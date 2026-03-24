KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 24, 2026
Today is Tuesday, the 24th of March of 2026,
March 24 is the 83rd day of the year
282 days remain until the end of the year.
89 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 7:06:31 am
and sunset will be at 7:26:26 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F
The solar transit will be at 1:16:28 pm.
The first high tide was at 2:41 am at 6.12 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:05 am at -0.38 feet
The next high tide at 5:34 pm at 4.12 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:40 pm at 3.19 feet
The Moon is currently 36.2% visible
It's a Waxing Crescent
We'll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 25th of March of 2026 at 12:18 pm
Today is....
American Diabetes Association Alert Day
International Day for Achievers
National Agriculture Day
National Cheesesteak Day
National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day
National Cocktail Day
Today is also...
Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice in Argentina
International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims
National Tree Planting Day in Uganda
World Tuberculosis Day
On this day in Women's Herstory....
March 24, 1919, the National American Woman Suffrage Association (NAWSA) held its Golden Jubilee, with leader Carrie Chapman Catt proposing a new "League of Women Voters" to secure suffrage, eliminate legal bias, and stabilize democracy. This date falls within Women's History Month, celebrating contributions of women in the U.S.
1921 Women's Olympiad: On March 24, 1921, the first international women's sports event began in Monte Carlo
....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....
1628 – Sophie Amalie of Brunswick-Lüneburg (died 1685)
1756 – Francesca Lebrun (née Franziska Danzi), German soprano and composer (Court at Mannheim), born in Mannheim, Electorate of the Palatinate, Holy Roman Empire (d. 1791)
1796 – Zulma Carraud, French author (died 1889)
1808 Maria Malibran (née Garcia) Spanish operatic contralto and soprano, born in Paris, France (d. 1836)
1820 – Fanny Crosby, American hymnist known as the "Queen of Gospel Song Writers", born in Brewster, New York (d. 1915)
1826 – Matilda Joslyn Gage, American activist and author (died 1898)
1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (died 1945)
1890 – Agnes Macphail, Canadian educator and politician (died 1954)
1897 – Lucia Chase, American ballerina and co-founder of American Ballet Theater, born in Waterbury, Connecticut (d. 1986)
1920 – Mary Stolz, American author (died 2006)
1922 – Onna White, Canadian dancer and choreographer (died 2005)
1935 – Mary Berry, English writer, chef, author, and television presenter
1935 – Carol Kaye (90 years old)
American session bassist (Beach Boys, Sonny & Cher, Simon & Garfunkel), born in Everett, Washington
1937 – Elaine McKenna, Australian singer and television personality, born in Melbourne, Australia (d. 1992)
1939 – Lynda Baron [Lilian Ridgway], British actress, comedian, and singer (Open All Hours - "Nurse Gladys"; Come Inside - "Auntie Mabel"), born in Urmston, England (d. 2022)
1946 – Kitty O'Neil, American stuntwoman (died 2018)
1947 – Christine Gregoire, American lawyer and politician, 22nd governor of Washington
1947 – Meiko Kaji [Masako Ohta], Japanese film actress and singer (Lady Snowblood), born in Kanda, Tokyo, Japan
1949 – Tabitha King, American author and poet
1951 – Anna Włodarczyk, Polish long jumper and coach
1952 – Dolora Zajick, American mezzo-soprano (Verdi), and educator (Institute for Young Dramatic Voices), born in Salem, Oregon
1953 – Anita L. Allen, American lawyer, philosopher, and academic
1954 – Donna Pescow, American actress and director
1960 – Kelly Le Brock, English-American actress and model
1960 – Nena [Gabrielle Kerner], German pop singer ("99 Luftballons"- "99 Red Balloons"), born in Hagen, West Germany
1960 – Annabella Sciorra, American actress
1962 – Angèle Dubeau, Canadian classical violinist, born in Saint-Norbert, Quebec
1962 – Star Jones, American lawyer, journalist, and talk show host[217]
1962 – Irina Meszynski, German discus thrower
1967 – Diann Roffe, American skier
1970 – Lauren Bowles, American actress
1970 – Lara Flynn Boyle, American actress
1970 – Sharon Corr, Irish celtic pop-rock violinist (The Corrs - "What Can I Do"), born in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland
1970 – Judith Draxler, Austrian swimmer
1970 – Erica Kennedy, American journalist and author (died 2012)
1971 – Tig Notaro, American comedian and actor
1971 – Megyn Price, American actress
1973 – Mette Jacobsen, Danish swimmer
1974 – Alyson Hannigan, American actress
1977 – Olivia Burnette, American actress
1977 – Jessica Chastain, American actress
1977 – Natalie Hemby (Wrucke), American Grammy Award-winning country music songwriter (Miranda Lambert - "Only Prettier"; "Automatic"; Toby Keith - "Drinks After Work"), and singer (The Highwomen), born in Bloomington, Illinois
1982 – Nivea [Hamilton], American pop singer ("Laundromat"; "Don't Mess With My Man"), born in Savannah, Georgia
1984 – Lucy Wangui Kabuu, Kenyan runner
1985 – CJ Perry, American wrestler, manager, and actress
1987 – Yuma Asami, Japanese actress and singer
1988 – Aiga Grabuste, Latvian heptathlete
1990 – Keisha Castle-Hughes, Australian-New Zealand actress
1990 – Lacey Evans, American wrestler
1990 – Alyssa Healy, Australian cricketer
1991 – Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenian tennis player
1997 – Mina, Japanese singer and dancer
1998 – Ethel Cain [Hayden Silas Anhedönia], American singer-songwriter ("Preacher's Daughter"), born in Tallahassee, Florida
1999 – Katie Swan, English tennis player
2001 – Clara Burel, French tennis player