th United States Secretary of Labor
1981 Anaïs Mitchell, American singer-songwriter and playwright (Hadestown - 2019 Tony for Best Musical), born in Vermont
1985 – Keira Knightley, English actress
Today's Women's Herstory birthdays include....
1633 – Mary Beale, British artist (died 1699)
1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Prussia (died 1757)
1824 – Julie-Victoire Daubié, French journalist (died 1874)
1873 – Dorothea Bleek, South African-German anthropologist and philologist (died 1948)
1876 – Kate Richards O'Hare, American Socialist Party activist and editor (died 1948)
1888 – Elsa Brändström, Swedish nurse and philanthropist (died 1948)
1894 – Viorica Ursuleac, Ukrainian-Romanian soprano and actress (died 1985)
1900 Isadore Freed, Russian American composer, born in Brest-Litovsk, Russia (d. 1960)
1900 – Angela Maria Autsch, German nun, died in Auschwitz helping Jewish prisoners (died 1941)
1905 – Mona Williams, American novelist, short story writer and poet (died 1991)
1913 – Jacqueline de Romilly, Franco-Greek philologist, author, and scholar (died 2010)
1928 Carole Carr [Carless], British singer and actress (Down Among the Z Men), born in London, England (d. 1997)
1937 – Barbara Jones, American sprinter
1948 Kyung-Wha Chung, Korean violinist (Chung Sisters), born in Seoul, Korea
1949 – Fran Sheehan, American bass player
1953 – Tatyana Providokhina, Russian runner
1954 – Dorothy Porter, Australian poet and playwright (died 2008)
1957 – Fiona Bruce, Scottish lawyer and politician
1957 – Leeza Gibbons, American talk show host and television personality
1960 – Jennifer Grey, American actress and dancer
1964 – Maria Miller, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
1965 – Violeta Szekely, Romanian runner
1971 – Rennae Stubbs, Australian tennis player and sportscaster
1972 – Leslie Mann, American actress
1974 – Irina Spîrlea, Romanian tennis player
1976 – Amy Smart, American actress and former model
1977 – Bianca Kajlich, American actress
1978 – Anastasia Kostaki, Greek basketball player
1979 – Juliana Paes, Brazilian actress
1980 – Margaret Brennan, American journalist
1983 – Floriana Lima, American actress
1984 – Sara Jean Underwood, American model, television host, and actress
1984 Stéphanie Lapointe, French Canadian singer (Star Académie), born in Brossard, Quebec
1992 – Nina Agdal, Danish model
1994 – Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgian tennis player
1994 – Paige VanZant, American mixed martial artist and model
1994 – Marcela Zacarías, Mexican tennis player
1996 – Kathryn Bernardo, Filipino actress
2003 – Bhad Bhabie [Danielle Bregoli], American rapper and social media personality
2005 – Ella Anderson, American actress