KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 24, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 24th of March of 2026,

March 24 is the 83rd day of the year

282 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 7:06:31 am

and sunset will be at 7:26:26 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F

The solar transit will be at 1:16:28 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:41 am at 6.12 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:05 am at -0.38 feet

The next high tide at 5:34 pm at 4.12 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:40 pm at 3.19 feet

The Moon is currently 36.2% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 25th of March of 2026 at 12:18 pm

Today is....

American Diabetes Association Alert Day

International Day for Achievers

National Agriculture Day

National Cheesesteak Day

National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day

National Cocktail Day

Today is also...

Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice in Argentina

International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

National Tree Planting Day in Uganda

World Tuberculosis Day

On this day in Women's Herstory....

March 24, 1919, the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA) held its Golden Jubilee, with leader Carrie Chapman Catt proposing a new "League of Women Voters" to secure suffrage, eliminate legal bias, and stabilize democracy. This date falls within Women's History Month, celebrating contributions of women in the U.S.

1921 Women's Olympiad: On March 24, 1921, the first international women's sports event began in Monte Carlo

....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1628 – Sophie Amalie of Brunswick-Lüneburg (died 1685)

1756 – Francesca Lebrun (née Franziska Danzi), German soprano and composer (Court at Mannheim), born in Mannheim, Electorate of the Palatinate, Holy Roman Empire (d. 1791)

1796 – Zulma Carraud, French author (died 1889)

1808 Maria Malibran (née Garcia) Spanish operatic contralto and soprano, born in Paris, France (d. 1836)

1820 – Fanny Crosby, American hymnist known as the "Queen of Gospel Song Writers", born in Brewster, New York (d. 1915)

1826 – Matilda Joslyn Gage, American activist and author (died 1898)

1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (died 1945)

1890 – Agnes Macphail, Canadian educator and politician (died 1954)

1897 – Lucia Chase, American ballerina and co-founder of American Ballet Theater, born in Waterbury, Connecticut (d. 1986)

1920 – Mary Stolz, American author (died 2006)

1922 – Onna White, Canadian dancer and choreographer (died 2005)

1935 – Mary Berry, English writer, chef, author, and television presenter

1935 – Carol Kaye (90 years old)

American session bassist (Beach Boys, Sonny & Cher, Simon & Garfunkel), born in Everett, Washington

1937 – Elaine McKenna, Australian singer and television personality, born in Melbourne, Australia (d. 1992)

1939 – Lynda Baron [Lilian Ridgway], British actress, comedian, and singer (Open All Hours - "Nurse Gladys"; Come Inside - "Auntie Mabel"), born in Urmston, England (d. 2022)

1946 – Kitty O'Neil, American stuntwoman (died 2018)

1947 – Christine Gregoire, American lawyer and politician, 22nd governor of Washington

1947 – Meiko Kaji [Masako Ohta], Japanese film actress and singer (Lady Snowblood), born in Kanda, Tokyo, Japan

1949 – Tabitha King, American author and poet

1951 – Anna Włodarczyk, Polish long jumper and coach

1952 – Dolora Zajick, American mezzo-soprano (Verdi), and educator (Institute for Young Dramatic Voices), born in Salem, Oregon

1953 – Anita L. Allen, American lawyer, philosopher, and academic

1954 – Donna Pescow, American actress and director

1960 – Kelly Le Brock, English-American actress and model

1960 – Nena [Gabrielle Kerner], German pop singer ("99 Luftballons"- "99 Red Balloons"), born in Hagen, West Germany

1960 – Annabella Sciorra, American actress

1962 – Angèle Dubeau, Canadian classical violinist, born in Saint-Norbert, Quebec

1962 – Star Jones, American lawyer, journalist, and talk show host[217]

1962 – Irina Meszynski, German discus thrower

1967 – Diann Roffe, American skier

1970 – Lauren Bowles, American actress

1970 – Lara Flynn Boyle, American actress

1970 – Sharon Corr, Irish celtic pop-rock violinist (The Corrs - "What Can I Do"), born in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland

1970 – Judith Draxler, Austrian swimmer

1970 – Erica Kennedy, American journalist and author (died 2012)

1971 – Tig Notaro, American comedian and actor

1971 – Megyn Price, American actress

1973 – Mette Jacobsen, Danish swimmer

1974 – Alyson Hannigan, American actress

1977 – Olivia Burnette, American actress

1977 – Jessica Chastain, American actress

1977 – Natalie Hemby (Wrucke), American Grammy Award-winning country music songwriter (Miranda Lambert - "Only Prettier"; "Automatic"; Toby Keith - "Drinks After Work"), and singer (The Highwomen), born in Bloomington, Illinois

1982 – Nivea [Hamilton], American pop singer ("Laundromat"; "Don't Mess With My Man"), born in Savannah, Georgia

1984 – Lucy Wangui Kabuu, Kenyan runner

1985 – CJ Perry, American wrestler, manager, and actress

1987 – Yuma Asami, Japanese actress and singer

1988 – Aiga Grabuste, Latvian heptathlete

1990 – Keisha Castle-Hughes, Australian-New Zealand actress

1990 – Lacey Evans, American wrestler

1990 – Alyssa Healy, Australian cricketer

1991 – Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenian tennis player

1997 – Mina, Japanese singer and dancer

1998 – Ethel Cain [Hayden Silas Anhedönia], American singer-songwriter ("Preacher's Daughter"), born in Tallahassee, Florida

1999 – Katie Swan, English tennis player

2001 – Clara Burel, French tennis player

