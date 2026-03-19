KALW Almanac - Thursday March 19. 2026

Today is Thursday, the 19th of March of 2026,

March 19 is the 78th day of the year

287 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until spring begins

The 2026 vernal equinox—marking the official start of spring in San Francisco—occurs on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 7:46 a.m. pacific daylight time

Sunrise in San Francisco this morning is at 7:14:08 am

and sunset will be this evening at 7:21:48 pm

Eid Al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, begins tonight at sundown

We will have 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:17:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:39 am at 0.53 feet

The one high tide today will be at 11:51 am at 5.41 feet

The next low tide at 5:46 pm at 0.6 feet

and the next high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:05 am at 5.91 feet

The moon is currently 0.3% visible

It's been a New Moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wedneday the 25th of March of 2026 at 12:18 pm

Today is....

National Ag Day

National Farm Rescuer Day

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Certified Nurses Day

Client's Day

Companies That Care Day

Let's Laugh Day

National Backyard Day

National Chocolate Caramel Day

National Poultry Day

Oranges and Lemons Day

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day

Today is also....

Minna Canth's Birthday and the Day of Equality in Finland

Kashubian Unity Day in Poland

On this day in Women's Herstory...

1887: Mary Elizabeth Lease gave her first major political speech, eventually becoming a leading populist orator.

1911 – Activists inspired by American "Woman's Day" events, established this day to campaign for suffrage and gender equality, following a proposal by German activist Clara Zetkin at the 1910 International Socialist Women's Conference. Over 300 demonstrations took place in Austria-Hungary, Germany, Denmark, and Switzerland.

In 2011, the 100th anniversary of that first March 19 event was celebrated globally, with President Barack Obama proclaiming the entire month of March as Women's History Month in the United States.

1937 – Woolworth Sit-Down Strike: Women members of Local 1250 of the Department Store Employees Union in Manhattan launched a strike for a 40-hour workweek and improved pay

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1844 – Minna Canth, Finnish journalist, playwright, and activist (died 1897)

1868 – Senda Berenson Abbott, Lithuanian-American basketball player and educator (died 1954)

1872 – Anna Held, Polish-born French actress and singer (A Parisian Model), born in Warsaw (d. 1918)

1880 – Ernestine Rose, American librarian and advocate (died 1961)

1881 – Edith Nourse Rogers, American social worker and politician (died 1960)

1893 – Gertrud Dorka, German archaeologist, prehistorian and museum director (died 1976)

1894 – Moms Mabley, American comedian and singer (died 1975)

1906 – Clara Breed, American librarian and activist (died 1994)

1909 – Marjorie Linklater, Scottish campaigner for the arts and environment of Orkney (died 1997)

1923 – Pamela Britton, American actress (died 1974)

1931 – Emma Andijewska, Ukrainian poet, writer and painter

1932 – Gail Kobe, American actress and producer (died 2013)

1933 – Phyllis Newman, American actress and singer (died 2019)

1933 – Renée Taylor, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1935 – Nancy Malone, American actress, director, and producer (died 2014)

1935 – Phyllis Newman, American Tony Award-winning actress (Subways Are for Sleeping: Coming of Age), and singer, born in Jersey City, New Jersey (d. 2019)

1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss model and actress

1942 – Heather Robertson, Canadian journalist and author (died 2014)

1944 – Myung-Wha Chung, Korean concert cellist (Chung Trio), and educator, born in Seoul, Japanese occupied Korea

1946 – Ruth Pointer, American pop and R&B singer-songwriter (The Pointer Sisters - "I'm So Excited"), born in Oakland, California

1947 – Glenn Close, American actress, singer, and producer

1960 - Eliane Elias, Brazilian jazz pianist, singer, composer and arranger (Dreamer; Around The City), born in São Paulo, Brazil

1963 – Mary Scheer, American actress and comedian

1964 – Yoko Kanno, Japanese keyboard and accordion player, arranger, jazz, pop music (Seatbelts), and soundtrack composer (Cowboy Bebop), born in Sendai, Japan

1967 – Sandra Dombrowski, Swiss ice hockey player and referee

1975 – Vivian Hsu, Taiwanese pop singer-lyricist (Black Biscuit - "Timing"), actress (The Knot), and model, born in Fengyuan District, Taiwan

1976 – Rachel Blanchard, Canadian actress

1978 – Cydonie Mothersille, Jamaican-Caymanian sprinter

1978 – Virginia Williams, American actress

1979 – Abby Brammell, American actress

1980 – Mikuni Shimokawa, Japanese pop singer-songwriter, born in Shinhidaka, Japan

1982 – Hana Kobayashi, Venezuelan singer

1983 – Ana Rezende, Brazilian rock guitarist and keyboard player (CSS), and film director, born in São Paulo, Brazil

1985 – Inesa Jurevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

1990 – Tanja Tzarovska, Macedonian singer (The Passion of the Christ; Troy), and songwriter, born in Resen, Yugoslavia

1995 – Julia Montes, Filipino actress

1996 – Barbara Haas, Austrian tennis player

1998 – Caylee Cowan, American actress

1998 – Sakura Miyawaki, Japanese singer

