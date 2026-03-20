KALW Almanac - Friday March 20, 2026

Today is Friday, 20th of March of 2026

March 20 is the 79th day of the year

286 days remain until the end of the year.

Today is the first day of Spring

The 2026 vernal equinox occurs this morning at 7:46 a.m. pacific daylight time

93 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 7:12:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:22:44 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 10 minutes of sun

The solar transit will be at 1:17:40 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first high tide was at 12:05 am at 5.91 feet

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:22 am at 0.06 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:43 pm at 5.15 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:21 pm at 1.13 feet

The Moon is currently 3.0% visible

It was a New Moon yesterday

It's now a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 25th of March of 2026 at 12:18 pm

Today of course is....

The First Day of Spring, The Vernal Equinox

Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast

Naw-Rúz, Persian New Year as well as The Bahá’í New Year

and Ostara, the wiccan celebration of spring

Today is also...

National Future Generations Day

National Macaron Day

Extraterrestrial Abductions Day

Atheist Pride Day

Bibliomania Day

Crawfish Cravers Awareness Day

Great American Meatout

Hufflepuff Pride Day

International Astrology Day

International Day of Happiness

International Earth Day

National Bock Beer Day

National Jump Out! Day

National Kiss Your Fiancé Day

National Preschool Teachers Appreciation Day

National Ravioli Day

Proposal Day!

Red Nose Day (UK)

Snowman Burning

Won't You Be My Neighbor Day

World Day of Theater for Children and Young People

World Frog Day

World Storytelling Day

Today is also....

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tunisia from France in 1956.

International Day of Happiness

International Francophonie Day (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie), and its related

as well as United Nations French Language Day

National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

World Sparrow Day

On this day in Women's Herstory....

1852 – Harriet Beecher Stowe's Uncle Tom's Cabin is published.

1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

1990 – Ferdinand Marcos's widow, Imelda Marcos, goes on trial for bribery, embezzlement, and racketeering.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1469 – Cecily of York (died 1507)

1612 – Anne Bradstreet, Puritan American poet (died 1672)

1888 – Amanda Clement, American baseball player, umpire, and educator (died 1971)

1894 – Amalie Sara Colquhoun, Australian landscape and portrait painter (died 1974)

1900 – Amelia Chopitea Villa, Bolivia's first female physician (died 1942)

1909 – Elisabeth Geleerd, Dutch-American psychoanalyst (died 1969)

1915 – Sister Rosetta Tharpe [Nubin], American gospel and R&B singer, songwriter, and electric guitarist ("This Train"; "Down By The Riverside"), born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, (d. 1973)

1917 – Vera Lynn, British popular music singer, known as 'the Forces' Sweetheart' ("We'll Meet Again"; "The White Cliffs of Dover"), born in East Ham, London (d. 2020)

1918 – Marian McPartland, British jazz pianist and radio broadcaster (Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz), born in Slough, England (d. 2013)

March 20, 1920 (1997) – Pamela Harriman, devoted herself to Democratic Party politics and fund raising after death of husband Averell, first woman to be named Ambassador to France (1993) where she used her social skills to be a facilitator and build good relationships with the media and local power structure

1920 – Rosemary Timperley, English author and screenwriter (died 1988)

March 20, 1925 (2018) – Romana Acosta Bañuelos, the thirty-fourth Treasurer of the United States, where she served from 1971 to 1974 as the first Hispanic in that role, owner of a multimillion-dollar business, Ramona’s Mexican Food Products, Inc.

1935 – Bettye Washington Greene, American chemist (died 1995)

1937 – Lois Lowry, American author

1940 – Mary Ellen Mark, American photographer and journalist (died 2015)

1944 – Camille Cosby, American author, producer, and philanthropist

1949 – Marcia Ball, American blues singer and pianist (Presumed Innocent), born in Orange, Texas

1951 – Suzanne Lynch (née Donaldson), New Zealand pop singer (The Chicks), and session vocalist (Cat Stevens), born in New Zealand

1954 – Liana Kanelli, Greek journalist and politician

1955 – Nina Kiriki Hoffman, American author

1955 – Mariya Takeuchi, Japanese singer-songwriter

1956 – Catherine Ashton, English politician, Vice-President of the European Commission

1956 – Anne Donahue, American lawyer and politician

1959 – Mary Roach, American author

1964 – Natacha Atlas, Egyptian-Belgian world music and electro-pop fusion singer (Transglobal Underground), born in Brussels, Belgium

1968 – Ultra Naté, American sance and R&B singer-songwriter ("Free"; "If You Could Read My Mind"), born in Havre de Grace, Maryland

1969 – Yvette Cooper, English economist and politician, former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

1970 – Josephine Medina, Filipino Paralympic table tennis player (died 2021)

1972 – Cristel Vahtra, Estonian skier

1973 – Natalya Khrushcheleva, Russian runner

1975 – Isolde Kostner, Italian skier

1979 – Molly Jenson, American singer-songwriter, born in San Diego, California

1980 – Michelle Snow, American basketball player

1983 – Carolina Padrón, Venezuelan journalist

1983 – Jenni Vartiainen, Finnish singer

1984 – IJustine, American YouTuber

1995 – Kei, South Korean singer

