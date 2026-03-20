KALW Almanac - Friday March 20, 2026
Today is Friday, 20th of March of 2026
March 20 is the 79th day of the year
286 days remain until the end of the year.
Today is the first day of Spring
The 2026 vernal equinox occurs this morning at 7:46 a.m. pacific daylight time
93 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 7:12:37 am
and sunset will be at 7:22:44 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 10 minutes of sun
The solar transit will be at 1:17:40 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.
The first high tide was at 12:05 am at 5.91 feet
The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:22 am at 0.06 feet
The next high tide will be at 12:43 pm at 5.15 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:21 pm at 1.13 feet
The Moon is currently 3.0% visible
It was a New Moon yesterday
It's now a Waxing Crescent
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 25th of March of 2026 at 12:18 pm
Today of course is....
The First Day of Spring, The Vernal Equinox
Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast
Naw-Rúz, Persian New Year as well as The Bahá’í New Year
and Ostara, the wiccan celebration of spring
Today is also...
National Future Generations Day
National Macaron Day
Extraterrestrial Abductions Day
Atheist Pride Day
Bibliomania Day
Crawfish Cravers Awareness Day
Great American Meatout
Hufflepuff Pride Day
International Astrology Day
International Day of Happiness
International Earth Day
National Bock Beer Day
National Jump Out! Day
National Kiss Your Fiancé Day
National Preschool Teachers Appreciation Day
National Ravioli Day
Proposal Day!
Red Nose Day (UK)
Snowman Burning
Won't You Be My Neighbor Day
World Day of Theater for Children and Young People
World Frog Day
World Storytelling Day
Today is also....
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tunisia from France in 1956.
International Day of Happiness
International Francophonie Day (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie), and its related
as well as United Nations French Language Day
National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)
World Sparrow Day
On this day in Women's Herstory....
1852 – Harriet Beecher Stowe's Uncle Tom's Cabin is published.
1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
1990 – Ferdinand Marcos's widow, Imelda Marcos, goes on trial for bribery, embezzlement, and racketeering.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....
1469 – Cecily of York (died 1507)
1612 – Anne Bradstreet, Puritan American poet (died 1672)
1888 – Amanda Clement, American baseball player, umpire, and educator (died 1971)
1894 – Amalie Sara Colquhoun, Australian landscape and portrait painter (died 1974)
1900 – Amelia Chopitea Villa, Bolivia's first female physician (died 1942)
1909 – Elisabeth Geleerd, Dutch-American psychoanalyst (died 1969)
1915 – Sister Rosetta Tharpe [Nubin], American gospel and R&B singer, songwriter, and electric guitarist ("This Train"; "Down By The Riverside"), born in Cotton Plant, Arkansas, (d. 1973)
1917 – Vera Lynn, British popular music singer, known as 'the Forces' Sweetheart' ("We'll Meet Again"; "The White Cliffs of Dover"), born in East Ham, London (d. 2020)
1918 – Marian McPartland, British jazz pianist and radio broadcaster (Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz), born in Slough, England (d. 2013)
March 20, 1920 (1997) – Pamela Harriman, devoted herself to Democratic Party politics and fund raising after death of husband Averell, first woman to be named Ambassador to France (1993) where she used her social skills to be a facilitator and build good relationships with the media and local power structure
1920 – Rosemary Timperley, English author and screenwriter (died 1988)
March 20, 1925 (2018) – Romana Acosta Bañuelos, the thirty-fourth Treasurer of the United States, where she served from 1971 to 1974 as the first Hispanic in that role, owner of a multimillion-dollar business, Ramona’s Mexican Food Products, Inc.
1935 – Bettye Washington Greene, American chemist (died 1995)
1937 – Lois Lowry, American author
1940 – Mary Ellen Mark, American photographer and journalist (died 2015)
1944 – Camille Cosby, American author, producer, and philanthropist
1949 – Marcia Ball, American blues singer and pianist (Presumed Innocent), born in Orange, Texas
1951 – Suzanne Lynch (née Donaldson), New Zealand pop singer (The Chicks), and session vocalist (Cat Stevens), born in New Zealand
1954 – Liana Kanelli, Greek journalist and politician
1955 – Nina Kiriki Hoffman, American author
1955 – Mariya Takeuchi, Japanese singer-songwriter
1956 – Catherine Ashton, English politician, Vice-President of the European Commission
1956 – Anne Donahue, American lawyer and politician
1959 – Mary Roach, American author
1964 – Natacha Atlas, Egyptian-Belgian world music and electro-pop fusion singer (Transglobal Underground), born in Brussels, Belgium
1968 – Ultra Naté, American sance and R&B singer-songwriter ("Free"; "If You Could Read My Mind"), born in Havre de Grace, Maryland
1969 – Yvette Cooper, English economist and politician, former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
1970 – Josephine Medina, Filipino Paralympic table tennis player (died 2021)
1972 – Cristel Vahtra, Estonian skier
1973 – Natalya Khrushcheleva, Russian runner
1975 – Isolde Kostner, Italian skier
1979 – Molly Jenson, American singer-songwriter, born in San Diego, California
1980 – Michelle Snow, American basketball player
1983 – Carolina Padrón, Venezuelan journalist
1983 – Jenni Vartiainen, Finnish singer
1984 – IJustine, American YouTuber
1995 – Kei, South Korean singer