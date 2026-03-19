KALW Almanac - Thursday March 19. 2026
Today is Thursday, the 19th of March of 2026,
March 19 is the 78th day of the year
287 days remain until the end of the year.
1 day until spring begins
The 2026 vernal equinox—marking the official start of spring in San Francisco—occurs on Friday, March 20, 2026, at 7:46 a.m. pacific daylight time
Sunrise in San Francisco this morning is at 7:14:08 am
and sunset will be this evening at 7:21:48 pm
Eid Al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, begins tonight at sundown
We will have 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:17:58 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.
The first low tide will be at 5:39 am at 0.53 feet
The one high tide today will be at 11:51 am at 5.41 feet
The next low tide at 5:46 pm at 0.6 feet
and the next high tide in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:05 am at 5.91 feet
The moon is currently 0.3% visible
It's been a New Moon
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wedneday the 25th of March of 2026 at 12:18 pm
Today is....
National Ag Day
National Farm Rescuer Day
Absolutely Incredible Kid Day
Certified Nurses Day
Client's Day
Companies That Care Day
Let's Laugh Day
National Backyard Day
National Chocolate Caramel Day
National Poultry Day
Oranges and Lemons Day
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Day
Today is also....
Minna Canth's Birthday and the Day of Equality in Finland
Kashubian Unity Day in Poland
On this day in Women's Herstory...
1887: Mary Elizabeth Lease gave her first major political speech, eventually becoming a leading populist orator.
1911 – Activists inspired by American "Woman's Day" events, established this day to campaign for suffrage and gender equality, following a proposal by German activist Clara Zetkin at the 1910 International Socialist Women's Conference. Over 300 demonstrations took place in Austria-Hungary, Germany, Denmark, and Switzerland.
In 2011, the 100th anniversary of that first March 19 event was celebrated globally, with President Barack Obama proclaiming the entire month of March as Women's History Month in the United States.
1937 – Woolworth Sit-Down Strike: Women members of Local 1250 of the Department Store Employees Union in Manhattan launched a strike for a 40-hour workweek and improved pay
and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....
1844 – Minna Canth, Finnish journalist, playwright, and activist (died 1897)
1868 – Senda Berenson Abbott, Lithuanian-American basketball player and educator (died 1954)
1872 – Anna Held, Polish-born French actress and singer (A Parisian Model), born in Warsaw (d. 1918)
1880 – Ernestine Rose, American librarian and advocate (died 1961)
1881 – Edith Nourse Rogers, American social worker and politician (died 1960)
1893 – Gertrud Dorka, German archaeologist, prehistorian and museum director (died 1976)
1894 – Moms Mabley, American comedian and singer (died 1975)
1906 – Clara Breed, American librarian and activist (died 1994)
1909 – Marjorie Linklater, Scottish campaigner for the arts and environment of Orkney (died 1997)
1923 – Pamela Britton, American actress (died 1974)
1931 – Emma Andijewska, Ukrainian poet, writer and painter
1932 – Gail Kobe, American actress and producer (died 2013)
1933 – Phyllis Newman, American actress and singer (died 2019)
1933 – Renée Taylor, American actress, producer, and screenwriter
1935 – Nancy Malone, American actress, director, and producer (died 2014)
1935 – Phyllis Newman, American Tony Award-winning actress (Subways Are for Sleeping: Coming of Age), and singer, born in Jersey City, New Jersey (d. 2019)
1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss model and actress
1942 – Heather Robertson, Canadian journalist and author (died 2014)
1944 – Myung-Wha Chung, Korean concert cellist (Chung Trio), and educator, born in Seoul, Japanese occupied Korea
1946 – Ruth Pointer, American pop and R&B singer-songwriter (The Pointer Sisters - "I'm So Excited"), born in Oakland, California
1947 – Glenn Close, American actress, singer, and producer
1960 - Eliane Elias, Brazilian jazz pianist, singer, composer and arranger (Dreamer; Around The City), born in São Paulo, Brazil
1963 – Mary Scheer, American actress and comedian
1964 – Yoko Kanno, Japanese keyboard and accordion player, arranger, jazz, pop music (Seatbelts), and soundtrack composer (Cowboy Bebop), born in Sendai, Japan
1967 – Sandra Dombrowski, Swiss ice hockey player and referee
1975 – Vivian Hsu, Taiwanese pop singer-lyricist (Black Biscuit - "Timing"), actress (The Knot), and model, born in Fengyuan District, Taiwan
1976 – Rachel Blanchard, Canadian actress
1978 – Cydonie Mothersille, Jamaican-Caymanian sprinter
1978 – Virginia Williams, American actress
1979 – Abby Brammell, American actress
1980 – Mikuni Shimokawa, Japanese pop singer-songwriter, born in Shinhidaka, Japan
1982 – Hana Kobayashi, Venezuelan singer
1983 – Ana Rezende, Brazilian rock guitarist and keyboard player (CSS), and film director, born in São Paulo, Brazil
1985 – Inesa Jurevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater
1990 – Tanja Tzarovska, Macedonian singer (The Passion of the Christ; Troy), and songwriter, born in Resen, Yugoslavia
1995 – Julia Montes, Filipino actress
1996 – Barbara Haas, Austrian tennis player
1998 – Caylee Cowan, American actress
1998 – Sakura Miyawaki, Japanese singer