KALW Almanac - Monday March 23, 2026

Today is Monday, the 23rd of March of 2026,

March 23 is the 82nd day of the year

283 days remain until the end of the year.

90 days until summer begins

Today we will have 12 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:46 pm.

Sunrise at 7:08:02 am

and sunset will be at 7:25:30 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:51 am at 6.27 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:57 am at -0.47 feet

and the next high tide will be at 4:04 pm at 4.2 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:30 pm at 2.81 feet

The Moon is currently 24.8% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We will have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 25th of March of 2026 at 12:18 pm

Today is.....

Cuddly Kitten Day

National Chia Day

National Chip and Dip Day

National Melba Toast Day

National Tamale Day

Near Miss Day

OK Day

Ravenclaw Pride Day

Today is also....

Day of Hungarian-Polish Friendship in Hungary and Poland

Day of the Sea in Bolivia

Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Day in Azerbaijan

Pakistan Day in Pakistan

Promised Messiah Day in the Ahmadiyya muslim community

World Meteorological Day

On this day in Women's Herstory....

March 23, 1917 – Virginia Woolf establishes the Hogarth Press with her husband, Leonard Woolf

....and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

March 23, 1857 (1915) – Fannie Farmer,

author of famous cookbook, The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook, which for the first time included specific ingredient measurements that would become standardized cooking practice

March 23, 1884 (1966) – Florence Ellinwood Allen,

the first woman to serve on a state supreme court and one of the first two women to serve as a United States federal judge

March 23, 1897 (1984) – Margaret Farrar,

joined the New York World in 1921 with responsibility to get the crossword puzzle mistake-free, also edited Simon & Schuster puzzle books for 60 years, became crossword editor for the New York Times in February 1942

March 23, 1905 (1977) – Joan Crawford,

legendary actress, rose to star status in 1928 by dancing the Charleston in Our Dancing Daughters, 50 years later her last movie was What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

March 23, 1908 (1997) – Dominique De Menil,

collector of modern art, medieval art and tribal artifacts, escaped Paris with her children and settled in Houston around 1942, strong supporter of civil rights, created Carter-Menil Human Rights Foundation with former President Jimmy Carter

March 23, 1924 (1980) – Bette Nesmith Graham,

invented Liquid Paper correction fluid which became an office staple, created two foundations to support women’s businesses and art

Today's Women's Herstory birthdays also include....

1891 – Catherine Murphy Urner, American singer and composer, born in Mitchell, Indiana (d. 1942)

1899 – Dora Gerson, German-Jewish actress, cabaret singer, and Holocaust victim (Caravan of Death), born in Berlin, Germany (d. 1943)

1905 – Lale Andersen [Elisabeth Bunnenberg], German singer and actress (Der Pott), born in Bremerhaven, Germany (d. 1972)

1926 – Martha Wright [Wiederrecht;], American stage, concert and radio singer and actress (South Pacific; The Sound Of Music), born in Seattle, Washington (d. 2016)

1934 – Teresa Procaccini, Italian organist and composer (Clown Music), born in Cerignola, Italy

1951 – Karen Young, American disco singer ("Hot Shot"), born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (d. 1991)

1953 – Chaka Khan (73rd Birthday) American singer and songwriter (Rufus; "I Am Every Woman"), born in Chicago, Illinois

1960 – Louise Goffin, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and educator (WriteGirl), born in Brooklyn, NYC

1430 – Margaret of Anjou (died 1482)

1643 – Mary of Jesus de León y Delgado, Spanish Dominican lay sister and mystic (died 1731)

1732 – Princess Marie Adélaïde of France (died 1800)

1838 – Marie Adam-Doerrer, Swiss women's rights activist and unionist (died 1908)

1842 – Susan Jane Cunningham, American mathematician (died 1921)

1882 – Emmy Noether, Jewish German-American mathematician, physicist and academic (died 1935)

1898 – Madeleine de Bourbon-Busset, Duchess of Parma (died 1984)

1912 – Eleanor Cameron, Canadian-American children's author and critic (died 1996)

1915 – Mary Innes-Ker, Duchess of Roxburghe (died 2014)

1947 – Elizabeth Ann Scarborough, American author

1948 – Marie Malavoy, German-Canadian educator and politician

1950 – Corinne Cléry, French actress

1953 – Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indian zoologist and businesswoman

1954 – Mary Fee, Scottish Labour Party politician

1957 – Amanda Plummer, American actress

1959 – Catherine Keener, American actress

1963 – Ana Fidelia Quirot, Cuban runner

1971 – Gail Porter, Scottish model and television host

1972 – Judith Godrèche, French actress and author

1976 – Michelle Monaghan, American actress

1978 – Nicholle Tom, American actress

1981 – Erin Crocker, American race car driver

1981 – Shelley Rudman, English bobsledder

1985 – Bethanie Mattek-Sands, American tennis player

1986 – Kangana Ranaut, Indian actress

1989 – Ayesha Curry, Canadian-American chef, author and television personality

1990 – Princess Eugenie, English royal

1992 – Vanessa Morgan, Canadian actress

1995 – Victoria Pedretti, American actress

