KALW Almanac - Wednesday March 25, 2026
Today is Wednesday, the 25th of March of 2026,
March 25 is the 84th day of the year
281 days remain until the end of the year.
88 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 7:04:59 am
and sunset will be at 7:27:21 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 22 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:16:10 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F
The first high tide was at 3:43 am at 5.88 feet
The first low tide will be later this morning at 11:23 am at -0.31 feet
The next high tide will be this evening at 7:01 pm at 4.28 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:17 pm at 3.29 feet
The Moon is currently 47% visible
It's still a Waxing Crescent
We'll have the First Quarter Moon today at 12:18 pm
Today is....
American Red Cross Giving Day
A Whole Day for Whole Grain
International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade
Manatee Appreciation Day
National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day
National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy
National Little Red Wagon Day
National Lobster Newburg Day
National Medal of Honor Day
Old New Year's Day
Pecan Day
Say Their Name Day
Tolkien Reading Day
Today is also....
In Annunciation Style dating, the year begins on March 25.
Until 1752,
March 25 was the official date of the beginning of the year in England and its dominions.
Anniversary of the Arengo and the Feast of the Militants in San Marino
Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide in Latvia
Cultural Workers Day in Russia
Empress Menen's Birthday in Rastafari
European Union Talent Day
Freedom Day in Belarus
Independence Day, celebrates the start of Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire, in 1821. in Greece
International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade
International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members
International Day of the Unborn Child
Maryland Day in Maryland
Mother's Day in Slovenia
NZ Army Day
Quarter day (first of four) in Ireland and England.
Struggle for Human Rights Day in Slovakia
Vårfrudagen or Våffeldagen, "Waffle Day" (Sweden, Norway & Denmark)
On this day in Women's Herstory....
1911 - Triangle Shirtwaist Fire: The deadliest industrial disaster in NYC history, taking the lives of 123 women and girls and 23 men, which spurred the growth of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union and better safety regulations.
1965 - Selma March: On March 25, 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 people to the Alabama state Capitol, a critical moment for voting rights following the Selma to Montgomery march, which involved many pioneering women activists.
...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....
1782 – Caroline Bonaparte, French daughter of Carlo Buonaparte (died 1839)
1881 – Mary Webb, English author and poet (died 1927)
1903 – Binnie Barnes, English-American actress (died 1998)
1910 – Magda Olivero, Italian soprano (died 2014)
1915 – Dorothy Squires, Welsh singer (died 1998)
1920 – Usha Mehta, Gandhian and freedom fighter of India (died 2000)
1921 – Nancy Kelly, American actress (died 1995)
1921 – Simone Signoret, French actress (died 1985)
1921 – Alexandra of Yugoslavia, the last Queen of Yugoslavia (died 1993)
1922 – Eileen Ford, American businesswoman, co-founded Ford Models (died 2014)
1923 – Bonnie Guitar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2019)
1924 – Machiko Kyō, Japanese actress (died 2019)
1925 – Flannery O'Connor, American short story writer and novelist (died 1964)
1926 – Shirley Jean Rickert, American actress (died 2009)
1932 – Penelope Gilliatt, English novelist, short story writer, and critic (died 1993)
1932 – Wes Santee, American runner (died 2010)
1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist activist, co-founded the Women's Media Center
1939 – Toni Cade Bambara, American author, academic, and activist (died 1995)
1939 – D. C. Fontana, American screenwriter and producer (died 2019)
1942 – Aretha Franklin, American singer-songwriter and pianist (died 2018)
1942 – Kim Woodburn, English television host (died 2025)
1945 – Leila Diniz, Brazilian actress (died 1972)
1948 – Bonnie Bedelia, American actress
1949 – Sue Klebold, American activist
1957 – Christina Boxer, English runner and journalist
1958 – Susie Bright, American journalist, author, and critic
1958 – Lorna Brown, Canadian artist, curator, and writer
1958 – Sisy Chen, Taiwanese journalist and politician
1958 – María Caridad Colón, Cuban javelin thrower and shot putter
1958 – Åsa Torstensson, Swedish politician, 3rd Swedish Minister for Infrastructure
1960 – Brenda Strong, American actress
1962 – Marcia Cross, American actress
1963 – Karen Bruce, English dancer and choreographer
1965 – Stefka Kostadinova, Bulgarian high jumper
1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, American actress, producer, and designer
1967 – Debi Thomas, American figure skater and physician
1969 – Cathy Dennis, English singer-songwriter, record producer and actress
1971 – Stacy Dragila, American pole vaulter and coach
1971 – Cammi Granato, American ice hockey player and sportscaster
1971 – Sheryl Swoopes, American basketball player and coach
1973 – Michaela Dorfmeister, Austrian skier
1974 – Lark Voorhies, American actress and
1975 – Melanie Blatt, English singer-songwriter and actress
1975 – Erika Heynatz, Papua New Guinean-Australian model and actress
1977 – Natalie Clein, English cellist and educator
1979 – Muriel Hurtis-Houairi, French sprinter
1980 – Kathrine Sørland, Norwegian fashion model and television presenter
1982 – Danica Patrick, American race car driver
1982 – Jenny Slate, American comedian, actress and author
1984 – Katharine McPhee, American singer-songwriter and actress
1985 – Carmen Rasmusen, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress
1985 – Diana Rennik, Estonian figure skater
1986 – Megan Gibson, American softball player
1989 – Aly Michalka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1992 – Meg Lanning, Australian cricketer
1994 – Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canadian skier
1999 – Mikey Madison, American actress