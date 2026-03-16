KALW Almanac - Monday March 16, 2026
Today is Monday, the 16th of March of 2026,
March 16 is the 75th day of the year
290 days remain until the end of the year.
Sunrise at 7:18:41 am
and sunset will be at 7:19:00 pm.
We will have 12 hours of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:18:50 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.8°F.
the first low tide was at 3:43 am at 2.12 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:26 am at 5.59 feet
The next low tide at 4:10 pm at -0.2 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 10:46 pm at 5.03 feet
The Moon is currently 7.7%
It's a Waning Crescent moon
It's a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 18th of March of 2026 at 6:23 pm
Today is....
Act Happy Day
Black Press Day
Curlew Day
Dribble to Work Day
Everything You Do is Right Day
Freedom of Information Day
Goddard Day
Lips Appreciation Day
National Artichoke Heart Day
National Curl Crush Day
National Panda Day
National Wellderly Day
Today is also....
Day of the Book Smugglers in Lithuania
Remembrance day of the Latvian legionnaires in Latvia
Saint Urho's Day (Finnish Americans and Finnish Canadians)
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....
March 15, 1825 (1900) – Harriet E. Wilson, one of the first female African-American novelist, her novel Our Nig, or Sketches from the Life of a Free Black was published anonymously in 1859 in Boston, and was not widely known until it was discovered in 1982 by the scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
March 15, 1896 (1989) – Marion Cuthbert, helped found the National Association of College Women to fight discrimination in higher education (1932), wrote pathbreaking dissertation, “Education and Marginality: A Study of the Negro Woman College Graduate” (1942), secretary of the National Board of YWCA and member of NAACP and numerous peace and human rights boards
March 15, 1933 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, (d. 2020) second female U.S. Supreme Court Justice (1993)
March 16, 1846 (1922) – Rebecca Cole, physician, organization founder and social reformer, the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the United States (1867)
March 16, 1900 (1985) – Eveline Burns, economist, technical expert, migrated from England in 1926, helped design social security, served on National Resources Planning Board (1939-43), wrote “The American Social Security System” (1949), the standard text in this field
On this day in Women's History....
2003 – American activist Rachel Corrie is killed in Rafah by being run over by an Israel Defense Forces bulldozer while trying to obstruct the demolition of a home.
Today's Women's History birthdays also include....
1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (died 1757)
1729 – Countess Maria Louise Albertine of Leiningen-Dagsburg-Falkenburg also known as Princess George, (died 1818)
1750 – Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (died 1848)
1799 – Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (died 1871)
1822 – Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (died 1899)
1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (died 1922)
1881 – Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (died 1947)
1883 – Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (died 1958)
1900 – Mencha Karnicheva, Macedonian revolutionary and assassin (died 1964)
1912 – Pat Nixon, American teacher, First Lady of the United States (died 1993)
1920 – Traudl Junge, German secretary (died 2002)
1924 – Beryl Davis, British-American cabaret and big band singer (Quintette du Hot Club de France, Glenn Miller's US Army Air Force Orchestra), born in Plymouth, England (d. 2011)
1925 – Mary Hinkson, American dancer and choreographer (died 2014)
1927 – Olga San Juan, American actress, dancer and comedian (Variety Girl, 1 Touch of Venus), born in New York City (d. 2009)
1928 – Christa Ludwig, German soprano (Vienna State Opera, 1955-94; Metropolitan Opera, 1959-93), born in Berlin, Germany (d. 2021)
1929 – Betty Johnson, American pop and cabaret singer (Jack Paar Show; "I Dreamed"), born in Guilford County, North Carolina (d. 2022)
1929 – Nadja Tiller, Austrian actress (died 2023)
1935 – Teresa Berganza, Spanish mezzo-soprano (Rossini), born in Madrid, Spain (d. 2022)
1937 – Constança Capdeville, Porteguese pianist and composer, born in Barcelona, Spain (d. 1992)
1943 – Ursula Goodenough, American biologist, zoologist, and author
1946 – Mary Kaldor, English economist and academic
1948 – Catherine Quéré, French politician
1950 – Kate Nelligan, Canadian actress
1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress
1954 – Nancy Wilson, rock guitarist (Heart - "Baracuda"; "What About Love"), born in San Francisco, California
1955 – Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach
1955 – Linda Lepomme, Belgian actress and singer
1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician
1958 – Kate Worley, American author (died 2004)
1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter
1962 – Liliane Gaschet, French athlete
1964 – Patty Griffin, American singer and songwriter (Downtown Church), born in Old Town, Maine
1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress (died 2024)
1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player
1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress
1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist
1967 – Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist
1967 – Lauren Graham, American actress and producer
1967 – Heidi Zurbriggen, Swiss alpine skier
1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete
1973 – Vonda Ward, American boxer
1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress
1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress
1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer
1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist
1977 – Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer
1978 – Brooke Burns, American fashion model, television personality, and actress
1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer
1979 – Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian
1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish hard rock and heavy metal keyboardist (Lordi; Sampsa Astala & Qma), born in Vantaa, Finland
1982 – Julia Letlow, American politician
1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter
1984 – Aisling Bea, Irish comedienne and actress
1984 – Sharon Cherop, Kenyan long-distance runner
1986 – Alexandra Daddario, American actress
1988 – Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater
1989 – Magalie Pottier, French racing cyclist
1993 – Marine Lorphelin, French model and beauty queen, Miss France 2013
1994 – Sierra McClain, American actress
1995 – Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater
1996 – Ajiona Alexus, American actress and singer