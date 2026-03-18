KALW Almanac - Wednesday March 18, 2026
Today is Wednesday, the 18th of March of 2026,
March 18 is the 77th day of the year
288 days remain until the end of the year.
2 days until spring begins
Vernal Equinox will be Friday, March 20, at 7:46 a.m. PDT
Sunrise this morning is at 7:15:39 am
and sunset this evening will be at 7:20:52 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 5 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:18:15 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F
The first low tide was at 4:59 am at 1.07 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:01 am at 5.57 feet
The next low tide will be at 5:13 pm at 0.18 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:37 pm at 5.62 feet
The Moon is 0.4% visible
It's still considered a waning crescent moon
It will be a zero per cent visible New Moon this evening at 6:23 pm
Today is....
Small Business Development Centers Day
Awkward Moments Day
Forgive Mom and Dad
Goddess of Fertility Day
National Biodiesel Day
National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day
National Sloppy Joe Day
Supreme Sacrifice Day
Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action
Today is also....
the Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation in Mexico
Flag Day in Aruba
Gallipoli Memorial Day in Turkey
Men's and Soldiers' Day in Mongolia
Ordnance Factories' Day in India
Sheelah's Day in Ireland, Canada, and Australia
and Teacher's Day in Syria
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....
March 18, 1964 – Bonnie Blair, speed skater, one of the most successful Winter Olympians in U.S. history, 5 time gold medalist
1495 – Mary Tudor, Queen of France (died 1533)
1634 – Madame de La Fayette, French author (died 1693)
1789 – Charlotte Elliott, English poet, hymn writer, editor (died 1871)
1800 – Harriet Smithson, Irish actress, the first wife and muse of Hector Berlioz (died 1854)
1857 – Harriet Converse Moody, American businesswoman and arts patron (died 1932)
1870 – Agnes Sime Baxter, Canadian mathematician (died 1917)
1927 – Lillian Vernon, German-American businesswoman and philanthropist, founded the Lillian Vernon Company (died 2015)
1933 – Unita Blackwell, American civil rights activist and politician (died 2019)
1935 – Frances Cress Welsing, American psychiatrist and author (died 2016)
1942 – Kathleen Collins, American filmmaker and playwright (died 1988)
1945 – Susan Tyrrell, American actress (died 2012)
1950 – Linda Partridge, English geneticist and academic
1951 – Tret Fure, American contemporary folk singer-songwriter, and audio engineer, born in Iowa
1956 – Deborah Jeane Palfrey, American madam (died 2008)
1959 – Irene Cara [Escalera], American Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter ("Fame"; "Flashdance...What A Feeling"), and actress (Fame; D.C. Cab), born in The Bronx, New York (d. 2022)
1963 – Vanessa L. Williams, Vanessa Williams(62 years old) actress and 1st African American Miss America (1983), born in The Bronx, New York
1964 – Bonnie Blair, American speed skater
1964 – Jo Churchill, British politician
1964 – Rozalla [Miller], Zambian electronic dance music performer, born in Ndola, Northern Rhodesia
1964 – Isabel Noronha, Mozambican film director
1967 – Miki Berenyi, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1970 – Katy Gallagher, Australian politician
1970 – Queen Latifah, American rapper, producer, and actress
American Grammy and Emmy Award-winning rapper ("Ladies First"; "Unity"), actress (Chicago; Bessie: Beauty Shop), and TV personality (THe Queen Latifah Show), born in Newark, New Jersey
1971 – Kitty Ussher, English economist and politician
1973 – Luci Christian, American voice actress and screenwriter
1974 – Laure Savasta, French basketball player, coach, and sportscaster
1976 – Giovanna Antonelli, Brazilian actress and producer
1980 – Sophia Myles, English actress
1981 – Tora Berger, Norwegian biathlete
1985 – Ana Beatriz, Brazilian race car driver
1987 – Rebecca Soni, American swimmer
1989 – Lily Collins, English-American actress
1995 – Irina Bara, Romanian tennis player
1995 – Julia Goldani Telles, American actress and dancer
1997 – Ciara Bravo, American actress