KALW Almanac - Tuesday December 9, 2025

Today is Tuesday, the 9th of December of 2025

December 9 is the 343rd day of the year

22 days remain until the end of the year

12 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:14:00 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:00 pm

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:02:30 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:53 am at 5.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:55 am at 3.04 feet

The next high tide at 1:20 pm at 5.72 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 8:29 pm at -0.45 feet

The Moon is currently 73.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Thursday the 11th of December of 2025 at 12:52 pm

Today is....

Christmas Card Day

International Day of Veterinary Medicine

National Llama Day

National Opal Apples Day

National Pastry Day

Weary Willie Day

World Techno Day

Today is also....

Anna's Day, marks the day to start the preparation process of the lutefisk to be consumed on Christmas Eve, as well as a Swedish name day, celebrating all people named Anna celebrated in Sweden and Finland

Armed Forces Day in Peru

Fatherland's Heroes Day in Russia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tanganyika from Britain in 1961 in Tanzania

International Anti-Corruption Day

National Heroes Day, formerly V.C. Bird Day in Antigua and Barbuda

Navy Day and Sri Lanka

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to open presents alongside.....

1895 – Dolores Ibárruri, La Pasionaria, Spanish activist, journalist and politician (died 1989)

1897 – Hermione Gingold, English actress and singer (died 1987)

1898 – Irene Greenwood, Australian radio broadcaster and feminist and peace activist (died 1992)

1898 – Emmett Kelly, American clown and actor (died 1979)

1899 – Jean de Brunhoff, French author and illustrator (died 1937)

1900 – Margaret Brundage, American illustrator, known for illustrating pulp magazine Weird Tales (died 1976)

1902 – Margaret Hamilton, American schoolteacher, actress and voice artist (died 1985)

1905 – Dalton Trumbo, American author, screenwriter, and blacklistee (died 1976)

1906 – Grace Hopper, American admiral and computer scientist, designed COBOL (died 1992)

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American captain, actor, and producer (died 2000)

1911 – Broderick Crawford, American actor (died 1986)

1912 – Tip O'Neill, American lawyer and politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (died 1994)

1915 – Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, German-Austrian soprano and actress (died 2006)

1916 – Kirk Douglas, American actor, singer, and producer (died 2020)

1922 – Redd Foxx, American actor (died 1991)

1928 – Dick Van Patten, American actor (died 2015)

1929 – John Cassavetes, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 1989)

1930 – Buck Henry, American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 2020)

1932 – Donald Byrd, American trumpet player and academic (died 2013)

1933 – Ashleigh Brilliant, English-American author and illustrator (died 2025)

1933 – Morton Downey Jr., American actor and talk show host (died 2001)

1934 – Judi Dench, English actress

1934 – Junior Wells, American blues singer-songwriter and harmonica player (died 1998)

1940 – Clancy Eccles, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer (died 2005)

1941 – Beau Bridges, American actor, director, and producer

1941 – Dan Hicks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2016)

1942 – Billy Bremner, Scottish footballer and manager (died 1997)

1943 – Joanna Trollope, English author, playwright, and director

1943 – Kenny Vance, American singer-songwriter and music producer

1944 – Neil Innes, English singer-songwriter (died 2019)

1946 – Sonia Gandhi, Italian-Indian politician

1947 – Tom Daschle, American soldier, academic, and politician

1950 – Joan Armatrading, Kittian-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Michael Dorn, American actor and voice artist

1953 – John Malkovich, American actor and producer

1957 – Donny Osmond, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1957 – Steve Taylor, American singer-songwriter and producer

1967 – Joshua Bell, American violinist and conductor

1969 – Jakob Dylan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Stacey Abrams, American politician and activist

....and on this day in history....

1531 – The Virgin of Guadalupe first appears to Juan Diego at Tepeyac, Mexico City.

1822 – French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel, in a memoir read to the Academy of Sciences, coins the terms linear polarization, circular polarization, and elliptical polarization, and reports a direct refraction experiment verifying his theory that optical rotation is a form of birefringence.

1851 – The first YMCA in North America is established in Montreal.

1868 – The first traffic lights are installed, outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Resembling railway signals, they use semaphore arms and are illuminated at night by red and green gas lamps.

1872 – In Louisiana, P. B. S. Pinchback becomes the first African American governor of a U.S. state following the impeachment of Henry C. Warmoth.

1905 – In France, a law separating church and state is passed.

1946 – The subsequent Nuremberg trials begin with the Doctors' Trial, prosecuting physicians and officers alleged to be involved in Nazi human experimentation and mass murder under the guise of euthanasia.

1950 – Cold War: Harry Gold is sentenced to 30 years in jail for helping Klaus Fuchs pass information about the Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union. His testimony is later instrumental in the prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

1953 – Red Scare: General Electric announces that all communist employees will be discharged from the company.

1960 – The first episode of Coronation Street, the world's longest-running television soap opera, is broadcast in the United Kingdom.

1961 – Tanganyika becomes independent from Britain.

1965 – Kecksburg UFO incident: A fireball is seen from Michigan to Pennsylvania; with witnesses reporting something crashing in the woods near Pittsburgh.

1968 – Douglas Engelbart gave what became known as "The Mother of All Demos", publicly debuting the computer mouse, hypertext, and the bit-mapped graphical user interface using the oN-Line System (NLS).

1979 – The eradication of the smallpox virus is certified, making smallpox the first of only two diseases that have been driven to extinction (with rinderpest in 2011 being the other).

2008 – Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich is arrested by federal officials for crimes including attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.

2017 – The Marriage Amendment Bill receives royal assent and comes into effect, making Australia the 26th country to legalize same-sex marriage.