KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 17, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 17th of March of 2026

March 17 is the 76th day of the year

289 days remain until the end of the year.

The 2026 vernal (spring) equinox in San Francisco occurs on Friday, March 20, at 7:46 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Sunrise at 7:17:10 am

and sunset will be at 7:19:56 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:18:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:20 am at 1.61 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:13 am at 5.63 feet

The next low tide at 4:42 pm at -0.09 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:11 pm at 5.31 feet

The Moon is currently 2.9% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 18th of March of 2026 at 6:23 pm

Today is....

National 3-D Day

Camp Fire Girls Day

Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

Doctor-Patient Trust Day

Submarine Day

World Social Work Day

Today is also....

Birthday of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Bangladesh

It's also Children's Day in Bangladesh

Evacuation Day in Suffolk County, Massachusetts (when the British withdrew from Boston and neighboring towns in 1776)

Saint Patrick's Day, a public holiday in Ireland, Montserrat and the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, widely celebrated in the English-speaking world and to a lesser degree in other parts of the world.

On this day in Women's Herstory....

1842 – The Female Relief Society of Nauvoo is formally organized with Emma Smith as president.

1910 – Camp Fire Girls is established as the first interracial, non-sectarian American organization for girls

1917 – Loretta Perfectus Walsh became the first woman to join the navy and the first woman to officially join the military in a role other than a nurse

1917 - The first all women's bowling tournament begins in St Louis, Missouri.

1963 - Elizabeth Ann Seton (New York) becomes the first American to become canonized.

1969 – Golda Meir becomes the first female Prime Minister of Israel.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1849 (1934) – Cornelia Clapp, zoologist and academic specializing in marine biology, taught at Mt. Holyoke where she developed a highly effective technique for college instruction, and helped organize the school’s zoology department, worked with the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole from its inception

1896 (1982) – Helen Lynd, studied life in Muncie, Indiana, for 18 months from 1924-25 with husband Robert, their book “Middletown” was an instant best seller as it traced the decline of community spirit as the town faced industrial growth, taught at Sarah Lawrence College for almost 40 years

1902 (1995) – Alice Greenough, carried mail at age 15, joined a Wild West show, became a professional rodeo rider in 1921 and earned about $12,000 yearly, toured Australia and Spain as well as the U.S.

1955 – Cynthia McKinney, American activist and politician

Today's birthdays include....

1665 – Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, French harpsichordist, organist, singer, and composer (Les pièces de clavessin; Céphale et Procris), born in Paris, France (d. 1729)

1846 – Kate Greenaway, English author and illustrator (died 1901)

1848 – Ernesta Forti, Italian anarchist and dairy worker

1862 – Martha P. Falconer, American social reformer (died 1941)

1886 – Princess Patricia of Connaught (died 1974)

1903 – Elli Stenberg, Finnish politician (died 1987)

1905 – Lillian Yarbo, American comedienne, dancer, and singer (died 1996)

1906 – Tamara Geva, Russian-born dancer and actress, born in St. Petersburg, Russian Empire (d. 1997)

1908 – Brigitte Helm, German-Swiss actress (died 1996)

1927 – Betty Allen, American opera and contemporary classical mezzo-soprano, educator, and arts administrator, born in Campbell, Ohio (d. 2009)

1931 – Lorraine Ellison, American soul singer ("Stay with Me"; "Try (Just a Little Bit Harder)"), and songwriter, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (d. 1983)

1933 – Myrlie Evers-Williams, American journalist and activist

1933 – Penelope Lively, English author

1936 – Ida Kleijnen, Dutch chef (died 2019)

1937 – Galina Samsova [Samtsova], Russian ballerina (London Festival Ballet, 1964-73), and artistic director, born in Stalingrad, Soviet Union (d. 2021)

1938 – Zoletta "Zola" Taylor, American pop singer (The Platters, 1954-62 - "The Great Pretender"; "Only You"; "Twilight Time"), born in Los Angeles, California (d. 2007)

1942 – Yoko Yamamoto, Japanese actress (died 2024)

1944 – Pattie Boyd, English model, author, and photographer

1948 – Jessica Williams, American jazz pianist and composer (In the Key of Monk), born in Baltimore, Maryland (d. 2022)

1954 – Lesley-Anne Down, British actress and singer (A Little Night Music; Moonraker), born in London, England

1955 – Cynthia McKinney, American activist and politician

1961 – Dana Reeve, American actress, singer, and activist (died 2006)

1962 – Janet Gardner, American rock singer, and rhythm guitarist (Vixen - "Rev It Up"), born in Juneau, Alaska

1962 – Clare Grogan, Scottish new wave singer (Altered Images - "Happy Birthday"), and actress (Gregory's Girl; EastEnders), born in Glasgow, Scotland

1962 – Roxy Petrucci, American rock drummer (Vixen - "Rev It Up'), born in Rochester, Michigan

Kalpana Chawla (1962-2003) - The first woman of Indian origin into space (later died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster).

1968 – Eri Nitta, Japanese singer-songwriter and actress

1972 – Melissa Auf der Maur, Canadian rock bassist (Hole, 1994-99), born in Montreal, Quebec

1973 – Caroline Corr, Irish Celtic folk rock singer, drummer, and bodhrán player (The Corrs - "What Can I Do"), born in Dundalk, County Louth, Ireland

1977 – Tamar Braxton, American singer and television personality

1979 – Stormy Daniels, American adult film actress

1995 – Claressa Shields, American boxer and mixed martial artist

1997 – Katie Ledecky, American swimmer