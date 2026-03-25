KALW Almanac - Wednesday March 25, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 25th of March of 2026,

March 25 is the 84th day of the year

281 days remain until the end of the year.

88 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 7:04:59 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:21 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F

The first high tide was at 3:43 am at 5.88 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 11:23 am at -0.31 feet

The next high tide will be this evening at 7:01 pm at 4.28 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:17 pm at 3.29 feet

The Moon is currently 47% visible

It's still a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon today at 12:18 pm

Today is....

American Red Cross Giving Day

A Whole Day for Whole Grain

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

Manatee Appreciation Day

National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day

National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy

National Little Red Wagon Day

National Lobster Newburg Day

National Medal of Honor Day

Old New Year's Day

Pecan Day

Say Their Name Day

Tolkien Reading Day

Today is also....

In Annunciation Style dating, the year begins on March 25.

Until 1752,

March 25 was the official date of the beginning of the year in England and its dominions.

Anniversary of the Arengo and the Feast of the Militants in San Marino

Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide in Latvia

Cultural Workers Day in Russia

Empress Menen's Birthday in Rastafari

European Union Talent Day

Freedom Day in Belarus

Independence Day, celebrates the start of Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire, in 1821. in Greece

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

International Day of the Unborn Child

Maryland Day in Maryland

Mother's Day in Slovenia

NZ Army Day

Quarter day (first of four) in Ireland and England.

Struggle for Human Rights Day in Slovakia

Vårfrudagen or Våffeldagen, "Waffle Day" (Sweden, Norway & Denmark)

On this day in Women's Herstory....

1911 - Triangle Shirtwaist Fire: The deadliest industrial disaster in NYC history, taking the lives of 123 women and girls and 23 men, which spurred the growth of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union and better safety regulations.

1965 - Selma March: On March 25, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state Capitol, a critical moment for voting rights following the Selma to Montgomery march, which involved many pioneering women activists.

...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1782 – Caroline Bonaparte, French daughter of Carlo Buonaparte (died 1839)

1881 – Mary Webb, English author and poet (died 1927)

1903 – Binnie Barnes, English-American actress (died 1998)

1910 – Magda Olivero, Italian soprano (died 2014)

1915 – Dorothy Squires, Welsh singer (died 1998)

1920 – Usha Mehta, Gandhian and freedom fighter of India (died 2000)

1921 – Nancy Kelly, American actress (died 1995)

1921 – Simone Signoret, French actress (died 1985)

1921 – Alexandra of Yugoslavia, the last Queen of Yugoslavia (died 1993)

1922 – Eileen Ford, American businesswoman, co-founded Ford Models (died 2014)

1923 – Bonnie Guitar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2019)

1924 – Machiko Kyō, Japanese actress (died 2019)

1925 – Flannery O'Connor, American short story writer and novelist (died 1964)

1926 – Shirley Jean Rickert, American actress (died 2009)

1932 – Penelope Gilliatt, English novelist, short story writer, and critic (died 1993)

1932 – Wes Santee, American runner (died 2010)

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist activist, co-founded the Women's Media Center

1939 – Toni Cade Bambara, American author, academic, and activist (died 1995)

1939 – D. C. Fontana, American screenwriter and producer (died 2019)

1942 – Aretha Franklin, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2018)

1942 – Kim Woodburn, English television host (died 2025)

1945 – Leila Diniz, Brazilian actress (died 1972)

1948 – Bonnie Bedelia, American actress

1949 – Sue Klebold, American activist

1957 – Christina Boxer, English runner and journalist

1958 – Susie Bright, American journalist, author, and critic

1958 – Lorna Brown, Canadian artist, curator, and writer

1958 – Sisy Chen, Taiwanese journalist and politician

1958 – María Caridad Colón, Cuban javelin thrower and shot putter

1958 – Åsa Torstensson, Swedish politician, 3rd Swedish Minister for Infrastructure

1960 – Brenda Strong, American actress

1962 – Marcia Cross, American actress

1963 – Karen Bruce, English dancer and choreographer

1965 – Stefka Kostadinova, Bulgarian high jumper

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, American actress, producer, and designer

1967 – Debi Thomas, American figure skater and physician

1969 – Cathy Dennis, English singer-songwriter, record producer and actress

1971 – Stacy Dragila, American pole vaulter and coach

1971 – Cammi Granato, American ice hockey player and sportscaster

1971 – Sheryl Swoopes, American basketball player and coach

1973 – Michaela Dorfmeister, Austrian skier

1974 – Lark Voorhies, American actress and

1975 – Melanie Blatt, English singer-songwriter and actress

1975 – Erika Heynatz, Papua New Guinean-Australian model and actress

1977 – Natalie Clein, English cellist and educator

1979 – Muriel Hurtis-Houairi, French sprinter

1980 – Kathrine Sørland, Norwegian fashion model and television presenter

1982 – Danica Patrick, American race car driver

1982 – Jenny Slate, American comedian, actress and author

1984 – Katharine McPhee, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Carmen Rasmusen, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Diana Rennik, Estonian figure skater

1986 – Megan Gibson, American softball player

1989 – Aly Michalka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1992 – Meg Lanning, Australian cricketer

1994 – Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canadian skier

1999 – Mikey Madison, American actress