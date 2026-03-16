KALW Almanac - Monday March 16, 2026

Today is Monday, the 16th of March of 2026,

March 16 is the 75th day of the year

290 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 7:18:41 am

and sunset will be at 7:19:00 pm.

We will have 12 hours of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:18:50 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.8°F.

the first low tide was at 3:43 am at 2.12 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:26 am at 5.59 feet

The next low tide at 4:10 pm at -0.2 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 10:46 pm at 5.03 feet

The Moon is currently 7.7%

It's a Waning Crescent moon

It's a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 18th of March of 2026 at 6:23 pm

Today is....

Act Happy Day

Black Press Day

Curlew Day

Dribble to Work Day

Everything You Do is Right Day

Freedom of Information Day

Goddard Day

Lips Appreciation Day

National Artichoke Heart Day

National Curl Crush Day

National Panda Day

National Wellderly Day

Today is also....

Day of the Book Smugglers in Lithuania

Remembrance day of the Latvian legionnaires in Latvia

Saint Urho's Day (Finnish Americans and Finnish Canadians)

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

March 15, 1825 (1900) – Harriet E. Wilson, one of the first female African-American novelist, her novel Our Nig, or Sketches from the Life of a Free Black was published anonymously in 1859 in Boston, and was not widely known until it was discovered in 1982 by the scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

March 15, 1896 (1989) – Marion Cuthbert, helped found the National Association of College Women to fight discrimination in higher education (1932), wrote pathbreaking dissertation, “Education and Marginality: A Study of the Negro Woman College Graduate” (1942), secretary of the National Board of YWCA and member of NAACP and numerous peace and human rights boards

March 15, 1933 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, (d. 2020) second female U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1993)

March 16, 1846 (1922) – Rebecca Cole, physician, organization founder and social reformer, the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the United States (1867)

March 16, 1900 (1985) – Eveline Burns, economist, technical expert, migrated from England in 1926, helped design social security, served on National Resources Planning Board (1939-43), wrote “The American Social Security System” (1949), the standard text in this field

On this day in Women's History....

2003 – American activist Rachel Corrie is killed in Rafah by being run over by an Israel Defense Forces bulldozer while trying to obstruct the demolition of a home.

Today's Women's History birthdays also include....

1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (died 1757)

1729 – Countess Maria Louise Albertine of Leiningen-Dagsburg-Falkenburg also known as Princess George, (died 1818)

1750 – Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (died 1848)

1799 – Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (died 1871)

1822 – Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (died 1899)

1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (died 1922)

1881 – Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (died 1947)

1883 – Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (died 1958)

1900 – Mencha Karnicheva, Macedonian revolutionary and assassin (died 1964)

1912 – Pat Nixon, American teacher, First Lady of the United States (died 1993)

1920 – Traudl Junge, German secretary (died 2002)

1924 – Beryl Davis, British-American cabaret and big band singer (Quintette du Hot Club de France, Glenn Miller's US Army Air Force Orchestra), born in Plymouth, England (d. 2011)

1925 – Mary Hinkson, American dancer and choreographer (died 2014)

1927 – Olga San Juan, American actress, dancer and comedian (Variety Girl, 1 Touch of Venus), born in New York City (d. 2009)

1928 – Christa Ludwig, German soprano (Vienna State Opera, 1955-94; Metropolitan Opera, 1959-93), born in Berlin, Germany (d. 2021)

1929 – Betty Johnson, American pop and cabaret singer (Jack Paar Show; "I Dreamed"), born in Guilford County, North Carolina (d. 2022)

1929 – Nadja Tiller, Austrian actress (died 2023)

1935 – Teresa Berganza, Spanish mezzo-soprano (Rossini), born in Madrid, Spain (d. 2022)

1937 – Constança Capdeville, Porteguese pianist and composer, born in Barcelona, Spain (d. 1992)

1943 – Ursula Goodenough, American biologist, zoologist, and author

1946 – Mary Kaldor, English economist and academic

1948 – Catherine Quéré, French politician

1950 – Kate Nelligan, Canadian actress

1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress

1954 – Nancy Wilson, rock guitarist (Heart - "Baracuda"; "What About Love"), born in San Francisco, California

1955 – Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach

1955 – Linda Lepomme, Belgian actress and singer

1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician

1958 – Kate Worley, American author (died 2004)

1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter

1962 – Liliane Gaschet, French athlete

1964 – Patty Griffin, American singer and songwriter (Downtown Church), born in Old Town, Maine

1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress (died 2024)

1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player

1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress

1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist

1967 – Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist

1967 – Lauren Graham, American actress and producer

1967 – Heidi Zurbriggen, Swiss alpine skier

1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete

1973 – Vonda Ward, American boxer

1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress

1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress

1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer

1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist

1977 – Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer

1978 – Brooke Burns, American fashion model, television personality, and actress

1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer

1979 – Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian

1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish hard rock and heavy metal keyboardist (Lordi; Sampsa Astala & Qma), born in Vantaa, Finland

1982 – Julia Letlow, American politician

1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter

1984 – Aisling Bea, Irish comedienne and actress

1984 – Sharon Cherop, Kenyan long-distance runner

1986 – Alexandra Daddario, American actress

1988 – Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater

1989 – Magalie Pottier, French racing cyclist

1993 – Marine Lorphelin, French model and beauty queen, Miss France 2013

1994 – Sierra McClain, American actress

1995 – Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

1996 – Ajiona Alexus, American actress and singer