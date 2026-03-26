KALW Almanac - Thursday March 26, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 26th of March of 2026

March 26 is the 85th day of the year

280 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 7:03:28 am

and sunset will be at 7:28:16 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:52 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:59 am at 5.65 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:40 pm at -0.32 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:04pm at 4.56 feet

The moon is currently Moon 58.0% visible

It's the First Quarter moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 1st of April of 2026 at 7:12 pm

Today is....

National Equal Pay Day

National Nougat Day

Legal Assistants Day

National Make Up Your Own Holiday Day

National Spinach Festival Day

International Epilepsy Awareness Day

Solitude Day

Today is also....

Independence Day and National Day (Bangladesh), celebrates the declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Martyr's Day or Day of Democracy (Mali)

National Science Appreciation Day (United States)

Prince Kūhiō Day (Hawaii)

Purple Day (Canada and United States)

Synaxis of the Archangel Gabriel (Eastern Christianity)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory...

March 26, 1926 (1997) – Virginia (Toni) Carabillo, supported activism in behalf of women’s issues, active in National Organization for Women (1968-87), co-authored the Feminist Chronicles 1953-1993

March 26, 1930 – Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1981)

March 26, 1940 – Nancy Pelosi, first woman Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives (2007-09), Democratic California representative from 1987 to present

1942 – Erica Jong, American novelist and poet

1944 – Diana Ross, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1949 – Vicki Lawrence, American actress, comedian, talk show host, and singer

1953 – Elaine Chao, Taiwanese-American banker and politician, 24th United States Secretary of Labor

1981 Anaïs Mitchell, American singer-songwriter and playwright (Hadestown - 2019 Tony for Best Musical), born in Vermont

1985 – Keira Knightley, English actress

Today's Women's Herstory birthdays include....

1633 – Mary Beale, British artist (died 1699)

1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Prussia (died 1757)

1824 – Julie-Victoire Daubié, French journalist (died 1874)

1873 – Dorothea Bleek, South African-German anthropologist and philologist (died 1948)

1876 – Kate Richards O'Hare, American Socialist Party activist and editor (died 1948)

1888 – Elsa Brändström, Swedish nurse and philanthropist (died 1948)

1894 – Viorica Ursuleac, Ukrainian-Romanian soprano and actress (died 1985)

1900 Isadore Freed, Russian American composer, born in Brest-Litovsk, Russia (d. 1960)

1900 – Angela Maria Autsch, German nun, died in Auschwitz helping Jewish prisoners (died 1941)

1905 – Mona Williams, American novelist, short story writer and poet (died 1991)

1913 – Jacqueline de Romilly, Franco-Greek philologist, author, and scholar (died 2010)

1928 Carole Carr [Carless], British singer and actress (Down Among the Z Men), born in London, England (d. 1997)

1937 – Barbara Jones, American sprinter

1948 Kyung-Wha Chung, Korean violinist (Chung Sisters), born in Seoul, Korea

1949 – Fran Sheehan, American bass player

1953 – Tatyana Providokhina, Russian runner

1954 – Dorothy Porter, Australian poet and playwright (died 2008)

1957 – Fiona Bruce, Scottish lawyer and politician

1957 – Leeza Gibbons, American talk show host and television personality

1960 – Jennifer Grey, American actress and dancer

1964 – Maria Miller, English businessman and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

1965 – Violeta Szekely, Romanian runner

1971 – Rennae Stubbs, Australian tennis player and sportscaster

1972 – Leslie Mann, American actress

1974 – Irina Spîrlea, Romanian tennis player

1976 – Amy Smart, American actress and former model

1977 – Bianca Kajlich, American actress

1978 – Anastasia Kostaki, Greek basketball player

1979 – Juliana Paes, Brazilian actress

1980 – Margaret Brennan, American journalist

1983 – Floriana Lima, American actress

1984 – Sara Jean Underwood, American model, television host, and actress

1984 Stéphanie Lapointe, French Canadian singer (Star Académie), born in Brossard, Quebec

1992 – Nina Agdal, Danish model

1994 – Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgian tennis player

1994 – Paige VanZant, American mixed martial artist and model

1994 – Marcela Zacarías, Mexican tennis player

1996 – Kathryn Bernardo, Filipino actress

2003 – Bhad Bhabie [Danielle Bregoli], American rapper and social media personality

2005 – Ella Anderson, American actress