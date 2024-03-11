© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday March 11, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published March 11, 2024 at 6:28 AM PDT
Ramadan Mubarak
fadi photography, Fawad Hashmi
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Ramadan Mubarak

Today Monday, 11th of March of 2024

March 11 is the 71st day of the year

295 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:28 am

and sunset will be at 7:14:44 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

That’s two minutes and 26 seconds

The solar transit will be at 1:20:06 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F.

The first high tide was at 12:12 am at 5.9 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:08 am at 0.42 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:18 pm at 5.9 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:23 pm at 0.08 feet

The moonrises this morning at 8:17 am

and the moonsets this evening at 9:13 pm

The Moon is currently 2.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Saturday the 16th of March of 2024 at 9:11 pm

Today is…

Commonwealth Day

Debunking Day

Dream Day

Fill Our Staplers Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

National "Eat Your Noodles" Day

National 311 Day

National Promposal Day

National Workplace Napping Day

Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day

The Start of Ramadan

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film

World Plumbing Day

Worship of Tools Day

Today is also…

Day of Restoration of Independence from the Soviet Union in 1990 in Lithuania

Moshoeshoe Day in Lesotho

 

MARCH 11: TODAY'S INSPIRING WOMEN

Today in 1959, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In the Sun opened at Barrymore Theater, New York. This was the first play by a Black woman to premiere on Broadway.

 

Charlotte Friend, a microbiologist in the 1950s at Sloan-Kettering Institute, was born today in 1921. She discovered a link between defective maturation and tumor growth in mice -- discoveries that were critical in establishing the role of viruses in some cancers.

 

Michelle Bachelet was inaugurated as President of Chile today in 2006. She was the first woman to hold that position.

Michelle Bachelet

 

Also on this day in history….

1708Queen Anne withholds Royal Assent from the Scottish Militia Bill, the last time a British monarch vetoes legislation.

1851 – The first performance of Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi takes place in Venice.

1985Mikhail Gorbachev is elected to the position of General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, making Gorbachev the USSR's de facto, and last, head of state.

1990 – Patricio Aylwin is sworn in as the first democratically elected President of Chile since 1970.

people.

2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the COVID-19 virus epidemic a pandemic.

2021US President Joe Biden signs the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law.

Today’s birthdays include…

1278Mary of Woodstock, daughter of Edward I of England (d. c.1332)

1815Anna Bochkoltz, German operatic soprano, voice teacher and composer (d. 1879)

1893Wanda Gág, American author and illustrator (d. 1946)

1897Henry Cowell, American pianist and composer (d. 1965)

1898Dorothy Gish, American actress (d. 1968)

1903 – Lawrence Welk, American accordion player and bandleader (d. 1992)

1916Harold Wilson, English academic and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1995)

1921Astor Piazzolla, Argentine tango composer and bandoneon player (d. 1992)

1923Louise Brough, American tennis player (d. 2014)

1925Margaret Oakley Dayhoff, American biochemist and academic (d. 1983)

1926Ralph Abernathy, American minister and activist (d. 1990)

1927 – Freda Meissner-Blau, Austrian activist and politician (d. 2015)

1931Rupert Murdoch, Australian-American businessman and media magnate

1932Leroy Jenkins, American violinist and composer (d. 2007)

1932 – Nigel Lawson, English journalist and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer (d. 2023)

1934Sam Donaldson, American journalist

1936Antonin Scalia, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (d. 2016)

1950Bobby McFerrin, American singer-songwriter, producer, and conductor

1951Dominique Sanda, French model and actress

1952Douglas Adams, English author and playwright (d. 2001)

1953 – Jimmy Iovine, American record producer and businessman, co-founded Beats Electronics

1953 – Bernie LaBarge, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955Leslie Cliff, Canadian swimmer

1955 – Nina Hagen, German singer-songwriter

1956 – Helen Rollason, English sports journalist and sportscaster (d. 1999)

1957Qasem Soleimani, Former Iranian commander of the Quds Force (d. 2020)

1958Anissa Jones, American child actress (d. 1976)

1959Nina Hartley, American pornographic actress/director, sex educator, sex-positive feminist, and author

1963 – David LaChapelle, American photographer and director

1965 – Jesse Jackson, Jr., American lawyer and politician

1968Lisa Loeb, American singer-songwriter

1969 – Soraya, Colombian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2006)

1981 – LeToya Luckett, American singer-songwriter and actress

1982 – Thora Birch, American actress, producer, and director

1993Jodie Comer, English actress

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance